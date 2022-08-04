PURE Theatre Announces World Premiere of A Hidden Life by Randy Neale

Read on crbjbizwire.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
crbjbizwire.com
Mount Pleasant’s SAVI Cucina + Wine Bar Introduces New Culinary Director and Executive Chef
Mount Pleasant favorite SAVI Cucina + Wine Bar is excited to announce an infusion of incredible culinary talent with the addition of Chef Michael Semancik and Chef Jordan Aldrich as SAVI’s new Culinary Director and Executive Chef. This dynamic duo will work together to elevate and expand the restaurant’s already award-winning culinary program, grow and educate their culinary team and continue to positively impact the SAVI culture.
crbjbizwire.com
Trident United Way Announces New Board Chair, Wendy Kopp
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC – Trident United Way is proud to announce that Wendy Kopp, senior vice president and private wealth executive at FineMark National Bank & Trust, has been chosen as our new board chair. She succeeds Tim Grow of Elliott Davis. “Wendy Kopp has been a steadfast supporter...
crbjbizwire.com
SC Bar Recognizes David Lail of Yarborough Applegate Law Firm for Raising Awareness about Drunk Driving Prevention
COLUMBIA, S.C. – The SC Bar recognizes David Lail, Partner at Yarborough Applegate Law Firm, for his role in the 2022 Law Enforcement Recognition Dinner and Training Symposium, hosted by MADD South Carolina. Held in North Charleston, the event was organized to express gratitude and appreciation for law enforcement who work tirelessly to keep our roads safe.
Comments / 0