The Rundown: Roster Crunch Coming, Field of Dreams Game One Week Away, Padres Obviously Win Deadline

Read on www.cubsinsider.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Terrace 16 at Trump Tower in Chicago is my Favorite Rooftop LoungeChicago Food KingChicago, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Dodgers: Comparing LA’s Lineup to the Padres Following Juan Soto Trade
The Padres went out and got much better over the trade deadline. The Dodgers traded away some depth pieces and added on a struggling bat in Joey Gallo. So that has led many to wonder just how big of a step San Diego had taken to get back near the top.
Dodgers News: Padres Pitchers Makes Bold Claim About LA and New San Diego Roster
Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove is confident that San Diego's trade deadline acquisitions have pulled San Diego even with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.
Yardbarker
The Padres Are Making Money By Spending Money
Things are about to get exciting in San Diego. The San Diego Padres made some big moves ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline in order to strengthen their ballclub. They acquired both Juan Soto and Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals, brought in Josh Hader in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers, and picked up Brandon Drury from the Cincinnati Reds.
Yardbarker
Padres Star Comments On The New-Look Roster
In just a matter of days, the San Diego Padres have completely transformed their roster and now are serious World Series contenders. On Monday, they acquired left-hander Josh Hader from the Milwaukee Brewers in a trade that shocked the entire world. On Tuesday, the day of the trade deadline, they...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr takes major step in return from injury
The San Diego Padres are looking to make this year THEIR year. Sitting at a pretty 61-43 record, the team is looking to finally break free from their playoff curses from years past. After adding Juan Soto to an already stacked roster, the possibilities are endless for this team. The...
Dodgers vs Padres: Emotional Night Ends With Convincing Win Over San Diego
The Dodgers began their homestand with a highly anticipated matchup against the San Diego Padres. After restructuring their entire roster at the trade deadline, the Padres were looking to prove a point that they can contend this season. It wasn’t meant to be this time around, however, as the Dodgers came away with an 8-1 victory in convincing fashion.
FOX Sports
As Padres go all-in, Dodgers await return of injured stars
Sitting in the visiting dugout Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco, Joey Gallo expressed optimism about his fresh start with the Dodgers. Around the same time, 500 miles south, Juan Soto, Josh Bell and Brandon Drury prepared for their much-anticipated San Diego debuts. The Padres went all-in at the trade deadline,...
Yardbarker
Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman ‘Looking Forward’ To Competition With Padres After Juan Soto Trade
The San Diego Padres were the busiest team at the MLB trade deadline, adding Juan Soto, Josh Hader, Josh Bell and Brandon Drury to a roster that already featured plenty of star power. President of baseball operations and general manager A.J. Preller certainly lived up to his reputation as one...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
White Sox Waste Strong Effort From Johnny Cueto, Drop Yet Another Series Opener
No one can blame Johnny Cueto for the Chicago White Sox’s shortcomings on Thursday night. The veteran righty was brilliant in the series opener against the Texas Rangers, but the Sox offense could only produce five hits in the 3-2 loss. Aided by six walks, the South Siders reached base 11 times total, but they could only muster up one extra-base hit.
Juan Soto’s Padres debut draws exuberant takes from Manny Machado, Jake Cronenworth
Juan Soto made his debut with the San Diego Padres against the division-rival Colorado Rockies. It was everything the Padres could have asked for, as Soto helped his new team secure a 9-1 win at Petco Park. Soto recorded a single and two walks in his first game. He played...
Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. to begin rehab assignment
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A San Antonio either Saturday or Sunday, San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin said. Tatis took batting practice with the Padres at Dodger Stadium on Friday afternoon and then left for Texas....
Dodgers Injury Update: LA Makes Flurry of Roster Moves For Padres Series
The Dodgers made a series of moves prior to first pitch on Friday against the San Diego Padres that include Chris Taylor, Clayton Kershaw, James Outman, and Reyes Moronta.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dodgers vs Padres: Lineups, Pregame Matchups, and More for August 5
The Dodgers head home to take on the Padres tonight in the first game of a three-game series. The Dodgers and Padres have only seven times so far this year, with the Dodgers winning five of the seven games. This series kicks off 12 games between the two teams between now and the end of September.
Comments / 0