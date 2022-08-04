ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

geekwire.com

Amazon sheds record 99k employees after overstaffing warehouses, will slow office hiring

Amazon’s direct workforce declined by 99,000 employees from the first to the second quarter, to 1.52 million people, the largest sequential drop in its history, after overstaffing its warehouses to handle pandemic-driven demand. The decline was primarily due to attrition in Amazon’s fulfillment and distribution network, said Brian Olsavsky,...
BUSINESS
NBC News

Walmart is slashing prices to get rid of excess inventory

Retail giant Walmart told investors Monday it is looking to slash prices on items like apparel as it faces a sudden glut of goods. In its earnings release for the quarter that ended in June, Walmart mentioned that the higher prices consumers are paying for food and gasoline are cutting into their ability to buy other items, like clothing. The upshot: There are now more of these goods than the company can sell — so it is discounting the prices on them.
BUSINESS
Business
AOL Corp

Walmart sneezes. Grills and body lotion get sick.: Morning Brief

This article first appeared in the Morning Brief. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe. Today's newsletter is by Myles Udland, senior markets editor at Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter @MylesUdland and on LinkedIn. Walmart (WMT) did it...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

More shoppers turn to discount stores to ‘cut the costs’ of inflation

Higher prices are forcing more families to buy their groceries at discount stores, according to a recent analysis on consumer shopping habits. Data from InMarket shows the average American spending on grocery items at discount or bulk buying chains increased 71% from October 2021 to June 2022. The survey also revealed during that same time period, spending at traditional grocery stores dropped 5.6%.
BUSINESS
WWD

Walmart Lays Off 200 Employees

Click here to read the full article. Walmart is making waves in the corporate world in perhaps what is the latest sign of conflicting macroeconomic forces.  The mass-channel merchant plans to lay off roughly 200 people among its corporate workforce, according to sources familiar with the situation. More from WWDA Look Inside Destree's First StorePhotos of Hill House Home's Mermaid Drop CollectionWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts “We’re updating our structure and evolving select roles to provide clarity and better position the company for a strong future,” Jimmy Carter, a Walmart spokesperson, confirmed with WWD. “At the same...
RETAIL
Footwear News

Walmart, Allbirds, StockX and Other Companies Laying Off Staff Amid the Economic Downturn

Click here to read the full article. As the U.S. economy suffers, layoffs and hiring freezes are ripping through various industries. Just last week, the U.S. economy retracted for the second quarter in a row, sparking recession concerns. In the wake of the downturn, companies across tech, retail, media have announced efforts to restructure their organizations and let employees go to cut costs. The total number of separations in June, which includes quits, layoffs and discharges, was 5.9 million at a rate of 3.9%, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Here’s a running list of the major layoffs announced across the...
RETAIL
Fast Company

Tech layoffs continue across the board: Here’s the latest

The tech sector’s massive cost-cutting mission doesn’t appear to be slowing anytime soon. Once high-flying companies, with unprecedented valuations and growth-at-all-costs strategies, have started to scale back, as the economy appears to be heading for a slowdown. The efforts, which started in May, have resulted in massive layoffs at several firms, from startups to publicly traded companies worth billions of dollars.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Beyond Meat announces layoffs after lower Q2 sales

Plant-based meat maker Beyond Meat said Thursday it’s laying off 4% of its workforce after a difficult second quarter that saw cost-conscious customers bypass its higher-priced products. El Segundo, California-based Beyond Meat said its revenue fell 1.6% to $147 million. That was short of Wall Street’s forecast of $149...
AGRICULTURE
TechCrunch

Lyft assured no layoffs were coming — now employees are scrambling for their next gig

Throughout June, the rentals team had attempted to get the service up and running in New York without success. The launch was delayed repeatedly and for a variety of reasons, including the need to get a new insurance provider in the state. But even after the new insurance policy began July 1, Lyft had still not opened up its rental business in New York, leaving the team with questions, according to sources who spoke with TechCrunch on condition of anonymity.
BUSINESS
NBC News

Walmart lays off corporate employees after slashing forecast

Walmart has begun to lay off corporate employees, the company confirmed Wednesday, about a week after it slashed its profit outlook and warned that consumers had pulled back on discretionary spending due to inflation. In a statement to CNBC, the retail giant described the layoffs as a way to “better...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Beyond Meat cuts revenue forecast, jobs as plant-based boom fizzles out

Beyond Meat lowered its forecast for 2022 revenue on Thursday and said it would cut several jobs at a time when demand for its plant-based products is fizzling out in the United States. Shares in the company declined 6% in extended trading. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. BYND BEYOND...
AGRICULTURE

