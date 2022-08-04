ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Teachers, What Are Some Little Subjects That You Just Don't Like Teaching?

By Audrey Engvalson
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P8yxs_0h4zjH0m00

There is no doubt that being a teacher is incredibly difficult. Not only do you have to deal with expectations from students, parents, and administrators, you also have to, well, teach.

ABC

So, teachers, I want to know what little things you hate teaching.

NBC

Maybe you're a world history teacher, but you don't want your students to know that you find the politics section of the ancient Greece unit just as boring as they do.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jm9PN_0h4zjH0m00
Westend61 / Getty Images/Westend61

Maybe you're a math teacher and you hate lessons that have to do with plotting points on a graph because you can never draw a well-proportioned graph on the board.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QqGeQ_0h4zjH0m00
Maksim Chernyshev / Getty Images/EyeEm

Maybe you're a PE teacher and you can't stand the indoor games you plan for rainy days because the kids get loud and don't use as much energy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mp2Yl_0h4zjH0m00
Westend61 / Getty Images/Westend61

Or maybe you're a homeroom teacher and your least favorite part of the school year is the beginning, when you have to constantly teach kids the proper way to format the papers they write.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22kESR_0h4zjH0m00
Manonallard / Getty Images

Please tell us! Use the comments section below or this completely anonymous Google form and let us know the little parts of school you can't stand teaching and why for your submission's chance to be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.

Comments / 0

Related
Gillian Sisley

Father Accuses Teacher of Being 'Dumb' for Book Assignment

How much say should parents have in their children’s public education?. It's no secret that teachers feel seriously underappreciated in the United States, and also feel that they're not receiving a salary that aligns with the amount of work and dedication they put into their students.
Upworthy

People are sharing all the random things they 'haven't thought about since grade school'

Everyone's childhood is different. But there are common objects, sights, sounds, smells, and memories from elementary school that most Gen Xers and Millenials share. Personally, when i think back to being in elementary school in the '80s, I remember the taste of the chocolate ship cookie we got on Fridays (with the pizza). The humiliation of getting nailed in the back during nation ball. And the grumbling, grinding sound that happened when you slipped a disk into the drive on an Apple IIe computer. via Daniel Bagel / Flickr
EDUCATION
Slate

Dear Prudence Uncensored: “Bride to Be”

This week, Jenée Desmond-Harris and Mary Harris discuss a Prudie letter: “Bride to Be”. Jenée Desmond-Harris: Hi Mary, and thank you for agreeing to unpack Dear Prudence’s 10,506th wedding dilemma! (But somehow they’re ALL interesting to me) Mary Harris: Ha! Happy to do it!. Jenée:...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy