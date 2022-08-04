ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

'First of several': Salt Lake police announce new substation in embattled Ballpark area

By Matthew Jacobson, Daniel Woodruff, KUTV
kjzz.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on kjzz.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLTV

Flash flood advisory for Salt Lake, Davis County

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for areas in Salt Lake and Davis Counties Saturday afternoon. The advisory is expected to last until 5:15 p.m. on Saturday. Areas like Bountiful are offering sandbags for residents that need them. UTA also reports that...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
upr.org

SLC mayoral race, alleged police intimidation and more on Behind the Headlines

Saying that the current mayor “has totally failed,” Rocky Anderson says he’s running for Salt Lake City Mayor again in 2023. A new lawsuit says Utah police intimidated animal-rights activists and violated their free speech rights. Bristlecone pines — the world’s most long-lived organisms — are being killed by beetle infestations. And new subdivisions take the place of well established orchards in northern Utah — upending longstanding traditions.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

UTA: Several closures due to police activity

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – At this time 1700 South Main Street to 300 West is closed off while officers work to clear up an incident that was thought to involve a hazardous or suspicious item. Detective Ruff with the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) confirmed to ABC4 that the object in question was […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erin Mendenhall
Person
Michelle Goldberg
ABC4

Illegally ignited fireworks cause brush fire in Provo

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Firefighters took quick action as a brush fire was ignited by rogue fireworks in Provo on July 24. The BYU Police Department released a video catching the firework explosion and subsequent brush fire igniting within moments at the Y Trailhead. Crews from the Provo Fire Department worked quickly to extinguish the […]
PROVO, UT
ABC4

Target shooting temporarily banned in these Utah wildlife areas

UTAH (ABC4) – A temporary ban on target shooting has been activated on 25 Utah wildlife areas due to continuing wildfire concerns. The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) says temporary restrictions on recreational target shooting with a firearm will be effective beginning Friday.  DWR hopes the ban will decrease the risk of wildfires being […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Raising Cane’s expands to Midvale, hiring 130+ employees

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is expanding to Midvale, with the location set to open in early September at 890 East Fort Union Boulevard.  Representatives say that the chain’s Midvale restaurant will feature the new Raising Cane’s Restaurant design, “which provides a faster, more convenient experience for guests.” The venue will feature […]
MIDVALE, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Crime#Ballpark
KSLTV

Layton teens jump into water to save distressed swimmer

LAYTON, Utah — A group of 17 year olds is emphasizing the importance of water safety after jumping in to save a swimmer at Holmes Reservoir. Ryker Jensen, Cooper Smith and Peter Debry were fishing on shore when they heard commotion in the water Thursday. “We heard people on...
LAYTON, UT
KSLTV

Caution: Strong weather takes Utah into the weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah heads into the weekend with some potentially wild — and even dangerous — weather on the horizon. The National Weather Service’s Salt Lake City office warns of potential flooding in many of the state’s recreation areas Friday and Saturday with some strong thunderstorms in northern Utah expected Friday night.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
kslnewsradio.com

Severe weather makes its presence felt Friday around Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Severe weather made its presence felt in all sorts of ways around the state on Friday. According to the National Weather Service out of Salt Lake City, various parts of the state got hit by wind and rain. Friday’s severe weather also made traveling difficult,...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Two Utah fugitives arrested at Nevada hotel

MESQUITE, Nev. (ABC4) – Two female fugitives from Salt Lake County were arrested Thursday after police received a tip stating that the women were possibly staying in Mesquite, Nevada. Erika Rochelle Vigil, 31, of Magna was arrested along with 28-year-old Sherri Lee Vigil of Salt Lake City. Detectives followed up on the tip they initially […]
kjzz.com

Salt Lake City reaches 21 fatal crashes in 2022

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In just a few days, there have been three fatal traffic-related crashes in Salt Lake City, including two in the past 24 hours. On Wednesday morning at 2290 South 1300 East, a motorcyclist was struck and killed in the most recent fatal incident. Tuesday...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy