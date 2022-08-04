ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Rundown: Roster Crunch Coming, Field of Dreams Game One Week Away, Padres Obviously Win Deadline

By Michael Canter
cubsinsider.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.cubsinsider.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

The Padres Are Making Money By Spending Money

Things are about to get exciting in San Diego. The San Diego Padres made some big moves ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline in order to strengthen their ballclub. They acquired both Juan Soto and Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals, brought in Josh Hader in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers, and picked up Brandon Drury from the Cincinnati Reds.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Padres Star Comments On The New-Look Roster

In just a matter of days, the San Diego Padres have completely transformed their roster and now are serious World Series contenders. On Monday, they acquired left-hander Josh Hader from the Milwaukee Brewers in a trade that shocked the entire world. On Tuesday, the day of the trade deadline, they...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Texas State
Chicago, IL
Sports
FOX Sports

As Padres go all-in, Dodgers await return of injured stars

Sitting in the visiting dugout Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco, Joey Gallo expressed optimism about his fresh start with the Dodgers. Around the same time, 500 miles south, Juan Soto, Josh Bell and Brandon Drury prepared for their much-anticipated San Diego debuts. The Padres went all-in at the trade deadline,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Heyward
Person
Ian Happ
Person
Kyle Hendricks
Person
Willson Contreras
Person
Jed Hoyer
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Juan Soto
Person
Nolan Ryan
Person
Brandon Drury
Yardbarker

White Sox Waste Strong Effort From Johnny Cueto, Drop Yet Another Series Opener

No one can blame Johnny Cueto for the Chicago White Sox’s shortcomings on Thursday night. The veteran righty was brilliant in the series opener against the Texas Rangers, but the Sox offense could only produce five hits in the 3-2 loss. Aided by six walks, the South Siders reached base 11 times total, but they could only muster up one extra-base hit.
CHICAGO, IL
960 The Ref

Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. to begin rehab assignment

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A San Antonio either Saturday or Sunday, San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin said. Tatis took batting practice with the Padres at Dodger Stadium on Friday afternoon and then left for Texas....
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Padres#Game One#Reds#Cardinals#Cubs News Notes

Comments / 0

Community Policy