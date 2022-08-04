ALPINE, Ala. – Coach Skylar Mansfield is in his third year as the Bulldog head man. His bulldogs have reached the second round of the playoffs the last two years and he hopes that experience will pay dividends for his team in 2022. The summer has motivated the team to become stronger, be more physical, and to be in much better condition for a long and tough season.

ALPINE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO