A Cool Piece of Technology Let’s You Track Your Kid on a Tyler, Texas School Bus

Read on mix931fm.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Internet goes wild after fans of the Jetsons say George Joesph Jetson will supposedly be born on July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas sales tax holiday this weekend August 5 - 7, 2022 on clothing, diapers, backpacks, school suppliesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
National Avocado Day In 2022, it is celebrated on July 31stTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
29-year-old Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos was tragically killed in the line of dutyTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
There's Some Talk About Tyler - Lindale, Texas area Getting A Buc-ee'sTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
These 17 Texas Boys, Including 1 From Tyler Went Missing In July
Take a close look at these teenagers and let's try to locate them so they can be reunited with their parents. Now as summer begins to wind down and the new school year gets ready to begin, parents of these Texas teenage boys should be taking them to two-a-day practices, marching band practice, or at least taking them to purchase new school supplies and clothes for the new school year, but unfortunately, that's not the case.
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview Dream Center provides affordable school clothes for families
SFA, Sam Houston State University and the Texas Forest Service are out in 74 counties to research the status of bees from the Red River in the north all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico, and to learn why they're declining. Tyler housing report Q2 shows promising data...
Hope Haven of East Texas opening new emergency shelter in Gladewater
GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – Hope Haven of East Texas will be opening up a foster care emergency shelter in Gladewater this fall. The shelter, Danielle’s Home of Hope, will have seven beds for girls ages 5-17 who have been removed from their homes or whose placement has been disrupted and they need a temporary placement […]
Tyler ISD launches Ride 360: What is it and what does it mean for parents?
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler ISD released a statement Tuesday stating the district will be launching the Ride 360 app. The Traversa Ride 360 mobile app provides secure access to student routing information, student scans as well as current bus location and planned bus paths. Tyler ISD stated the new app will allow a streamlined […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ruby's in Tyler to offer officers discounts, donate sales to Bustos' family
TYLER, Texas — Ruby's Mexican Restaurant in Tyler will offer a 10% discount off any meal to any officer and donate sales to the family of fallen Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos Friday. The locally-owned restaurant that began in 2020 currently has two locations: 2021 East Gentry Parkway and...
KLTV
City of Tyler holding 9th annual School Is Cool supply drive
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler is holding the 9th annual School is Cool school supply drive. The drive-through event will take place Thursday, Aug. 4 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Fun Forest Park located at 900 Glenwood Drive. The city’s goal is to be able...
Help the Bustos Family: Tyler, TX Restaurant to Offer Discounts to Law Enforcement
Today many East Texans gathered to honor the memory of Sheriff's Deputy Lorenzo Bustos who tragically died near Tyler, Texas a little after midnight on Saturday, July 29. Deputy Bustos was finishing up his final night of field training with his field training officer, 39-year-old SCSO Deputy Michael Skinner. They'd stopped a vehicle on State Highway 155 South when he was struck by an intoxicated driver on Hwy 155.
Police Received Call of a Man Baby Running From a Tyler, Texas Backyard
There is some weirdness happening in Whitehouse and now in Tyler. When I first read this story, all I could think about was the C.S.I. episode about the guy who lived in the basement of his house who always wanted to dress, talk and act like a baby. Just about every C.S.I. episode was strange but this was always at the top of my list of strangest episodes. While this story isn't as strange, its still a weird one to tell you about.
IN THIS ARTICLE
963kklz.com
There’s A Diaper-Wearing Trespasser On The Loose
In Tyler, Texas, there’s a diaper-wearing trespasser running around! Many residents reporting seeing a man in his 50’s running around in a diaper, black tennis shoes and a face mask. A neighbor tried to apprehend the man, but escaped and hopped into a silver truck and drove off.
Backpack drive giveaway to benefit students in Rusk County
HENDERSON, Texas — The program is open to all kids in Rusk County from Pre-K through 12th grade. This giveaway started 37 years ago in 1985 to help students, and combat the drug problem in Yates Park. "During the summertime the kids would run to the park to play,"...
KTRE
Storm in Longview damages apartment, traps man in vehicle
SFA, Sam Houston State University and the Texas Forest Service are out in 74 counties to research the status of bees from the Red River in the north all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico, and to learn why they're declining. More houses are available to purchase in...
East Texas businesses see an increase in gun sales after current events
TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on July 19, 2022, and is not related to the story. Mass shootings across the country in public places and the recent deadly massacre at a Uvalde elementary school have caused more people to have their guards up.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
No Cost Animal Adoptions In Tyler, Texas With Donation During August
If you're craving unconditional love in your life, you need the companionship of a pet. Adopting a pet is as easy as visiting a local animal shelter. Pets, like dogs and cats, will give you all the love they have to give and they will end up being your best friend for life.
Hallsville ISD meals to end free meals for all students
HALLSVILLE, Texas — Hallsville ISD announced this week that the district will no longer provide free meals for all students after U.S. Department of Agriculture ended its waiver. The district said in a Facebook post students will have to qualify for a free or reduced meal through a meal...
11-year-old Tyler girl starts lemonade stand to raise money for school supplies, surpasses goal within an hour
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – 11-year-old Deija Bryant is turning lemons into lemonade to raise money for school supplies. She wanted to help her mom cover the ever-growing expenses of the back to school season at a time when inflation is squeezing our pockets. “Everything has went up and money is tight right now you know, […]
KLTV
Deputy Lorenzo Bustos funeral procession
SFA, Sam Houston State University and the Texas Forest Service are out in 74 counties to research the status of bees from the Red River in the north all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico, and to learn why they're declining. Tyler housing report Q2 shows promising data...
Harrison County Sheriff’s office offer to add residents homes to patrol route while you’re on vacation
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – In a recent Facebook post, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office highlights a unique way they are offering to serve their community. ‘Vacation Watch Request’ is a service provided for the residents of Harrison County. Going on vacation? Simply fill out a Vacation Watch Request form and your address will be added to […]
See the Tyler, Texas Streets Closing for Deputy Lorenzo Bustos Funeral Friday
We learned late last week of the passing of Smith County Sheriff Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. Since that time, condolences and prayers of comfort have come in from not only across East Texas, but across Texas and from around the country. Tomorrow, Friday, August 5, will be Deputy Bustos' funeral. The procession to his final resting place will close several streets in Tyler that will cause a deviation from your normal commute.
DPS: East Texas man dead after hitting metal gate
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A Brownsboro man died after his pickup truck struck a metal gate Wednesday evening about four miles north of Chandler. Jose Licea, 55, was driving a 2002 Ford F-150 pickup north on FM 315 when for an unknown reason he drove off the west side of the road. His pickup struck a metal gate and wooden barrier covering a hill, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
KTRE
New cancer center for Texas Oncology, CHRISTUS Health to help meet increased demand
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - “Yes, we’re growing. Yes, people are coming. And I think it’s going to be great for the community.” says Dr. Mark Saunders, the East Texas regional director for Texas Oncology. The new oncology center is almost complete. The current facility has stood...
Mix 93.1
Tyler, TX
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 93.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0