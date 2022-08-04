August 4, 1993, When Everyone Knew What Don’t Mess With Texas Meant

MLB fans have high expectations of pitcher Clayton Beeter, who the New York Yankees received in the Joey Gallo trade. Another person who thinks highly of Beeter and wants him to succeed is his girlfriend, Erin Burk. They are high-school lovebirds and do not shy away from showing their love on social media. Sometimes, she travels across the country to support her boyfriend, and occasionally he shares appreciation posts for her on social media. Fans are curious to know more about Clayton Beeter’s girlfriend, Erin Burk. So, get to know her here in our Erin Burk wiki.

