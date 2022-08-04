'First of several': Salt Lake police announce new substation in embattled Ballpark area

Read on kjzz.com
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
kjzz.com
Man uses stolen excavator to rip up Salt Lake store parking lot, police say
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man was arrested after police said he stole an excavator, drove nearly a mile down the street, and started ripping up the ground at a grocery store parking lot in Salt Lake City. The incident happened just after noon Saturday, according to Salt...
KSLTV
Flash flood advisory for Salt Lake, Davis County
SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for areas in Salt Lake and Davis Counties Saturday afternoon. The advisory is expected to last until 5:15 p.m. on Saturday. Areas like Bountiful are offering sandbags for residents that need them. UTA also reports that...
kjzz.com
Cities facing crossing guard shortage despite school starting in 10 days
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Students in Draper have just over a week until the start of classes, but there are still not enough crossing guards in the city—six are still needed. For Dana Sevy, a mom who lives in Pleasant Grove, said the crossing guard that helps her children makes all the difference.
kjzz.com
South Salt Lake police asking for public's help in catching porch pirate
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — South Salt Lake police are asking for the public's help in catching a porch pirate. Police said the video in question happened just before 3 p.m. Friday. They said the victim's ring camera system captured the video of the suspect taking the package...
upr.org
SLC mayoral race, alleged police intimidation and more on Behind the Headlines
Saying that the current mayor “has totally failed,” Rocky Anderson says he’s running for Salt Lake City Mayor again in 2023. A new lawsuit says Utah police intimidated animal-rights activists and violated their free speech rights. Bristlecone pines — the world’s most long-lived organisms — are being killed by beetle infestations. And new subdivisions take the place of well established orchards in northern Utah — upending longstanding traditions.
kjzz.com
Police identify local firefighter as victim in fatal Salt Lake City motorcycle crash
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City Police on Thursday identified a retired firefighter who was fatally injured in a Wednesday crash at an intersection in the Sugarhouse area. David Alexander Kluger, 48, was traveling south on 1300 East when an SUV traveling northbound made a left turn...
kjzz.com
Former Salt Lake City Mayor Rocky Anderson says he's running for office again
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Roughly 200,000 people live in Salt Lake City and Rocky Anderson wants to be their mayor for a third time. “I have decided I'm going to run for mayor,” Anderson said during an interview at his home Thursday evening. Anderson served as the...
UTA: Several closures due to police activity
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – At this time 1700 South Main Street to 300 West is closed off while officers work to clear up an incident that was thought to involve a hazardous or suspicious item. Detective Ruff with the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) confirmed to ABC4 that the object in question was […]
Illegally ignited fireworks cause brush fire in Provo
PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Firefighters took quick action as a brush fire was ignited by rogue fireworks in Provo on July 24. The BYU Police Department released a video catching the firework explosion and subsequent brush fire igniting within moments at the Y Trailhead. Crews from the Provo Fire Department worked quickly to extinguish the […]
DWR restricts recreational shooting throughout the state
SALT LAKE CITY — In response to Utah’s ongoing drought and wildfire concerns, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, in collaboration with the corresponding county sheriff’s departments, has temporarily restricted […]
Target shooting temporarily banned in these Utah wildlife areas
UTAH (ABC4) – A temporary ban on target shooting has been activated on 25 Utah wildlife areas due to continuing wildfire concerns. The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) says temporary restrictions on recreational target shooting with a firearm will be effective beginning Friday. DWR hopes the ban will decrease the risk of wildfires being […]
Raising Cane’s expands to Midvale, hiring 130+ employees
MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is expanding to Midvale, with the location set to open in early September at 890 East Fort Union Boulevard. Representatives say that the chain’s Midvale restaurant will feature the new Raising Cane’s Restaurant design, “which provides a faster, more convenient experience for guests.” The venue will feature […]
kjzz.com
Utah family remembers firefighter who died in motorcycle crash
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Alex Kluger retired from the Unified Fire Authority in April after a 22-year career. This week, 49-year-old Kluger was killed in a motorcycle crash not far from his home in Salt Lake City’s Sugar House neighborhood. “He was a hero, he’s our hero....
kjzz.com
Two Salt Lake County fugitives arrested in Nevada, connection with several burglaries
MESQUITE, Nev. (KUTV) — Two Salt Lake County fugitives were taken into custody in Nevada on Wednesday after discovering both were registered to a hotel room. According to Mesquite police, Erika Rochelle Vigil, 31 of Magna and Sherri Lee Vigil, 28, of Salt Lake were connected with eight different vehicle burglaries among other crimes.
KSLTV
Layton teens jump into water to save distressed swimmer
LAYTON, Utah — A group of 17 year olds is emphasizing the importance of water safety after jumping in to save a swimmer at Holmes Reservoir. Ryker Jensen, Cooper Smith and Peter Debry were fishing on shore when they heard commotion in the water Thursday. “We heard people on...
KSLTV
Caution: Strong weather takes Utah into the weekend
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah heads into the weekend with some potentially wild — and even dangerous — weather on the horizon. The National Weather Service’s Salt Lake City office warns of potential flooding in many of the state’s recreation areas Friday and Saturday with some strong thunderstorms in northern Utah expected Friday night.
Gephardt Daily
Motorcyclist dies after driving off Trappers Loop in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist who lost control of his bike Thursday on Trappers Loop died after being airlifted to an area hospital. At 3:30 p.m., the motorcycle was southbound on Trappers Loop near mile marker 6 when the rider left the road.
kslnewsradio.com
Severe weather makes its presence felt Friday around Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Severe weather made its presence felt in all sorts of ways around the state on Friday. According to the National Weather Service out of Salt Lake City, various parts of the state got hit by wind and rain. Friday’s severe weather also made traveling difficult,...
Two Utah fugitives arrested at Nevada hotel
MESQUITE, Nev. (ABC4) – Two female fugitives from Salt Lake County were arrested Thursday after police received a tip stating that the women were possibly staying in Mesquite, Nevada. Erika Rochelle Vigil, 31, of Magna was arrested along with 28-year-old Sherri Lee Vigil of Salt Lake City. Detectives followed up on the tip they initially […]
kjzz.com
Salt Lake City reaches 21 fatal crashes in 2022
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In just a few days, there have been three fatal traffic-related crashes in Salt Lake City, including two in the past 24 hours. On Wednesday morning at 2290 South 1300 East, a motorcyclist was struck and killed in the most recent fatal incident. Tuesday...
