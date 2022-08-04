2022 American Athletic Conference Football Helmet Schedule

Is it possible that Pac-12 basketball is flying under the radar nationally? There are certainly questions about the depth of the league, but the cream of the crop is as good as it gets across the country. UCLA and Arizona really aren't fans of each other and a lot of the same actors are back for the sequel. That rivalry will be really fun to watch as two of the best teams in the country duke it out.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO