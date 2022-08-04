PURE Theatre Announces World Premiere of A Hidden Life by Randy Neale

Mount Pleasant favorite SAVI Cucina + Wine Bar is excited to announce an infusion of incredible culinary talent with the addition of Chef Michael Semancik and Chef Jordan Aldrich as SAVI’s new Culinary Director and Executive Chef. This dynamic duo will work together to elevate and expand the restaurant’s already award-winning culinary program, grow and educate their culinary team and continue to positively impact the SAVI culture.

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO