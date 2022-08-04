On-Demand Webinar: What are the Most Critical Technology Integrations for Real-Time Intelligence Operations?

Read on www.police1.com
Northern Tool + Equipment’s CEO Suresh Krishna Charts Course for More Retail Spaces, Product Innovation, and Added Support to Build up the Future Skilled Trades Workforce
BURNSVILLE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Suresh Krishna, President and CEO of family-owned Northern Tool + Equipment, is adding more power to the retailer-and-manufacturing company’s 40-plus year history through bold moves and innovation. Now two years into his role as CEO, Krishna is driving forward a focus of more retail spaces and embracing the brand’s innovative roots to develop battery-powered professional-grade equipment. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005254/en/ Suresh Krishna has brought financial growth and successful innovative strategies to propel the 40-year-old national retailer. (Photo: Business Wire)
How AR and VR are Propelling Businesses to New Engagement Levels
In June 2021, 44,000 new businesses were launched in the US, representing a record high for business startups. Deploying new technologies, such as Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) has become the next battleground to building greater engagement levels and improving customer experiences. AR has enabled customers to imagine the potential of a brand and has therefore driven their online behavior. By giving computers vision, AR allows customers to shop from the comfort of their homes in an effortless manner.
Fisker Establishes Process for Qualifying US-Based Fisker Ocean Reservation Holders to Retain Eligibility for $7,500 Federal Tax Credit Should Inflation Reduction Act Become Law
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 7, 2022-- Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (“Fisker”) – passionate creator of the world’s most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – unveils a process for qualifying US-based reservation holders of the Fisker Ocean all-electric SUV to retain access to the existing federal tax credit. The current $7,500 tax credit would be unavailable should Congress pass the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 and President Biden signs the legislation into law. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220807005016/en/ Fisker Inc. – passionate creator of the world’s most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – unveils a process for qualifying U.S.-based reservation holders of the Fisker Ocean all-electric SUV to retain access to the existing federal tax credit. The current $7,500 tax credit would be unavailable should Congress pass the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 and President Biden signs the legislation into law. (Photo credit: Fisker)
Top Supply Chain Projects: Verusen AI Creates Harmony Through 400,000 Different SKUs, 55 Facilities
Supply and Demand Chain Executive: Please describe the project. Verusen: Using Verusen’s AI platform, our client harmonized their data, creating transparency and integrity across all their catalogs of data. This was across over 55 facilities and over 400,000 individual SKUs. We were able to optimize their inventory and reduce risk across their supply chain significantly. For example, one of their plants experienced two critical asset failures causing production to cease because of this failure. The reliability manager could not find any available replacement parts to perform the maintenance needed to get the asset back up and running. The storeroom team first searched the plant inventory manually, with no result. Next, multiple colleagues initiated material searches within SAP, with no matching result. Finally, they contacted their manufacturer supplier and were told it would be a 4-week lead time to get the part, which would have cost over a $1M loss in downtime. By using Verusen’s AI Global Material Search capability, they were able to locate the critical material in real-time at 4 sister plants, all within proximity. The material was dispositioned for overnight delivery, and the maintenance was performed, enabling the asset to be back up and running in less than 3 days with minimized downtime.
CommerceIQ Launches Solution to Automate Recovery of Shortages, Chargebacks
CommerceIQ has added Revenue Recovery Automation software to its Retail Ecommerce Management Platform, enabling brands to automate recovery of shortages and chargeback deductions from their eCommerce business on Amazon. Errors in shortages and chargebacks could be costing companies between 1% and 5% of their total cost of goods sold (COGS)...
dailyhodl.com
How Blockchain and Smart Contract Development Help Your Business
Blockchain and smart contract development are changing the world as they are revolutionizing business practices. It is economically efficient and can easily streamline transactions, remove intermediaries and better aligns business interests. There is no denying that the disruptive potential of blockchain and self-executing smart contracts is bringing a potential change...
foodlogistics.com
Associations Join Forces to Ensure Cargo Visibility
Digital Container Shipping Association (DCSA) and the European Shippers’ Council (ESC) joined forces to accelerate adoption of DCSA standards. The associations will leverage DCSA’s open-source, vendor-neutral standards to help members and other business partners make data exchange more timely, accurate and interoperable. “Global supply chains have been continuously...
The Next Generation Of Interoperability: From Healthcare Data Silos To A Public Information Marketplace
Interoperability is the form of the interconnectedness of systems and products that facilitates the seamless exchange of information between stakeholders of that system. The broader portrayal of the interoperable network beyond its technical limits expands into social, political, and organizational elements that influence performance within various systems.
Fast Company
Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022: Innovation Team of the Year
This story is part of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022. Explore the full list of companies that are leading incubators of internal innovation talent. Whether focused on microscopic computer chips or cement trucks full of concrete, these six teams stood out to Fast Company judges for devising innovative solutions to global problems.
technologynetworks.com
The Digital Lab
Today’s digital environment requires a scientifically aware informatics foundation that integrates critical capabilities with existing systems and information sources, speeding “science to compliance” for organizations that rely on scientific innovation to differentiate themselves. Download this whitepaper to learn more about:. Current challenges faced by the industry. Choosing...
thefastmode.com
Accenture to Help Swisscom to Reduce Emissions by 1 Million Tons of Carbon by 2025
Accenture collaborated with Swisscom on a climate strategy to reduce the telecommunications company’s emissions and help its customers reduce their emissions by one million tons of carbon by 2025 — equal to 2% of Switzerland’s total carbon emissions. Swisscom expects to achieve climate neutrality faster than planned...
Surging Jobs Data Heightens SMB Balancing Act Between Wages, Automation
We’re at a watershed moment. Friday’s huge jobs report shows that the U.S. economy has recouped all the losses tied to the pandemic. But there’s a tough balancing act confronting the “Main Street” small and midsized businesses (SMBs) that are the locomotives pulling the U.S. economy, swelling the employment ranks — and by extension, powering consumer spending.
ceoworld.biz
A new era of leadership – The DNA of the Chief Data Officer
By 2025, global data creation is expected to reach 175 zettabytes and the global big data and analytics market is on pace to reach $135.71 billion. Data will fuel global economic development throughout the remainder of the 21st century. Organizations worldwide are scrambling to reengineer their data strategy to capture increasing amounts of data, translate it into actionable insights and ultimately empower more intelligent business decisions.
Active Listening as a Corporate Development Tool
Active listening builds social cohesion with the speaker, while distracted or judgmental listening builds social distrust. What happens when you and your employee, friend, family, or client speak over each other? Do you think it makes for a productive effort and effective meeting? It’s doubtful. More likely, the interaction could make the other feel unheard, unseen, and not taken seriously.
Wealth: The Solution to Our Global 'Plastic Problem'
Over the weekend, I took my family to the Monterey Bay Aquarium. My wife and I loved going as kids, and now that we have a young son, we were eager to watch him experience it for the first time. From leopard sharks to 40-foot-tall kelp forests, the facility showcases an impressive spectrum of marine life, and its affiliated research institute does all sorts of important and interesting oceanographic work. Plus the aquarium is situated on California's central coast, which is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful places on earth. You should go if you've never been.
Inc.com
Want to Hire the Best Workers? A Great Digital Employee Experience Could Be the Key, Research Says
Scaling back your investment in the remote work landscape because of the tumultuous economic forecast? Not so fast. For a while, it felt like the world was all in on a fully remote and hybrid work landscape. It appeared that we were falling into a groove, and a new era, after a period of extraordinary turmoil.
SoftServe Taps Industry Veteran Yishan Lam as Head of Product and Design of APAC Market
SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, announced the appointment of industry veteran Yishan Lam as Head of Product & Design for the APAC Market. Lam brings more than 15 years of experience building innovative products, services, and businesses to Fortune 500 companies, investors, and government agencies. The addition comes as the company expands its global capacity and strengthens an international leadership team. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005006/en/ SoftServe Taps Industry Veteran Yishan Lam as Head of Product and Design of APAC Market. (Photo: Business Wire)
Davis+Gilbert Continues to Expand its Corporate Practice to Support Heavy Deal Volume with Hiring of John Algie
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Davis+Gilbert has hired John Algie as a partner in the firm’s Corporate + Transactions practice – the second partner to join the practice in the past month. Algie, who was a partner in the Global Corporate Group at Reed Smith LLP, represents privately held issuers, investors, acquirers, and target companies in domestic and cross-border transactions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005382/en/ John Algie (Photo: Business Wire)
ceoworld.biz
How Diversity Can Improve a Company’s Performance
Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) is turning back to its roots. That means a return to a focus more on enterprise results and effectiveness and less on sociology. The outcome will be a revolution in the approach, the acceptance, and the efficacy of D&I efforts across the world. When the father...
Defense One
Digital Transformation Can Help the U.S. Military Maintain Tactical Advantage
For decades, the U.S. defense industry has delivered second-to-none capabilities that have allowed the armed forces to maintain technological advantage over adversaries. But now, those adversaries are modernizing faster than ever before, and traditional capability and product acquisition processes are in danger of quickly falling behind in the age of hybrid warfare.
