Walmart is slashing prices to get rid of excess inventory
Retail giant Walmart told investors Monday it is looking to slash prices on items like apparel as it faces a sudden glut of goods. In its earnings release for the quarter that ended in June, Walmart mentioned that the higher prices consumers are paying for food and gasoline are cutting into their ability to buy other items, like clothing. The upshot: There are now more of these goods than the company can sell — so it is discounting the prices on them.
Walmart says the high cost of food and gas is hindering the ability of its customers to buy anything else, which will hurt its bottom line
Rising food prices are starting to affect people's spending habits, Walmart said. The company warned that customers are not buying as much clothing and other merchandise because of high food and fuel costs. This comes as inflation continues surging in the US, affecting the price of food, fuel, and other...
Walmart was riding a pandemic high for nearly two years. Then it laid off hundreds — here are 3 issues that have plagued the company.
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon previously sounded the alarm for investors on issues around overstaffing and inflation.
Walmart cuts 200 corporate employees, says it will continue hiring in ‘key areas’
The retail giant employs over 1.6 million people across its stores and supply chain in the U.S — those workers were not affected by these layoffs. A report from Bloomberg noted that job cuts affected people in merchandising and last-mile delivery. “We’re updating our structure and evolving select roles...
Walmart Lays Off 200 Employees
Click here to read the full article. Walmart is making waves in the corporate world in perhaps what is the latest sign of conflicting macroeconomic forces. The mass-channel merchant plans to lay off roughly 200 people among its corporate workforce, according to sources familiar with the situation. More from WWDA Look Inside Destree's First StorePhotos of Hill House Home's Mermaid Drop CollectionWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts “We’re updating our structure and evolving select roles to provide clarity and better position the company for a strong future,” Jimmy Carter, a Walmart spokesperson, confirmed with WWD. “At the same...
Walmart lays off corporate employees after slashing forecast
Walmart has begun to lay off corporate employees, the company confirmed Wednesday, about a week after it slashed its profit outlook and warned that consumers had pulled back on discretionary spending due to inflation. In a statement to CNBC, the retail giant described the layoffs as a way to “better...
