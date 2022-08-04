Have You Been To The Two-Story Whataburger In Texas?

Read on mix931fm.com
What’s it like leaving California for Texas? Mom shares her insights on TikTok
Former California mom Sam Speiller is turning Texan — and sharing her transformation on TikTok. Seat belt burns, co-existing with spiders and incessant sweating are some of the highlights on Speiller’s now-viral TikTok series that has reached millions. “I moved from California to Texas one year ago and...
“Nothing on his schedule”: Greg Abbott hasn’t attended a single funeral for slain Uvalde children
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, Gov. Greg Abbott's Democratic opponent in Texas' 2022 gubernatorial race, has been vehemently critical of Abbott's response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on May 24 — which claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers. And 25 News KXXV-TV, an ABC affiliate in Waco, may have given O'Rourke some more material to work with. According to an open-records request from 25 News, Abbott did not attend the funerals of any of the Uvalde victims.
natureworldnews.com
Grass Fire Engulfs At Least 20 Homes in the Suburban Dallas Area; Other Wildfires Reported in North Texas
A grass fire has torched the suburban Dallas area in the drought-stricken North Texas, engulfing at least 20 homes but with no immediate reports of casualties. The flames were likely caused by a lawnmower in the neighborhood, according to local authorities. Since then, the fire has spread, but was put...
earnthenecklace.com
Erika Lopez Leaving KVUE: Why Is the Texas Meteorologist Resigning?
Erika Lopez has been bringing the latest weather forecasts to central Texas for four years. During that time, the local community also got glimpses into her life outside the studio. Now, this weather anchor is turning her focus on her family. Erika Lopez announced she is leaving KVUE-TV in August 2022. Austin residents naturally want to know why the meteorologist is leaving and where she is going next. They hope she will remain in the central Texas area and return to broadcasting soon. Here’s what Erika Lopez said about leaving KVUE.
Why did Matthew McConaughey not run for governor of Texas?
Matthew McConaughey is an awarding-winning actor, but growing up in a working-class family in the heart of Texas has kept him close to the Lone Star State, including as a professor and potential candidate for governor. McConaughey, born in Uvalde, Texas, has been an active community leader throughout the state...
Adams furious after Texas governor bused dozens of migrants to New York City
NEW YORK -- A red state, blue state border war has erupted after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent dozens of migrants to the Port Authority Bus Terminal, taking advantage of New York City's right to shelter law as he fights with President Joe Biden over immigration policy. Mayor Eric Adams is furious and seeking federal help, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Friday. The Port Authority Bus Terminal became the scene of the crime - what city officials think is a political crime by Abbott.The Texas governor bused over 40 migrants - men, women and children - to New York City, his new drop-off...
The new MAGA video going viral. Mothers Against Greg Abbott
They say nothing happens in Texas politics, till it does. Till you piss off the Texas Women! And now we are ready to fight! Mothers Against Greg Abbott. Former President Donald Trump made the MAGA acronym famous when he used Make America Great Again as his campaign slogan when running for President in 2016.
Genevieve Padalecki Is Always With Her Husband In Austin & They’re Seriously Couple Goals
An influx of celebrities moved from California to Texas, which means many people are spotting their favorites at places we recognize and love. Two, in particular, are Genevieve Padalecki and her husband, Jared, who you might know from Supernatural. They've lived in Austin since 2010 and they are always hanging...
WacoTrib.com
Texas, UIL fall short in protocols to protect high school football players from the heat
DALLAS — Mary Jane Erwin-McNiel doesn’t hold one group responsible for the death of her son, Rue. It wasn’t just the coaches who scheduled practice at 11:30 a.m. on the hottest day of 2020, or the school’s administration, which allowed them to do so without the recommended safety equipment.
The Daily South
Parker McCollum on Growing Up in Texas and His Family's Influence on His Career
Parker McCollum spent childhood summers working on his grandfather's ranch and listening to classic country music. He started writing songs with the guidance of his older brother and played his first gig at 16-years-old, but it wasn't until he moved to Austin, Texas, that he knew that he had found his calling as an artist. On this episode, Parker talks about his mother's cooking, his commitment to writing songs that stand the test of time, his sold out Houston Rodeo show, and the first time he heard George Strait sing Amarillo By Morning.
