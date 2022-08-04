Kurt Angle has opened up about his relationship with his former boss, Vince McMahon. “My relationship with Vince was great,” Angle candidly said on Busted Open. “We were very close the first time I was there, and then we had a falling out in 2006 and we didn’t speak for 11 years. When I met him back again in 2017, when I came back, it was like nothing ever happened. We were hugging each other, telling each other that we loved one other. We just picked up where we left off.”

WWE ・ 12 HOURS AGO