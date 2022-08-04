Read on money.usnews.com
Related
US News and World Report
Tesla Sets Aug 25 as Trading Day for Three-For-One Split Shares
(Reuters) - Tesla Inc said on Friday trading in its three-for-one split shares will start on Aug. 25, after the electric vehicle maker's shareholders approved the proposal during its annual meeting. Shareholders of the EV maker voted for board recommendations on most issues at the company's annual meeting on Thursday,...
US News and World Report
Wall St Week Ahead: Inflation Data May Seal Fate of Unloved U.S. Stock Rally
NEW YORK (Reuters) -A rally in U.S. stocks that has powered on despite skepticism from Wall St faces a reality check in the coming week, as key inflation data threatens to shut the door on expectations of a dovish shift from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 has walked a...
Social Security Supplemental Income 2022 — Millions to get $841 direct payment in August – do you qualify?
MILLIONS of Americans will receive six payments worth $841 each this year, with one arriving in August. Social Security Supplemental Income is a critical payment for retired Americans or those with a disability - and millions of recipients are getting SSI payments soon. SSI payments are scheduled for the first...
58% of Americans Are Making This Smart Move to Gear Up for a Recession
It pays to do the same.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mars bows down to China: Chocolate maker issues grovelling apology after describing Taiwan as a country as part of Snickers promotion
Chocolate and candy purveyor Mars Wrigley made a grovelling apology on Friday for a Snickers product launch which Chinese social media users said suggested that Taiwan was a country. Videos and pictures of an event promoting a limited edition Snickers bar that was said to be only available in the...
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Nancy Pelosi’s Beijing Arrest for 'Hooliganism' Is Trending on Weibo
Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan on Tuesday has been all the buzz on Chinese social media Weibo. The latest trending topic is titled “U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi detained by Beijing police station,” which has nearly two million views and over a thousand discussion posts. The...
BBC
Bank's recession warning matters to everyone
We don't need the Bank of England to tell us times are hard. Even before its recession warning on Thursday, the typical person's finances were already stretched as prices, particularly for food and fuel, soared. Half of households cut back on energy usage over the spring, while a third were...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Daily Money: Black homeownership rate on the decline; who benefits when billionaires donate?
Today, we investigate why the homeownership gap between white and Black Americans is wider than it was in 1960 and how billionaire foundations work.
Biden 'concerned' as China holds new Taiwan military drills
US President Joe Biden voiced his concern Monday over China's extension of military drills around Taiwan, but added that he did not expect the tense situation to escalate further. The military exercises, China's largest-ever, had been expected to draw to a close on Sunday.
US News and World Report
Explainer-What Is at Stake for Investors in Kenya's Elections?
NAIROBI (Reuters) - Millions of Kenyans will head to the polls on Tuesday to pick a new president in a fiercely contested election that pitches veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga against Deputy President William Ruto. President Uhuru Kenyatta is not running due to term limits but is backing Odinga. Lawmakers...
Chip and carmaker CEOs meet ahead of Biden signing
WASHINGTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The heads of chipmakers GlobalFoundries (GFS.O) and Applied Materials (AMAT.O) and carmakers Ford Motor and General Motors Co (GM.N) were to meet at a closed-door summit with U.S. government officials on Monday to discuss administration plans to invest in semiconductors.
US News and World Report
Crypto Platform Zipmex to Start Releasing Bitcoin, Ether for Customers
BANGKOK (Reuters) - Crypto exchange Zipmex will release Ethereum and Bitcoin tokens from this week, a spokesperson said on Monday, allowing 60% of its customers to retrieve their digital assets after a suspension of withdrawals from its Z Wallet product. The Singapore-based Zipmex, which also operates in Thailand, Australia and...
US News and World Report
Argentina's Economy Chief Names New Energy Secretary
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina's economy chief Sergio Massa appointed on Sunday a new head of the energy secretariat, which in recent years has doled out multi-million dollar subsidies that have led to a widening budget deficit. Flavia Royon, who most recently oversaw energy affairs in the northern province of...
US News and World Report
China Names New Senior Security Chief for Hong Kong-Xinhua
HONG KONG (Reuters) - The Chinese government named Sonny Au as the secretary-general of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region's Committee for safeguarding the national security of the city, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Monday. Au replaces Eric Chan, Xinhua reported. (Reporting by Shanghai newsroon; Writing by Bernard...
US News and World Report
Indian Oil Corp Unit to Open 50 Fuel Stations in Sri Lanka to Help Alleviate Crisis
COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka has given approval for India's Lanka Indian Oil Corporation (LIOC) to open 50 new fuel stations, a company official said on Monday, as part of efforts to reduce severe shortages that have crippled the island nation. Sri Lanka is caught in its worst financial crisis...
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Bolsonaro Election Concerns Stall U.S. Javelin Missiles Sale to Brazil-Sources
WASHINGTON/RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - A Brazilian military request to buy Javelin anti-tank missiles worth as much as $100 million has been stalled in Washington for months due to U.S. lawmakers' concerns about far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, including his attacks on Brazil's electoral system, multiple U.S. sources told Reuters. Brazil's...
US News and World Report
U.S. Must Rectify Mistakes on Taiwan After Pelosi Visit - Chinese Embassy Official
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The only way out of the crisis in U.S.-Chinese relations triggered by a visit to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is for the United States to immediately rectify its mistakes, a senior Chinese Embassy official in Washington said on Friday. Jing Quan, a minister of the...
US News and World Report
Greek Inflation Slows to 11.6% in July, Still Near Three-Decade High
ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece's annual consumer inflation slowed to 11.6% in July from 12.1% the previous month, but remained close to its highest level in nearly three decades, data showed on Monday. Surging costs for energy, housing, transportation and foods were the main factors underpinning the figures, statistics service ELSTAT...
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Russian Weapons in Ukraine Powered by Hundreds of Western Parts - RUSI
LONDON (Reuters) - More than 450 foreign-made components have been found in Russian weapons recovered in Ukraine, evidence that Moscow acquired critical technology from companies in the United States, Europe and Asia in the years before the invasion, according to a new report by Royal United Services Institute defence think tank.
Comments / 0