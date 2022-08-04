ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

Tesla Sets Aug 25 as Trading Day for Three-For-One Split Shares

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc said on Friday trading in its three-for-one split shares will start on Aug. 25, after the electric vehicle maker's shareholders approved the proposal during its annual meeting. Shareholders of the EV maker voted for board recommendations on most issues at the company's annual meeting on Thursday,...
BBC

Bank's recession warning matters to everyone

We don't need the Bank of England to tell us times are hard. Even before its recession warning on Thursday, the typical person's finances were already stretched as prices, particularly for food and fuel, soared. Half of households cut back on energy usage over the spring, while a third were...
US News and World Report

Explainer-What Is at Stake for Investors in Kenya's Elections?

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Millions of Kenyans will head to the polls on Tuesday to pick a new president in a fiercely contested election that pitches veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga against Deputy President William Ruto. President Uhuru Kenyatta is not running due to term limits but is backing Odinga. Lawmakers...
Reuters

Chip and carmaker CEOs meet ahead of Biden signing

WASHINGTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The heads of chipmakers GlobalFoundries (GFS.O) and Applied Materials (AMAT.O) and carmakers Ford Motor and General Motors Co (GM.N) were to meet at a closed-door summit with U.S. government officials on Monday to discuss administration plans to invest in semiconductors.
US News and World Report

Crypto Platform Zipmex to Start Releasing Bitcoin, Ether for Customers

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Crypto exchange Zipmex will release Ethereum and Bitcoin tokens from this week, a spokesperson said on Monday, allowing 60% of its customers to retrieve their digital assets after a suspension of withdrawals from its Z Wallet product. The Singapore-based Zipmex, which also operates in Thailand, Australia and...
US News and World Report

Argentina's Economy Chief Names New Energy Secretary

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina's economy chief Sergio Massa appointed on Sunday a new head of the energy secretariat, which in recent years has doled out multi-million dollar subsidies that have led to a widening budget deficit. Flavia Royon, who most recently oversaw energy affairs in the northern province of...
US News and World Report

China Names New Senior Security Chief for Hong Kong-Xinhua

HONG KONG (Reuters) - The Chinese government named Sonny Au as the secretary-general of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region's Committee for safeguarding the national security of the city, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Monday. Au replaces Eric Chan, Xinhua reported. (Reporting by Shanghai newsroon; Writing by Bernard...
US News and World Report

Exclusive-Bolsonaro Election Concerns Stall U.S. Javelin Missiles Sale to Brazil-Sources

WASHINGTON/RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - A Brazilian military request to buy Javelin anti-tank missiles worth as much as $100 million has been stalled in Washington for months due to U.S. lawmakers' concerns about far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, including his attacks on Brazil's electoral system, multiple U.S. sources told Reuters. Brazil's...
US News and World Report

Greek Inflation Slows to 11.6% in July, Still Near Three-Decade High

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece's annual consumer inflation slowed to 11.6% in July from 12.1% the previous month, but remained close to its highest level in nearly three decades, data showed on Monday. Surging costs for energy, housing, transportation and foods were the main factors underpinning the figures, statistics service ELSTAT...
US News and World Report

Exclusive-Russian Weapons in Ukraine Powered by Hundreds of Western Parts - RUSI

LONDON (Reuters) - More than 450 foreign-made components have been found in Russian weapons recovered in Ukraine, evidence that Moscow acquired critical technology from companies in the United States, Europe and Asia in the years before the invasion, according to a new report by Royal United Services Institute defence think tank.
