Various News: The Undertaker Poses For Photo With Andrade, AEW Teases Hookhausen In Match Graphic, New Roman Reigns Shirt Avaiable
– Following Ric Flair’s Last Match last Sunday, The Undertaker posed for a photo with Andrade el Idolo backstage. Andrade wrote: “Never imagine it! thank you for your words Sir #Undertaker #Andrade #RicFlairsLastMatch #legend”. – In recent match graphics for AEW Quake by the Lake, it seems the...
CJ Perry Recalls Vince McMahon Telling Her 'WWE Is A Wrestling Company, You Should Know How To Bump'
CJ Perry recalled Vince McMahon being adamant that Lana start to wrestle. In 2015, Lana, after being absent from a contract signing between John Cena and Rusev, became one of the most popular characters on the program and the fans were clearly getting behind “The Ravishing Russian.” Shortly thereafter, Lana break away from Rusev and in the summer of 2015, Lana began to get in the ring as part of a storyline that also included Summer Rae and Dolph Ziggler.
Backstage News On The Gate For Ric Flair’s Last Match
When you have Ric Flair competing in his latest swan song – regardless if it divides opinion whether the 73-year-old should be competing or not – you know that it is going to draw, and that’s exactly what happened this past weekend at Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match in Nashville, TN.
Gauntlet Match, Roman Reigns Appearance Set For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
WWE has announced that there will be a gauntlet match tonight with the winner getting a Smackdown Women’s title match at Clash at the Castle. The participants include Raquel Rodriguez, Aliyah, Shotzi, Xia Li, Shayna Baszler, Natalya and Sonya Deville. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns will also have an appearance. Here’s the lineup for the show:
Road Dogg Reacts To Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative
For decades Vince McMahon had the final say on WWE creative, but the company has been going through some major changes since Vince McMahon retired, and Triple H has assumed all responsibilities in regard to creative. SummerSlam was the first big premium live event with Triple H in charge and...
Mick Foley Comments On His Son Dewey’s Future Following WWE Exit
WWE Hall Famer Mick Foley has commented on his son Dewey’s future following his exit from WWE. He was released in June of this year. Foley mentioned that he feels like his son would be able to work better if he had fewer constraints, given his good track record. He said that he wouldn’t be surprised if Dewey ended up working somewhere else, given that he was working extreme hours while still part of WWE.
Ric Flair's Last Match was a big financial success
Ric Flair's Last Match was the second-biggest ever indie show in the US in the modern era. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that the early estimates show the event did between 20,000 and 25,000 streaming PPV buys and nearly 4200 more through linear PPV.
Backstage Update On Riddle’s WWE Return
Riddle is reportedly expected to return to in-ring action at two WWE live events this weekend. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Riddle will wrestle Seth Rollins at the “Saturday Night’s Main Event” show in North Charleston, SC, and then the “Sunday Stunner” event in Fayetteville, NC. Although the matches were previously advertised locally, there was uncertainty over Riddle’s availability due to the storyline injury he suffered on the 7/25 “WWE Raw” episode.
Backstage News On The ‘All Elite Women’ Trademark
Earlier this week here on eWn, we reported that AEW filed to trademark the term ‘All Elite Women.’ While some speculated that this was related to an all-women TV or streaming show, there is no word on what it is actually for. According to a report from the...
Becky Lynch on Vince McMahon Leaving WWE, Triple H Taking Over Creative
Becky Lynch spoke with ESPN this week regarding Vince McMahon's retirement announcement and Paul "Triple H" Levesque stepping in as the new Head of Creative for WWE. Lynch was one of the pillars of the NXT Women's Division during Levesque's time overseeing the developmental brand while working with McMahon led to her winning the main event of WrestleMania 35 (the first Mania to ever have a women's match in the main event). Her response was a combination of sadness and optimism.
Jim Ross Reacts to WWE SummerSlam 2022
In a recent episode of his podcast Grilling JR, Jim Ross covered a wide variety of topics. He discussed the WWE SummerSlam event from last Saturday, which saw Roman Reigns defeat Brock Lesnar in a last-man-standing contest to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. Ross said:. “I watched it from...
Andrade El Idolo Shares Photo With Undertaker Backstage At “Ric Flair’s Last Match” Event
Andrade El Idolo got some kind words from a respected familiar face at a recent high-profile event. The AEW star and husband of WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair met with The Undertaker backstage at the JCP Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match special event last weekend. As noted, “The Dead Man”...
Ric Flair's Last Match PPV does over 24,000 PPV buys, $448,000 gate
According to numbers reported in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, last Sunday's Ric Flair's Last Match pay-per-view was a financially successful one and the second-biggest ever indie show in the U.S. in the modern era. Meltzer is reporting that the PPV did between 20,000 and 25,000 buys via streaming PPV...
Triple H told WWE crew that things will be done a new way, pro wrestling instead of Sports Entertainment, according to Jerry Jarrett
Expect some major changes to WWE's product in the coming weeks and months as they begin to move away from the sports entertainment aspects that were favored by Vince McMahon. During The Gathering in Charlotte, North Carolina, legendary promoter Jerry Jarrett (father of Jeff Jarrett) was asked what he thinks will change in WWE now with Triple H running the creative side of things.
James Storm Wants Beer Money Reunion, WWE Stars Upset With Liv Morgan Being Booed, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Saturday, August 6, 2022. -Rhea Ripley and Kayla Braxton have both commented on the Friday Night SmackDown fans booing Liv Morgan during her promo on the show. -James Storm had responded to a tweet about a potential Beer Money reunion with Bobby Roode....
Chris Jericho Blasts The Animal Planet Show ‘Tanked’ As A Big Scam
AEW wrestler Chris Jericho appeared on the Animal Planet series Tanked back in 2017. During the show, Wayde King and Brett Raymer of Acrylic Tank Manufacturing in Los Angeles wound up building a massive fish tank for Jericho. During a recent appearance on the “Loper & Randi” podcast, the Jericho...
Kurt Angle Discusses Relationship With ‘Father Figure’ Vince McMahon
Kurt Angle has opened up about his relationship with his former boss, Vince McMahon. “My relationship with Vince was great,” Angle candidly said on Busted Open. “We were very close the first time I was there, and then we had a falling out in 2006 and we didn’t speak for 11 years. When I met him back again in 2017, when I came back, it was like nothing ever happened. We were hugging each other, telling each other that we loved one other. We just picked up where we left off.”
Jay Lethal Says It Was ‘Unreal’ to Be in the Ring With Ric Flair and Jeff Jarrett
Jay Lethal recently spoke on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Lethal was asked how he felt after being teaming with Jeff Jarrett against Ric Flair and Andrade in Flair’s retirement match:. “I think when I finally settle down and realize it,...
WWE Has Erased Yet Another Backstage Connection To Vince McMahon
He really is gone. Last month, Vince McMahon officially retired from WWE in one of the biggest stories in wrestling history. McMahon led the company for the better part of forty years and has been the driving force behind everything WWE has done. Such a change is going to take some time to get used to, but now another McMahon related change has taken place behind the scenes.
Sasha Banks Breaks Her Silence On Twitter, Stevie Ray Interested In ‘One More Match’
Sasha Banks walked out of WWE back in May and was suspended indefinitely. Since that time, she has been silent on social media. Earlier today, Banks took to Twitter to hype her upcoming appearance at C2E2 in Chicago. She wrote,. “I’m so excited to see you guys this weekend!!!! I...
