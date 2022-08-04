‘Days Of Our Lives’ Heads to Peacock, Leaving 3 Soap Operas Still on Daytime TV: A Guide

As soap fans reel from the news that Days Of Our Lives will no longer be airing on NBC, Us Weekly is breaking down everything you need to know about how to watch your favorite soap operas .

NBC announced in August 2022 that Days Of Our Lives will be replaced b y NBC News Daily after 57 years. Days, which debuted on the network in 1965 and has aired 14,000 episodes, will stream on Peacock beginning September 12, 2022.

"This programming shift benefits both Peacock and NBC and is reflective of our broader strategy to utilize our portfolio to maximize reach and strengthen engagement with viewers," chairman of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming Mark Lazarus said in a statement. "With a large percentage of the Days of Our Lives audience already watching digitally, this move enables us to build the show's loyal fanbase on streaming while simultaneously bolstering the network daytime offering with an urgent, live programming opportunity for partners and consumers.”

NBC News Daily, meanwhile, will feature anchors Kate Snow, Aaron Gilchrist, Vicky Nguyen and Morgan Radford. The decision leaves CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless and ABC’s General Hospital as the three remaining soaps on network daytime.

Fans of Days of Our Lives were worried about cancellation speculation more than a decade ago when then-NBC Universal Television president Jeff Zucker said he didn’t see the show going past 2009. While Days continued, several soaps have been axed in recent years, including CBS’ Guiding Light after 72 years and As the World Turns after 54 years.

ABC took All My Children and One Life to Live off the air in 2011, while NBC’s Passions ended after eight years in 2007. (DirectTV's 101 Network picked up the show for a ninth season in 2008 before the series ended for good.)

Scroll through for a complete breakdown: