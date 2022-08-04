Read on www.techspot.com
Get a renewed iPad Mini for only $82 at Amazon right now
Apple rolled out the first-generation iPad Mini in 2012, but it’s still a worthwhile purchase after more than 10 years, especially if you’re looking for iPad deals that you can purchase on a very tight budget. You can get the tablet for even cheaper if you go for a renewed device from Amazon, which is selling the refurbished first-generation iPad Mini at $38 off to make it even more affordable at just $82 compared to its original price of $120.
Dell XPS laptops and desktops got HUGE discounts today
Few names are synonymous with PCs quite like Dell, which is why we always get pumped when we see desktop computer deals and laptop deals from this computer giant. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your gaming setup or work-from-home station, or if you’re heading back to school and need a new laptop, Dell has got you covered. Right now, Dell XPS desktops and laptops are deeply discounted, so don’t miss your chance to get a new PC at a lower price.
The 2021 Apple iPad is one of the best tablets we've tried and Amazon has it for less than $300
If you're looking to enter the world of tablets, the 2021 Apple iPad is a great place to start and it's on sale at Amazon for less than $300.
Dell is having a SURPRISE SALE on laptop and desktop workstations
Dell is well-known for its business laptops and workstations, which is why we always appreciate seeing this amazing surprise sale with discounts on both types of PCs. As such, here are a few good picks, and if you’d like to see more, you can also look at some great Dell laptop deals.
Daily Deals: 75" Hisense 4K QLED Gaming TV with HDMI 2.1 for $899, Buy Google Pixel 5a Get $50 Amazon Gift Card, and More
Starting today, score the lowest price we've seen for a superb 75" gaming TV. It's got HDMI 2.1 and a native 120Hz refresh rate, so it can do 4K @ 120Hz on your PS5 or Xbox Series X. If you're in the market for a smartphone, Google recently released a very reasonably priced Pixel 6a smartphone, and Amazon is sweetening the offer by throwing in a $50 Amazon gift card. These deals and more below.
Snag Samsung's Lightweight Galaxy Tablet for Up to $120 Off Today Only
Apple isn't the only brand carving out its own piece of the tablet market at the moment. Samsung also makes a line of sleek, powerful Galaxy tablets, and right now you can snag one at a bargain. Today only, Best Buy is offering up to $120 off the 2022 model of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, dropping the price down to just $250 on the 64GB model, and $310 on the 128GB model. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight.
Lenovo’s powerful 2-in-1 laptop is almost $2,000 cheaper this week
If you can’t make up your mind between laptop deals and tablet deals, the easy solution is to buy a 2-in-1 laptop like the third-generation Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet. Making the device an even more attractive option is a huge $1,930 discount from Lenovo, which brings its price all the way down to just $949 from its original price of $2,879. We’re not sure how long this offer will last, though, as we expect the 67% price cut to draw the interest of a lot of shoppers, so there’s no time to waste if you want to avail it.
Latest Galaxy Watch 5 leak offers us our best look yet at Samsung's supersized smartwatches
We're less than a week out from the official unveiling of the Galaxy Watch 5 series, but that doesn't mean the leaks are anywhere close to finished. With just a few days to go, a new report is giving us our best look yet at all three models Samsung is ready to debut, along with some specs that promise serious improvements to battery life — on the larger models, at least. If anything, these new wearables promise to usher in the era of massive gadgets with matching batteries.
The Best OLED TVs of 2022 Have Unbeatable Picture Quality
Click here to read the full article. Are you looking to get the richest and most accurate colors and contrast levels out of your TV? Then it sounds like you should invest in an OLED screen. With the official moniker of “Organic Light Emitting Diode,” OLED TVs negate an LED backlighting system entirely in favor of self-illuminating pixels that can power on and off individually, delivering perfect blacks and truly arresting colors. Right now, Sony and LG have a corner on the OLED TV market, with each brand having its proprietary blend of tech that goes into their models, which unfortunately...
Galaxy Z Fold 4 may sport Samsung's ultrafast and slim 1TB UFS 4.0 storage
During the ongoing Flash Memory Summit 2022 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, Samsung announced its future flash memory and storage technologies, but also detailed the plans for mass production of product innovations it already unveiled. One of those was the next generation of ultrafast UFS 4.0 flash storage for...
AMD board partners unveil more enthusiast AM5 motherboards
What just happened? ASRock, Asus, Biostar, Gigabyte, and MSI revealed more details about their upcoming high-end X670 and X670E motherboards. Some of the most notable features include PCIe 5.0 and USB4 support, extreme power delivery designs, and wider M.2-25110 slots. However, the companies didn't mention anything about their B650 motherboards, suggesting that these might not launch at the same time as AMD's Ryzen 7000 processors next month.
The best smartphones of 2022
Smartphones are at the center of our digital lives. And since you'll likely use your phone more than any other gadget you own, picking the right one to last you through years of use is crucial.
Render of iPad 10 shows changes being made to the entry-level tablet
During the upcoming Apple event that is roughly 5 weeks away, not only will we see the four new 2022 iPhone models (iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max or Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max), but we could watch three new Apple Watch models greet the light of day. Those would be the Apple Watch Series 8, the rugged Apple Watch 8 Pro, and the more affordable Apple Watch SE (2002).
The next iPad could ditch the headphone jack too
Apple is rumored to be upgrading the regular iPad later this year with new internals. Though an earlier leak suggested that the tablet would follow the same design language as its predecessor, a set of freshly leaked renders hint toward a design refresh. These renders have been published by MySmartPrice and have been attributed to CAD files sourced from a case maker.
Moto Razr 2022 now available to reserve in China
The new Moto Razr 2022 smartphone will launch next week and now Motorola is taking reservations for the handset in China. The listing for the reservations has revealed what RAM and storage options will be available for the handset, there will be three options to choose from. You will be...
Alleged Nvidia RTX 4070 specs suggest it could match the RTX 3090 Ti
Rumor mill: It's a case of another day, another RTX 4000 rumor. Assuming it turns out to be accurate, the latest claim from a regular leaker is excellent news for those with one eye on the RTX 4070, a supposedly mid-range card that could potentially take on the RTX 3090 Ti.
AMD confirms Zen 4-powered Ryzen 7000 CPUs are set to arrive by September
Highly anticipated: We knew that AMD's latest Ryzen 7000 processors were arriving soon and now thanks to company boss Dr. Lisa Su that timeframe has been narrowed down: before the end of September, with many reports putting September 15 as the exact launch date. During AMD's second-quarter earnings call, CEO...
Intel expects to have Wi-Fi 7 PCs in 2024 with speeds up to 5.8Gbps
Forward-looking: Intel has revealed its timeline for bringing Wi-Fi 7 PCs to market, promising more stable and significantly faster connections for more wireless devices. A few other companies are already dabbling in Wi-Fi 7 even though its final specifications aren't ready. This week, Intel revealed that it should have Wi-Fi...
Google Pixel 6a vs Galaxy A53 5G vs iPhone SE 2022 Camera Test
Which budget phone has the best camera? Up until recently, the battle for the budget camera crown was tied between the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and the iPhone SE (2022), but we have a new contender that might just outshine both of them: the Google Pixel 6a. So in this...
