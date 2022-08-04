ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

School-Age Population Remains Steady, but Boston Struggles With Declining Enrollment

By Joseph Staruski
pioneerinstitute.org
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on pioneerinstitute.org

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston

Here’s how the Orange Line shutdown will affect schools and colleges

“We have to look at it from not only the student and the family, but also the staff so that our classrooms are staffed properly.”. The MBTA’s announcement that it will shut down the Orange Line for 30 days coincides with the first day of school for Boston Public Schools on Sept. 1, forcing many students to shift the way they get to school.
BOSTON, MA
labroots.com

Mandated Masking & Vaccination Gets a University Back to 'Normal'

Students at Boston University were told to get vaccinated and wear masks on campus. That has allowed people to attend classes as usual, and without spreading SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The findings have been reported in JAMA Network Open. "Going back to full-occupancy, in-person teaching at Boston University did not lead to SARS-CoV-2 transmission in-class," said corresponding study author John Connor, Ph.D., associate professor of microbiology at the Boston University School of Medicine.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

College students brace for Orange Line shutdown

The coming Thirty Day MBTA Orange Line Shut Down is going to impacts thousands of Boston area college students. In Charlestown, Bunker Hill Community College students are already talking about what they are going to do once the Orange Line closes. “The only way I think about is apps like...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Education
Boston, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Education
Boston

Neo-Nazi activity is increasing in Boston. Here’s a timeline of recent events.

NSC 131, a neo-Nazi group based in New England, most recently made headlines for protesting a drag queen story hour in Jamaica Plain. Experts agree: white supremacism is becoming more prominent in Boston and the surrounding areas. Spurred by groups like Patriot Front and NSC 131, hateful propaganda, flash demonstrations, and full-on marches have captured the attention of residents and officials alike.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Little has been done to correct problems at Bridgewater State Hospital, report finds

A new report found little has been done to correct problems at Bridgewater State Hospital, including the use of medications to chemically restrain patients. The Disability Law Center (DLC) found that the Massachusetts Department of Correction, which operates the facility, illegally used chemical and physical restraints on people in custody, lacks adequate services for those who speak limited English and failed to provide enough information about efforts to remove mold in the hospital building.
BRIDGEWATER, MA
WCVB

Part of Blue Hill Avenue in Roxbury closed to cars for Open Streets Boston event

BOSTON — For the second time this summer, an Open Streets Boston event was held in the city for free, family-friendly events. A stretch of Blue Hill Avenue in Roxbury between Warren and Dudley streets was closed to motor traffic from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in order to open it up to pedestrian use from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parking was also banned on that portion of Blue Hill Avenue all day on Saturday.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston College#Online Education#Alternative Education#The Boston Public School#Pioneer Institute
WUPE

This Massachusetts City Ranked Top 10 Nationwide in Money Management Skills

Hate or love it, we all know that money makes the world go round. Those who don't have it, desperately want it. Those who do have it can't seem to get enough. Money management skills have a huge influence on our lives. Credit scores, income to debt ratio, and developing a budget are all life skills that can dictate where you work, where you live, what kind of car you drive and so much more.
LEXINGTON, MA
WCVB

Boston rental prices rising, vacancies at all-time lows

BOSTON — Less than one month away fromAllston Christmas, the unofficial start of greater Boston's rental season, the market is still riding a pandemic rollercoaster. "We had the greatest migration out of people in the history of Boston," said Demetrious Salpaglou, CEO of Boston Pads. "Then we had the greatest migration back."
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston to hold Open Streets event Saturday

BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston will host its second Open Streets event on Roxbury’s Blue Hill Avenue. The event will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. between Dudley Street and Warren Street, and events onsite will include local musicians and poets, a roller rink with a live band, Caribbean food trucks and more.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
Boston Globe

Developer aims to build a skyscraper near North Station

Newton-based developer is floating a 700-foot office tower on Causeway Street; some neighbors worry it’s too tall. Newton-based real estate firm The RMR Group is planning its first foray into Boston development with what would be one of the city’s tallest buildings: a 700-foot office and hotel tower on a plot of land near North Station.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Brookline Police Chief Placed on Leave Pending Investigation

The police chief in Brookline, Massachusetts, has been placed on paid administrative leave following allegations that he violated the town's policy against discrimination, sexual harassment and retaliation. Town Administrator Mel Kleckner said the town was made aware last week of multiple allegations that Police Chief Ashley Gonzalez had violated the...
BROOKLINE, MA
baystatebanner.com

People of color are majority in Wu’s cabinet

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. When Mayor Michelle Wu convenes her cabinet for its biweekly meeting, the faces in the room look much like those on the city’s streets: a mixture of whites, Blacks, Latinos and Asians that makes up Boston’s majority-people-of-color population.
BOSTON, MA
country1025.com

It’s The North End Feast This Weekend!

The North End of Boston is always so vibrant. But when the summer festivals kick in, Boston gets electric! This weekend, the North End hosts it’s 108th annual Feast of Saint Agripina. This is a weekend chock full of food, music, culture and tradition. According to the North End...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Monday, August 8: Changing Boston Harbor

NEEDHAM, Mass. — As the summer heat sizzles, we’re seeking relief! Tonight it’s a tour of Boston Harbor -- today a draw for boaters, a backdrop for outdoor dining, and a destination for tourists and residents alike. But it took decades, billions, and enormous political will to clean up the harbor and spark its economic potential. We check out the progress (a dog bakery on the Fish Pier!) and problems (flood risk); visit Spectacle Island; and meet a third-generation fisherman still making it on the working waterfront.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Councilor President Flynn & Councilor Flaherty Urge District 2 Neighbors to Apply for CPA Funds by August 31, 2022

BOSTON, MA – The application for the 2023 funding round of the Community Preservation Act (CPA) grants is now open, with nearly $39 million available for CPA projects. Council President Ed Flynn and Councilor At-Large Michael Flaherty are urging District 2 residents again to consider applying for CPA funding for relevant projects in the categories of affordable housing, historic preservation, and open space for recreation. Interested applicants would need to contact the Community Preservation team regarding their eligibility, then submit the CPA’s rolling eligibility form by Wednesday, August 31, 2022.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Ann Arbor sounds off on Boston’s new police commissioner

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — When Boston swears in its new Police Commissioner next month, the city will also send a powerful message about racism and corruption. In 1995, Michael Cox was beaten by fellow Boston police officers who then covered it up. But, to learn what kind of Commissioner...
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy