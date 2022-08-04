21-year-old recently out of prison after Fall River arrest indicted on several murder charges after officer killed, another officer and 15-year-old injured

Read on fallriverreporter.com
karma
2d ago
He’s from a different state and appears in Rochester, and he ambushed undercover cops , sounds real suspicious and seems like it was planned
3
Bobby Smith
2d ago
I'm confused as to why, prior to today, that why he was in Rochester instead of Boston was of primary importance to the authorities.
3
Joe
2d ago
Time to put these politicians and judges in jail.
18
WHEC TV-10
RPD investigating attack on homeless man near Monroe and Goodman
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Rochester Police Department is investigating an attack that happened Friday in the area of Monroe Avenue and South Goodman Street. Officers responded to the area yesterday after an incident occurred between two people. In a video provided to News10NBC by a viewer, a man is seen beating and kicking another man on a sidewalk along the roadway.
fallriverreporter.com
Officials investigating death of 10-month-old baby
Officials are investigating after a 10-month-old baby died this morning. According to scanner transmissions, a call came into dispatch just before 10:20 a.m. for a child not breathing in the 200 block of Chad Brown Street in Providence. Both Providence Police and Fire Departments responded to the apartment in an...
Police investigating after woman found dead in Spencer lake
SPENCER, Mass. — “My kids learned how to swim here,” said Justine Power. Power was disappointed to see Luther Hill Park in Spencer closed Saturday, especially on one of the hottest weekends of the year. “I just feel bad for the kids in town; there’s really not...
13 WHAM
Father of victim in fatal hit-and-run calls for someone to take accountability
Rochester, N.Y. — Frederick Jones is calling out for someone to take accountability for the death of his son. Jones is in shambles after his 19-year-old son never made it home from the beach, Wednesday morning. Jared Jones was doing what he loved-riding his bike- when he was suddenly...
Providence police, DCYF investigating death of 10-month-old
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police and the R.I. Department of Children, Youth and Families are investigating the death of a 10-month-old boy. According to Major David Lapatin, police were called to the 200 block of Chad Brown Street on Saturday morning for reports of an infant that possibly drowned in a bathtub. Lapatin later […]
Murder charges for suspect who killed Rochester man outside Lyell Ave. bar
Investigators believe Scott ran after Taylor, caught up to him, and fatally shot him in the chest.
Gang-Involved Boston School Dean Ordered to Pay $10M to Student He Shot in the Head Over Marijuana
After being convicted of shooting a student in the back of the head at point-blank range, a school dean at a Boston high school has been ordered to pay him more than $10 million in emotional, medical and punitive damages, a judge ruled Friday. A once beloved educator with a background in youth ministry who students affectionately called “Rev,” Shaun Harrison was found to live a double life as a Latin Kings gang member, which he denies. He was convicted of trying to kill the 17-year-old student over poor sales in 2015 after recruiting him to sell marijuana in school. “The judgment against Mr. Harrison as an individual will ensure that he is never able to profit from any endeavors when he is released from prison, including selling the rights to this story for publication,” the student’s lawyer said in an email to the Associated Press. The bullet narrowly missed the student’s brain stem and carotid artery, but his jaw was shattered. He continues to have health issues, including requiring weights on his eyelids to help open and close them, and is paralyzed on half of his face. Harrison is also spending up to 26 years in prison after being convicted in 2018 of assault, among other charges.
ABC6.com
10-month-old boy drowns in bathtub in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said Saturday that a 10-month-old boy drowned in a bathtub. Police say they were called to the 200 block of Chad Brown Street on reports of a child who possibly drowned. No other injuries were reported and no one is in custody at...
newportdispatch.com
Gun, several items stolen during burglary in Brighton
BRIGHTON — Police are investigating a burglary that took place in Brighton. Authorities were notified of the burglary by a homeowner in the area of Railroad Street. Various items were stolen including a Samsung television, an Epson computer, and printer, clothing, DeWalt battery chargers, a DeWalt circular saw a Ridjid Jigsaw, a hammer drill, skill saw, band saw, a blue air compressor, a Porter Cable drill, a desk drawer, floating flooring, a router for wood, a Henson 9mm firearm, a desk drawer, and 15 2x4s.
Amherst father, grandmother slapped with several charges in alleged kidnapping of 4-year-old
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Amherst man is facing a slew of charges, including kidnapping after being accused of abducting his toddler from an Erie County Social Services office during a supervised visit. 22-year-old Shaland S. Souverain abducted his 4-year-old child from the Erie County Department of Social Services office on Union Road in Cheektowaga […]
Search for missing man in Canandaigua Lake to resume Monday
RUSHVILLE — Divers from the Ontario County Sheriff's Office and Branchport Fire Department believe they found what they called a target of interest after a man jumped into Canandaigua Lake in the area of LeTourneau Christian Camp and went missing Friday. Ontario County sheriff's deputies said that because of...
13 WHAM
Man sentenced for 2020 homicide in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A parolee has been sentenced for fatally shooting another man two years ago. Jamil Knox was sentenced to 20 years to life in the New York State Department of Corrections, after being convicted of manslaughter for the shooting death of Alondo Lathrop Jr. on Wabash Street Aug. 4, 2020.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River man admits to setting Globe Street fire, held without bail
A Fall River man who admitted to setting a fire this week has been held without bail. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira at approximately 7:22 p.m. on Wednesday, the Fall River Police Department responded to 784 Globe Street for a report of a fire in the hallway. Upon arrival, officers observed flames and smoke erupting from the entrance and stairwell.
Turnto10.com
Fall River suspect confesses to setting baby stroller on fire
(WJAR) — The man accused of causing a building fire in Fall River on Wednesday night went before a judge on Friday. Jeremy Perreira, 42, of Fall River, faces charges including arson after a building on Globe Street went up in flames on Wednesday. Officials said a woman and...
NECN
Crash Questions: Pembroke Police Officer's OUI Case Disappears
Bill Howland and Elayna Collin are still recovering from a serious car accident that sent them to hospital on April 25, 2021. It’s a moment they said forever changed their lives. “I had a broken left pelvis that was smashed pretty good. I had to have a hip replacement,”...
WHEC TV-10
Canandaigua Police seek public assistance identifying vehicle that struck bicyclist
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Canandaigua Police Department is attempting to identify a vehicle that struck a bicyclist in July. The incident happened at the intersection of South Main Street at Eastern Blvd on July 11 at 5:13 p.m. The vehicle involved was a black SUV last observed traveling east on Eastern Blvd.
ABC6.com
Warwick police search for suspect accused of assaulting pharmacist
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police is asking the public for help finding a man accused of assaulting a pharmacist. On Friday, police said the incident happened in June when a man walked in to a pharmacy with a fraudulent prescription. When the pharmacist refused to give the man...
Police: Sodus Man Gives 6 Year-Old Nephew Knife; Tells Him to “Kill Himself”
A Sodus man was jailed awaiting arraignment after police claimed he handed his six-year-old nephew a large kitchen knife and told him to kill himself. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office alleges 22-year-old Geffrey Evans told his nephew several times to kill himself with the knife back on June 20th.
Worcester police: Fatal crash involving stolen SUV remains under investigation
Police said the crash involved a stolen sport utility vehicle that ran a red light and struck two vehicles in the intersection of Main and Chandler streets, police said. The crash occurred about 10 p.m. No charges have been filed in the case, police said Friday. The SUV had five...
fallriverreporter.com
Police renew call for information on missing Massachusetts woman marking three years since her disappearance
Police have renewed the call for information concerning the disappearance of a Massachusetts woman, who had unconfirmed sightings in Fall River at one point. The Hanson Police Department has been investigating the disappearance of Sandra E. Crispo who would now be 57 years old. They say they have not stopped searching for her.
