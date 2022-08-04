ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

‘Phonics First’ Training For Sedalia 200 Educators

By Townsquare Sedalia
Awesome 92.3
Awesome 92.3
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on awesome923.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Awesome 92.3

SFCC Promotes Welcome Back Bash August 31

Student Engagement at State Fair Community College is inviting community partners to participate at no cost in welcoming back new and returning students to the fall semester. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 31 outside in the quad and Lamm’s Landing area of the Sedalia campus. SFCC student clubs, organizations and departments also will be participating.
SEDALIA, MO
Awesome 92.3

SFCC Closing Notices for August 11, 17

All State Fair Community College campuses will close at noon on Thursday, Aug. 11, for opening day of the Missouri State Fair and will reopen at 8 a.m. Aug. 12. On Wednesday, Aug. 17, all campuses will be closed from 8-11 a.m. for an all-college meeting. Offices will open at 11 a.m. These two closings affect campuses in Boonville, Clinton, Eldon, Lake of the Ozarks, Sedalia, and at Whiteman Air Force Base.
SEDALIA, MO
Awesome 92.3

Bothwell Auxiliary Awards Scholarships

Two $2,500 scholarships were recently awarded to area health care students by the Bothwell Regional Health Center (BRHC) Auxiliary. Scholarships were given to Stacey O’Donnell and Lucinda Manolias, both of Sedalia. O’Donnell graduated from Cole Camp High School and earned a Nursing degree at State Fair Community College. She...
SEDALIA, MO
Awesome 92.3

Pettis County Kids Can Get School Supplies Monday & Tuesday

School children from Kindergarten through grade 12 who need school supplies can get them for free in Sedalia Monday and Tuesday next week from C.A.C.T.U.S., Community and Children Teaming Up 4 Success. C.A.C.T.U.S. is a nonprofit organization located here in Sedalia which acquires and distributes school supplies who need them...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedalia, MO
Local
Missouri Education
Sedalia, MO
Education
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
Awesome 92.3

Donate Blood Before The Fair With The CBC

The Community Blood Center will be hosting a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the First Christian Church in Sedalia on Tuesday, August 9th. The need for blood donations is constant, as you know, because I've told you quite a few times. But now we've got another chance for you to do a little give back before we get into the fun of the Fair.
SEDALIA, MO
KSDK

man from Centralia, Missouri, charged with bringing gun to Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON — Federal authorities have charged a central Missouri man accused of taking a weapon with him to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Jerod Thomas Bargar, 36, of Centralia, was arrested Wednesday in Osage Beach, Missouri, the U.S. Justice Department said. He was charged with entering a restricted building or grounds with a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm on Capitol grounds or buildings, along with related misdemeanors.
CENTRALIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phonics#Sedalia School#Smith Cotton High School#El
kmmo.com

CLYDESDALES TO MAKE AN APPEARANCE IN MARSHALL

County Distributing CO. and KMMO are helping bring the Clydesdales to Marshall. The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, the symbol of quality and tradition for Anheuser-Busch since 1933, are scheduled to make an appearance in the area on Tuesday, August 16, in conjunction with the Missouri State Fair. The eight-horse hitch is scheduled to be harnessed and hitched to the famous red beer wagon at the Marshall Town Square at 6 p.m.
MARSHALL, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
mycouriertribune.com

Revegetating the 'moonscape': How agencies reclaim Missouri's abandoned mine land

The remains of Missouri’s mining history are, at times, unrecognizable. In west-central Missouri’s Henry County, there are parts of a 107-acre property that are patchy, rocky and hostile to plants. Just down the gravel road, though, several sites feature big blue stem, clover and other lush vegetation. All these plots are in the town of Montrose and were similarly mined then abandoned generations ago. They’re just in different phases of healing.
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

News 4 Investigates: How Missouri’s backlog is causing more heartache for a woman who just lost her husband

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Losing a spouse too soon can be one of the hardest heartbreaks to bare, but one local woman said the state of Missouri has been making it all so much worse because of a months-long delay in getting her husband’s death certificate. Now, staffing shortages are creating another big backlog and this one is causing serious stress for a woman who has already been through so much.
MISSOURI STATE
AccuWeather

Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado

Thunderstorms unleashed another round of life-threatening flooding in the state early Thursday with 2 inches falling in just 23 minutes in one town near St. Louis. Residents near St. Louis woke up Thursday to déjà vu as drenching thunderstorms left roads underwater less than two weeks after deadly flash flooding unfolded across the city.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Awesome 92.3

Firefighter Burton Promoted to Driver-Operator

Monday night's City Council meeting led off with a presentation to Sedalia Firefighter Bradley Burton, who recently earned his driver's badge and helmet shield. Sedalia Fire Chief Matt Irwin said that Burton began his service with the SFD in May of 2018 for a total so far of four years, two months.
SEDALIA, MO
Awesome 92.3

Sedalia Police Reports For August 4, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Thursday morning, Officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Heck Avenue in reference to a disturbance. When Officers arrived, they spoke with the caller. The caller stated her boyfriend had pulled a gun on her during an argument. The suspect had already left the area upon Officer's arrival. No charges have been filed at this time.
SEDALIA, MO
Awesome 92.3

Awesome 92.3

Sedalia, MO
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
888K+
Views
ABOUT

Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://awesome923.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy