Washington, DC

RELEASE: 5 Major Benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act’s Climate Investments

By Contact Sam Hananel
American Progress
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Dayana Sabatin

Stimulus Check Updates For August 2022

According to Marca, there are various relief packages coming out to help fight the rise of inflation. Inflation has not stopped, and it's continuing to rise and cause major issues for millions across the United States of America. Gas prices have reached near-unprecedented levels, and other day-to-day purchases are getting harder to make.
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month

Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652. The first payment will be made at the start of the month on Sept. 1 while the second one will be made at the end of the month on Sept. 30. September is one of only two months that give recipients two payments, the other being December, according to the Social Security Administration.
One Green Planet

Saudi Arabia’s Controversial New City Run Entirely on Renewable Energy

Saudi Arabia’s Prince revealed a plan to build The Line, a linear 100-mile-long city that will be emission-free and completely run on renewable energy, The Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman revealed the plan in 2021 and said it would be constructed vertically, with no roads or cars. Now the Saudi government has released images of what The Line could look like once complete.
eenews.net

Nuclear milestone: Feds greenlight Vogtle to fuel up

Federal regulators cleared the way yesterday for Southern Co.’s nuclear business to load radioactive fuel rods into one of its newly constructed reactors at Plant Vogtle, officially moving the long-troubled project closer to producing electricity in Georgia. The approval from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission is a pivotal step...
The Intercept

Oil and Gas’s Pivot to Blue Hydrogen Is Falling Through

The oil and gas industry’s plan to convince the world to switch from natural gas to hydrogen made from natural gas is being upended by an unexpected cause: economics. As the climate emergency has gotten more and more impossible to ignore and the world has started moving away from natural gas, the industry has hyped a new technology: so-called blue hydrogen. Blue hydrogen produces no carbon emissions when burned or converted into electricity, but the main component in producing blue hydrogen is methane, the most potent greenhouse gas.
One Green Planet

Solar Panels Lose Efficiency As Heat Waves Sweep Across the World

The recent record-breaking heat waves in Europe are not a great thing for solar panels as extreme heat is not great for solar energy efficiency. Although clear skies and consistent sunlight should be great for solar, the heat that has been scorching Europe has sent electricity bills soaring, and with the ongoing shortage of natural gas due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, renewable energy has had to step it up.
Mother Jones

Climate Bill Could Slash US Emissions by 40 Percent—If Democrats Can Pass It

This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. The US is, following decades of political rancor and fossil fuel industry obfuscation, on the verge of its first significant attempt to tackle the climate crisis. Experts say it will help rewire the American economy and act as an important step in averting disastrous global heating.
One Green Planet

Biden Administration Announces Plan to Bring Solar Power to Low-Income Houses

The Biden administration has launched a program to bring solar to low-income houses nationwide, a move that will help communities lower their utility bills, Politico reported. This is just the latest move by the administration to reach their ambitious climate goals. The new project could lead to the development of 134 gigawatts of new solar power capacity nationwide.
