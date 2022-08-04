Read on www.shelbycountyreporter.com
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
Shelby Reporter
Prediction: Calera has potential to surprise many this season
CALERA – Just two years removed from a three-year stretch in which the Calera Eagles won three head-to-head games, they are now garnering preseason votes in the state’s high school football rankings. That speaks volumes what head coach Jason Hamlin was able to do for the Eagles in...
Shelby Reporter
Prediction: Possibilities there for Pelham in Vickery’s first season
PELHAM – It is time for a new era of Pelham High School football after Tom Causey departed as head coach in the offseason following seven seasons at the helm. In steps Mike Vickery, who, after spending six years leading the Northridge Jaguars, will now look to build off the recent upward trend the Panthers have set the last three years.
Shelby Reporter
Expectations remain high for Pelham volleyball ahead of 2022 season
PELHAM – The standard of Pelham volleyball has been established for close to a decade. The program is marked by championships and deep playoff runs. Following Perry Robinson’s arrival in 2012, the Panthers made appearances in the Elite Eight six out of the next seven seasons. After coming up short in 2016, Robinson’s squad made its second state title game appearance and took home the Class 6A crown in 2017.
sylacauganews.com
South Talladega County football preview – Winterboro Bulldogs
ALPINE, Ala. – Coach Skylar Mansfield is in his third year as the Bulldog head man. His bulldogs have reached the second round of the playoffs the last two years and he hopes that experience will pay dividends for his team in 2022. The summer has motivated the team to become stronger, be more physical, and to be in much better condition for a long and tough season.
3 Alabama high schools named to MaxPreps’ top 100 football teams this season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — MaxPreps has officially devised its top 100 high school football teams ahead of the start of the season later this month and Alabama is well represented. The list named three schools from the Yellowhammer State to its annual top 100 teams in the nation, including a three-time defending state champion. Thompson […]
birminghamtimes.com
Meet the Parker High School Coach Inducted into Grambling State Hall of Fame
Robert Taylor Jr. never thought about someday possibly being inducted to the Grambling State University Hall of Fame. In his college football playing days with the Tigers, the A.H. Parker High School product was focused on leading the Grambling football team to successes that included back-to-back Black College National Championships in 2000 and 2001.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Championship or bust? Paul Finebaum explains changing expectations at Alabama
Paul Finebaum made his regular Monday visit on WJOX with Greg McElroy and Cole Cubelic out of Birmingham, Alabama. He was posed an interesting question from McElroy, the former Alabama quarterback, about Alabama talking more about the national championship than players and coaches have in the past. “We used to...
Bham Now
American Kolache opens from former NFL player, Chad Slade + 5 more new businesses that you need to know about
Your day is about to get sweeter, Birmingham. From kolache shops, trading card shops, frozen custard, boutiques and more, Birmingham is welcoming new businesses to The Magic City community. Ready to take a look?. Birmingham businesses like these need great services behind them, like CanopyTitle: Birmingham’s premier service for for...
Shelby Reporter
200 students participate in band camp at THS
ALABASTER – Roughly 200 student performers participated in Thompson High School’s band camp throughout the last week of July and the first week of August. Students have been practicing on and off since July 7, according to Director of Bands, Graham Bennett. The camp wrapped up officially on...
Shelby Reporter
Tinglewood Festival to return for fourth year in September
MONTEVALLO – Montevallo’s all-woodworking art festival will return to Orr Park for its fourth year on Saturday, Sept. 10. The public is invited to celebrate “Shavings, Smoke and Sound” at the 2022 Tinglewood Festival, a Shelby County Tourism and Recreation All Star Award winner. “Come out...
Train hits car in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A train collided with a car Sunday afternoon in Birmingham according to Birmingham Fire and Rescue. According to authorities, BFRS arrived to 15th Street and Pearson Ave SW around 5:14 p.m. One woman was injured and transported to UAB, her injuries are considered minor. There were no fatalities in the crash.
Federal lawsuit claims UAB did nothing after UAB student reported rape by football player at Blazer Hall
By Erica Thomas, 1819 News BIRMINGHAM — A state lawsuit against the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) has been moved to federal court after a student claimed she was raped by a football player and the school didn’t do enough to help. The lawsuit claims the school violated Title IX of the Education Amendments […]
Bayer Properties sold, upscale Alabama malls Summit, Bridgestreet under new management
Birmingham-based Bayer Properties has been sold to a Dallas real estate investment firm, a move that puts some of Alabama’s most high-profile retail properties under new management. Centennial announced the acquisition last week. Under the terms of the deal, Bayer’s Birmingham headquarters will remain open and will become a...
Shelby Reporter
Country music artist Cody Jinks comes to Pelham
PELHAM – Country music Artist Cody Jinks will stop in Alabama for a show at the Oak Mountain Amphitheater on Friday, Aug. 12. Jinks is an independent artist who is known for performing outlaw country music, a subgenre of American country music which came about in the 1970s as a way to counter the typical country sound that was dictated by Nashville establishments.
uab.edu
UAB care team leads patient through life-changing internal decapitation
Christy Bullock was taking a motorcycle ride with her father in fall 2021 near Mount Cheaha in east Alabama. It was a ride that would change her life forever. A tricky turn around a curve did not go as planned, and she hit a guardrail. The guardrail stopped her body but — with the weight of her helmet — her head kept moving forward. After that, the scene faded around her.
Historic Looney House in Alabama ‘heavily damaged’ in fire
An Alabama landmark sustained significant damage in a fire early Saturday morning. The John Looney House in Ashville was “heavily damaged” in the fire, according to a Facebook post by the Ashville Fire Department. The Looney House was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1974....
Thousands flood Cullman to bring highly anticipated crowd for Rock The South
CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) – Over 60,000 people are expected to make their way to Cullman this weekend to celebrate the annual Rock The South Country Music Festival. Country music fans are traveling from all 50 states this year, according to event officials. Some event attendees told CBS 42 they bought tickets eight months ago. “We’re pumped,” […]
The drought is over: Buffalo Rock says batch of signature ginger ale headed to store shelves
Buffalo Rock said customers can expect to begin seeing the ginger ale back on shelves "over the next week."
Rock the South 2022: Faces of the festival in Alabama
Rock the South, a country music festival, draws big stars and thousands of listeners to York Farms in Cullman, Alabama. This year’s edition, Aug. 5-6, featured acts such as Morgan Wallen, Alabama, Jamey Johnson, Jimmie Allen, Hardy, Koe Wetzel and Colt Ford. For photos of this year’s event --...
Obituary: Justin Scott Philyaw
Funeral Service for Justin Scott “Dossey” Philyaw, 39, of Cullman will be 1pm, Friday, August 5, 2022, in the Cullman Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Malcolm Carter, II will officiate the service. The interment will follow in the Crossroads Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 11am -1pm prior to the service. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Philyaw family. Mr. Philyaw was a great mechanic, a hard worker, had a kind heart and helped everyone. He was preceded in death by his grandparents. Mr. Philyaw is survived by his parents: Billy Joe and Becky Philyaw; his wife: Laura Philyaw; daughter: Tori Brooke Philyaw; brothers: Shane (Tara) Philyaw, Billy (Heavin) Philyaw, Jr.; sister: Kayla (Justin) Bennett; and a host of family and friends. Pallbearers will be Shane Philyaw, Sylar Philyaw, Scott Nail, Justin Bennett, Jarden Philyaw, Matt Knight, Eric Knight, Yone Holt.
