Tomorrow, Aug. 6, is the first Saturday in Aug., and in Arkansas that means it is officially Tax Free Weekend. From 12:01 a.m. CST on Saturday until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, all state and local sales tax has been waived on certain electronic devices, clothing, and school supplies, including art supplies and instructional materials. The exemptions, however, do have boundaries and in some cases are quite specific, so double check which items on your list are in-fact, tax exempt.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO