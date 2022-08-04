‘Phonics First’ Training For Sedalia 200 Educators

Read on awesome923.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SFCC Promotes Welcome Back Bash August 31
Student Engagement at State Fair Community College is inviting community partners to participate at no cost in welcoming back new and returning students to the fall semester. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 31 outside in the quad and Lamm’s Landing area of the Sedalia campus. SFCC student clubs, organizations and departments also will be participating.
SFCC Closing Notices for August 11, 17
All State Fair Community College campuses will close at noon on Thursday, Aug. 11, for opening day of the Missouri State Fair and will reopen at 8 a.m. Aug. 12. On Wednesday, Aug. 17, all campuses will be closed from 8-11 a.m. for an all-college meeting. Offices will open at 11 a.m. These two closings affect campuses in Boonville, Clinton, Eldon, Lake of the Ozarks, Sedalia, and at Whiteman Air Force Base.
Bothwell Auxiliary Awards Scholarships
Two $2,500 scholarships were recently awarded to area health care students by the Bothwell Regional Health Center (BRHC) Auxiliary. Scholarships were given to Stacey O’Donnell and Lucinda Manolias, both of Sedalia. O’Donnell graduated from Cole Camp High School and earned a Nursing degree at State Fair Community College. She...
Pettis County Kids Can Get School Supplies Monday & Tuesday
School children from Kindergarten through grade 12 who need school supplies can get them for free in Sedalia Monday and Tuesday next week from C.A.C.T.U.S., Community and Children Teaming Up 4 Success. C.A.C.T.U.S. is a nonprofit organization located here in Sedalia which acquires and distributes school supplies who need them...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Donate Blood Before The Fair With The CBC
The Community Blood Center will be hosting a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the First Christian Church in Sedalia on Tuesday, August 9th. The need for blood donations is constant, as you know, because I've told you quite a few times. But now we've got another chance for you to do a little give back before we get into the fun of the Fair.
KSDK
man from Centralia, Missouri, charged with bringing gun to Jan. 6 riot
WASHINGTON — Federal authorities have charged a central Missouri man accused of taking a weapon with him to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Jerod Thomas Bargar, 36, of Centralia, was arrested Wednesday in Osage Beach, Missouri, the U.S. Justice Department said. He was charged with entering a restricted building or grounds with a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm on Capitol grounds or buildings, along with related misdemeanors.
939theeagle.com
Jefferson City’s mayor predicts new COU terminal will benefit entire region
Jefferson City’s mayor predicts the $23-million new terminal that’s being finished at Columbia Regional Airport (COU) will boost economic development across mid-Missouri. Mayor Carrie Tergin notes many Jefferson City-area residents use COU. “And it encourages travel and tourism and it also encourages people to want to live in...
Assistant Coach Rupard Promoted to SFCC Head Softball Coach
The State Fair Community College Softball program will have a new leader for the 2022-2023 season. Assistant Softball Coach Michele Rupard has been named SFCC’s Head Softball Coach. “I have been at SFCC for the past four years,” said Rupard. “I have grown a love in my heart for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Best Vineyard in Missouri is right in the middle of the State
You have probably never heard of the tiny Missouri town called Smithton, but it is home to an award-winning winery that can boast the claim of being the Best Vineyard in Missouri in 2022, so what makes it so unique?. According to Missouri's Best Awards, the winner for the best...
Gov. Parson signs $2.5 million bill for tobacco prevention and cessation programming
Gov. Mike Parson was at MU Health Care on Wednesday to discuss tobacco use prevention. The post Gov. Parson signs $2.5 million bill for tobacco prevention and cessation programming appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Warrensburg Looking for New Restaurants and Retail Opportunities
The City of Warrensburg has hired a company to help the City attract new business to town including retailers and restaurants. This is according to a release from the firm hired by the City, Retail Strategies. City Manager Danielle Dulin is quoted in the release, “The city leadership in Warrensburg...
kmmo.com
CLYDESDALES TO MAKE AN APPEARANCE IN MARSHALL
County Distributing CO. and KMMO are helping bring the Clydesdales to Marshall. The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, the symbol of quality and tradition for Anheuser-Busch since 1933, are scheduled to make an appearance in the area on Tuesday, August 16, in conjunction with the Missouri State Fair. The eight-horse hitch is scheduled to be harnessed and hitched to the famous red beer wagon at the Marshall Town Square at 6 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pettis County Republicans Raise $1250 for Vest for K-9 Lord
Money raised at the annual McKinley Day in Sedalia was forwarded to Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders at a political campaign stop on Thursday, July 28 at Best Western, 32nd and Limit. A total of $1250 was raised from various individuals and the Pettis County Republican Committee to be used...
mycouriertribune.com
Revegetating the 'moonscape': How agencies reclaim Missouri's abandoned mine land
The remains of Missouri’s mining history are, at times, unrecognizable. In west-central Missouri’s Henry County, there are parts of a 107-acre property that are patchy, rocky and hostile to plants. Just down the gravel road, though, several sites feature big blue stem, clover and other lush vegetation. All these plots are in the town of Montrose and were similarly mined then abandoned generations ago. They’re just in different phases of healing.
KMOV
News 4 Investigates: How Missouri’s backlog is causing more heartache for a woman who just lost her husband
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Losing a spouse too soon can be one of the hardest heartbreaks to bare, but one local woman said the state of Missouri has been making it all so much worse because of a months-long delay in getting her husband’s death certificate. Now, staffing shortages are creating another big backlog and this one is causing serious stress for a woman who has already been through so much.
An Iconic Restaurant Near Cole Camp IS Closing For Good This Fall
An iconic buffet restaurant voted Missouri's Best Buffet two years in a row by Missouri Magazine will open for the last time on October 1, 2022, according to a post on the buffet's Facebook Page. Charley's Buffet in Lincoln near Cole Camp will serve its last buffet on Saturday, October...
Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado
Thunderstorms unleashed another round of life-threatening flooding in the state early Thursday with 2 inches falling in just 23 minutes in one town near St. Louis. Residents near St. Louis woke up Thursday to déjà vu as drenching thunderstorms left roads underwater less than two weeks after deadly flash flooding unfolded across the city.
Crash leads to large backup outside Jefferson City
A crash on Highway 54/63 near the Missouri River bridge outside Jefferson City caused a large backup Friday afternoon. The post Crash leads to large backup outside Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Firefighter Burton Promoted to Driver-Operator
Monday night's City Council meeting led off with a presentation to Sedalia Firefighter Bradley Burton, who recently earned his driver's badge and helmet shield. Sedalia Fire Chief Matt Irwin said that Burton began his service with the SFD in May of 2018 for a total so far of four years, two months.
Sedalia Police Reports For August 4, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Thursday morning, Officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Heck Avenue in reference to a disturbance. When Officers arrived, they spoke with the caller. The caller stated her boyfriend had pulled a gun on her during an argument. The suspect had already left the area upon Officer's arrival. No charges have been filed at this time.
Awesome 92.3
Sedalia, MO
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
888K+
Views
ABOUT
Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://awesome923.com
Comments / 0