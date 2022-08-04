On-Demand Webinar: What are the Most Critical Technology Integrations for Real-Time Intelligence Operations?

Supply and Demand Chain Executive: Please describe the project. Verusen: Using Verusen’s AI platform, our client harmonized their data, creating transparency and integrity across all their catalogs of data. This was across over 55 facilities and over 400,000 individual SKUs. We were able to optimize their inventory and reduce risk across their supply chain significantly. For example, one of their plants experienced two critical asset failures causing production to cease because of this failure. The reliability manager could not find any available replacement parts to perform the maintenance needed to get the asset back up and running. The storeroom team first searched the plant inventory manually, with no result. Next, multiple colleagues initiated material searches within SAP, with no matching result. Finally, they contacted their manufacturer supplier and were told it would be a 4-week lead time to get the part, which would have cost over a $1M loss in downtime. By using Verusen’s AI Global Material Search capability, they were able to locate the critical material in real-time at 4 sister plants, all within proximity. The material was dispositioned for overnight delivery, and the maintenance was performed, enabling the asset to be back up and running in less than 3 days with minimized downtime.

