Explore this Park to Park Ghost Town Route
This itinerary at a glance: Step back in time to the frontier and explore Montana’s ghost towns. On your way from Glacier National Park to Yellowstone National Park, you’ll wander through some forgotten towns of the past while exploring Montana’s rich history. Duration: 3 Days. DAY 1.
Discover the Beginnings of History in Southwest Montana
This itinerary at a glance: The history of Southwest Montana is told by the people and the land they called home. Travel through time getting a glimpse of the people and places that developed the character of Montana. Duration: 3 Days. Day 1. Travel 85 miles from Yellowstone to Virginia...
Exploring Central Montana After Visiting Glacier National Park
This itinerary at a glance: After absorbing the majestic beauty of Glacier National Park, spend time exploring the region on the eastern side of this national icon. Central Montana is a mix of it all when it comes to geography – mountains, rivers, and plains. Duration: 3 Days. DAY...
Montana’s Yellowstone Country: A Small-Town Tour
This itinerary at a glance: Spend three days and two nights exploring some of the most gorgeous landscapes in Montana, encompassing two scenic drives plus the Beartooth Highway All-American Road—one of the most beautiful routes in the country. Discover hiking trails through the incredible landscape of the Absarokee-Beartooth Wilderness and Custer Gallatin National Forest, and experience Yellowstone Park’s wildlife-laden Lamar Valley. Along the way, enjoy little arts and culture plus brewery and culinary delights in charming small towns.
Member Spotlight: Lee Dahl & Joan Fields
The tour operators celebrate nearly 25 years of showcasing Colorado. Lee: I had been driving motorcoach tours for over 15 years. After driving so many of the tours that I didn’t feel were done very well, my thought was that they could be done better. Joan: I had worked...
Montana’s Dinosaur Trail: Blast from the Past
Museums and other attractions across the state give us a better understanding of these prehistoric giants; two places offer opportunities to dig for bones. Montana boasts some of the most important discoveries of dinosaur specimens and some of the most renowned paleontologists in the world. The state’s landscapes, from rugged mountain peaks in the west to sweeping plains in the east, have provided the ideal conditions for finding fossils.
Southeast Montana is Your Trailhead for Adventure
This itinerary at a glance: Discover the rich history and culture of Southeast Montana in a half dozen museums. Breathe the outdoor air along the Yellowstone River. Visit Montana’s largest state park with its scenic vistas and prehistoric residents. Duration: 3 Days. DAY 1. Arrive in Billings and begin...
Montana Abounds with Group-Friendly Attractions
From scenic wonders to historical treasures, here are just a few of the crowd-pleasers that itinerary planners can put on their radar. Since the 1930s, the Red Bus Tours fleet of vintage vehicles has been offering guided tours on the park’s iconic Going-to-the-Sun Road, one of the world’s most scenic roadways. Glacier Park Boat Company, another park concessionaire, operates narrated, 45- to 90-minute excursions on McDonald, St. Mary, Swiftcurrent, Josephine and Two Medicine lakes. Some cruises include a guided walk or hike. Sun Tours provides interpretive bus tours of the park from the perspective of the Blackfeet Tribe.
Colorado’s Utes Welcome Motorcoach Visitors
Discover the rich Native American heritage of southwestern Colorado. The Ute Creation story tells us that in ancient times Sinawav (the Creator) and the Wolf were Earth’s only inhabitants. To increase the population, Sinawav gave Wolf a bag of sticks with specific directions to carry the sticks to the far hills and valleys. At no time was Wolf to open the bag before arriving at the sacred grounds. Wolf did not follow his instructions.
Enjoy an Adventure in Scenic Western Montana
This itinerary at a glance: Experience three days in Glacier Country, starting in the Bitterroot Valley. See Montana through the eyes of missionary settlers, Lewis and Clark. Spend the night at Montana’s arts and culture hub – Missoula. Travel north to explore the Bison Range or take a scenic cruise along Flathead Lake. Top off your trip at the Crown of the Continent – Glacier National Park.
