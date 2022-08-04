Read on www.medpagetoday.com
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy
Long COVID symptoms affect 1 in 8 adults, some for 2 years
Three new studies report on long-COVID symptoms and medical conditions in adults and children, with the first finding that one in eight adults experiences lingering symptoms; another detailing new cardiovascular, renal, and metabolic findings in children; and a third finding persistent loss of taste and smell after 2 years. 12.7%...
physiciansweekly.com
Some COVID-19 Patients Have Persistent Smell, Taste Dysfunction
FRIDAY, Aug. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) — A proportion of patients with COVID-19 have persistent self-reported smell and taste dysfunction, according to a study published online July 26 in The BMJ. Benjamin Kye Jyn Tan, M.B.B.S., from the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine at the National University of...
How COVID-19 symptoms are changing: A sore throat and hoarse voice became top symptoms with newer variant
The top symptoms of the Omicron COVID-19 variant may differ from symptoms that were common at the start of the pandemic. Omicron may also be less severe than the Delta variant, a study out of the U.K. found. People with Omicron often report sore throat and a hoarse voice, which...
People Who Eat This Fruit 61% Less Likely To Die Early From Stroke Or Heart Disease
One of the most dreaded diseases in the country, Stroke, leaves many of its victims dead or crippled. One study found that the chance of dying from a stroke might be reduced by 61% simply by including one food more frequently in the diet. The majority of strokes happen when...
Woman diagnosed with ‘really bad anxiety’ actually had cancer
A mother of three discovered she had a cancerous brain tumour after doctors initially diagnosed her with vertigo and a case of “really bad anxiety”.Police officer Emma Capper, 39, had been finding it hard to turn her head and felt “unsteady” on her feet for weeks.She was initially prescribed beta blockers for high blood pressure and anti-sickness medication for dizziness over the phone. A later scan of her head showed a “large growth” that turned out to be cancerous. The tumour was found after Capper’s symptoms worsened and she began throwing up. She bypassed her GP and visited a...
How Long Does a COVID Cough Last? Here’s Why It Can Linger for Some People
Coughing long after testing positive for COVID-19? You’re not alone: Take one scroll through the #CovidCough hashtag on Twitter, and you’ll see many people complaining of gnarly coughs that won’t go away—sometimes with no other symptoms—for weeks to months after their initial infection. While a lingering cough can sometimes be a sign of long COVID, in many cases, it is just part of the normal recovery process that occurs after any viral infection.
Pregnant mother-of-five faces race to give birth after given just 24 hours to live
A pregnant mother-of-five is racing against time to give birth after doctors gave her just 24 hours to live.Carrie Dodds, 40, was diagnosed with acute Myeloid Leukaemia on 26 June, and medical professionals worried she may not survive for more than a day.Just over a month later, the mother – who is currently 25 weeks pregnant – is now hoping to give birth and marry her partner Shaun next month, Lancs Live reports.Carrie said: “I don’t know how far I will get but here is hoping I beat this awful disease, my dream and wish, with me having very little...
Yes, mRNA Vaccine Can Cause Blood Vessel Dysfunction and Inflammation, But It’s Minor and Short-lived.
And it’s not unique to mRNA vaccines. Mixing in a bit of fact is a convincing way to tell a lie. Recently, a few studies on mRNA vaccine safety have been published, which anti-vaccine communities may easily exploit to push their narrative.
Erectile dysfunction and incontinence could be symptoms of long Covid, according to new research
Erectile dysfunction and incontinence could be symptoms of long Covid, according to new research. Researchers from the University of Birmingham analysed anonymised electronic health records of 2.4 million people in the UK. The data, taken between January 2020 and April 2021, comprised of 486,149 people with prior infection and 1.9...
Archie Battersbee, 12, dies after life support switched off
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old who was left in a comatose state after “catastrophic” brain damage, has died after his life support was withdrawn on Saturday (6 August).His parents had launched multiple appeals to UK and EU courts to prolong his support, all of which were rejected.The family also had a request to move Archie to a hospice for his final days rejected as doctors warned he was too unstable to travel.Archie was found unconscious after an accident at his home in Essex on 7 April and never regained consciousness.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Archie Battersbee’s mother discusses ‘awful’ day as family await hospice decisionArchie Battersbee’s mother says she’s ‘broken’ as life support set to endFlowers and candles left on day Archie Battersbee’s life support due to be withdrawn
Early Warning Signs of Thyroid Problems and When You Should See a Doctor
Thyroid disease is common, especially among women and older people, and most issues can be detected and treated.
Bile duct cancer symptoms: From itchy and cracked hands to loss of appetite
Bile duct cancer is a rare type of cancer that develops in the tubes that connect the liver and gallbladder to the small bowel. Between 25 and 30 per cent people with the cancer survive for 1 year or more after they are diagnosed, while 15 per cent survive for 5 years or more, according to Cancer Research UK.
Hundreds may have contracted polio after the virus was detected in wastewater, New York Health Department warns
"What we do know is clear: the danger of polio is present in New York today," New York health officials said after detecting the virus in wastewater.
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Urgent beverage recall: 53 different drinks were recalled over bacteria contamination
Anyone with drinks from Lyons Magnus in their fridge or pantry should ensure the products are not part of a major recall. The company announced a recall for 53 nutritional and beverage products as they might be contaminated with microbes. One of the microorganisms that might be present in some of these drinks is the Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria that triggered the massive Abbott baby formula recall earlier this year.
What Causes Pain In Your Stomach After Drinking Alcohol Or Caffeine?
More than 60% of Americans start their day with a cup of java, says the National Coffee Association. This beloved beverage energizes the mind and body, sharpens the senses, and boosts mental focus, according to Doist. In addition, a 2015 review published in the journal Current Neuropharmacology suggests that over time, it may improve cognition and protect against neurodegenerative ailments, such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease.
MedicineNet.com
What Are Symptoms of Celiac Disease? 9 Signs
Celiac disease is an autoimmune disorder that can cause a wide range of symptoms, from digestion issues to skin problems. Here are 9 common symptoms of celiac disease and how you can manage them. 9 symptoms of celiac disease. 1. Diarrhea. Before being diagnosed with celiac disease, you may notice...
renalandurologynews.com
Higher Fluoroquinolone Doses May Be Toxic in Advanced CKD
Health care providers commonly prescribe fluoroquinolones at higher than recommended doses to patients with advanced chronic kidney disease (CKD), increasing their risk for serious adverse events, according to a recent study. Using a 2008-2020 database of Ontario residents with universal health care coverage, investigators identified 11,917 adults aged 66 years...
Nature.com
Obstructive sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and hypertensive microvascular disease: a cross-sectional observational cohort study
Hypertensive microvascular disease is associated with an increased risk of diastolic heart failure, vascular dementia and progressive renal impairment. This study examined whether individuals with obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) had more retinal hypertensive microvascular disease than those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and hospital controls. This was a single-centre, cross-sectional, observational study of participants recruited consecutively from a general respiratory clinic and a general medical clinic. OSA was diagnosed on overnight polysomnography study (apnoea:hypopnoea index â‰¥"‰5), and controls with COPD had a forced expiratory volume/forced vital capacity (forced expiratory ratio) <"‰70%. Individuals with both OSA and COPD were excluded. Hospital controls had no COPD on respiratory function testing and no OSA on specialist physician questioning. Study participants completed a medical questionnaire, and underwent resting BP measurement, and retinal photography with a non-mydriatic camera. Images were deidentified and graded for microvascular retinopathy (Wong and Mitchell classification), and arteriole and venular calibre using a semiautomated method at a grading centre. Individuals with OSA (n"‰="‰79) demonstrated a trend to a higher mean arterial pressure than other hospital patients (n"‰="‰143) (89.2"‰Â±"‰8.9Â mmHg, p"‰="‰0.02), and more microvascular retinopathy (p"‰<"‰0.001), and narrower retinal arterioles (134.2"‰Â±"‰15.9Â Î¼m and 148.0"‰Â±"‰16.2Â Î¼m respectively, p"‰<"‰0.01). Microvascular retinopathy and arteriolar narrowing were still more common in OSA than hospital controls, after adjusting for age, BMI, mean arterial pressure, smoking history and dyslipidaemia (p"‰<"‰0.01, p"‰<"‰0.01, respectively). Individuals with OSA demonstrated a trend to a higher mean arterial pressure than those with COPD (n"‰="‰132, 93.2"‰Â±"‰12.2Â mmHg and 89.7"‰Â±"‰12.8Â mmHg respectively, p"‰="‰0.07), and more microvascular retinopathy (p"‰="‰0.0001) and narrower arterioles (134.2"‰Â±"‰15.9 and 152.3"‰Â±"‰16.8, p"‰<"‰0.01). Individuals with OSA alone had more systemic microvascular disease than those with COPD alone or other hospital patients without OSA and COPD, despite being younger in age.
Woman gives birth to triplets with two-year age gaps between them
A couple have finally welcomed the third baby in a set of IVF (in-vitro fertilisation) triplets, four years after the first sibling was born.Karen and James Marks from Taunton, Somerset had had their first child – a son named Cameron – four years ago. Their daughter Isabella followed two years later.Now, Karen has given birth to their final triplet, a daughter named Gabriella.The children are considered triplets because they were all conceived on the same day, at the same time, and the same batch of embryos through IVF.After Cameron was born in September 2018, the couple chose to keep the...
