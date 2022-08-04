ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Wall Street Struggles For Direction As Slowdown Worries Weigh

By Sruthi Shankar and Medha Singh
International Business Times
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Elon Musk: The Chinese Economy Is At Risk, And Not Because Of Taiwan

Elon Musk says China is now facing a "looming bust" in the property market. In a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO said the Chinese have overbuilt apartments and buildings, leading to the construction of too many primary housing units just as the U.S. did in the lead-up to 2008, when the housing market collapsed and triggered the 2007-2009 Great Recession.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Com Inc#Interest Rates#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#The Federal Reserve#Nasdaq#Advanced Micro Devices#Apple Inc#The Bank Of England#Cleveland Fed
Markets Insider

The stock market will fall 13% to a new low for the year after a hot jobs report means inflation will linger and the Fed will keep tightening, Bank of America says

The stock market is poised to hit new lows later this year following July's hot job report, Bank of America said in a Friday note. That's because inflation is likely to linger and the Fed will be forced to continue tightening financial conditions. "Still think end-game SPX is [below] 3,600,"...
STOCKS
Washington Examiner

Blinken: US ships will sail through Taiwan Strait in defiance of China

Chinese officials have suspended a series of military dialogues designed to minimize the risk of conflict with the United States amid an uproar over the visit of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to Taiwan. That announcement from Beijing came hours after Secretary of State Antony Blinken affirmed that U.S. warships...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
Fortune

Zillow economists: Here’s the home price shift coming for your local housing market in 2023

There’s only one housing bull left standing: Zillow. Not only does Zillow disagree with the “home price correction” narrative, the Seattle-based home listing site thinks the Pandemic Housing Boom has some gas left in the tank. Between July 2022 and June 2023, Zillow predicts that U.S. home prices will rise another 7.8% (scroll down to find their metro-level predictions). That’s well above the 4.6% average annual appreciation posted since 1987.
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
STOCKS
srnnews.com

Oil prices set to end week near multi-month lows on recession fears

(Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Friday, recouping some of this week’s losses on strong U.S. job growth data but remained on course to close the week near their lowest levels since February, rattled by worries a recession could hit fuel demand. Brent crude rose $1.46, or 1.6%, to $95.58...
TRAFFIC
960 The Ref

Tesla investors approve stock split; Musk to add factories

DETROIT — (AP) — Tesla shareholders on Thursday approved a three-for-one stock split, a move that will make the company's shares more accessible to smaller investors. Preliminary results of the shareholder vote were announced at the electric car and solar panel maker's annual meeting at its new factory in Austin, Texas.
STOCKS
CNBC

Bed Bath & Beyond shares jump more than 30% as message board mentions soar on the troubled, heavily shorted stock

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond jumped more than 30% in premarket trading on Monday as meme traders seemed to be betting on the stock despite any apparent catalyst for the move. The heavily shorted stock, which has tumbled more than 44% this year, was the most searched name on the WallStreetBets discussion board on Monday according to Quiver Quantitative, where users under a pinned thread titled "AMC and BBBY Memestock Megathread for Monday August 8th, 2022" appeared to be buying up shares of the retail stock.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Stocks Waver After Rebound, Walmart Layoffs, Lucid and Tesla - Five Things To Know

Here are five things you must know for Thursday, August 4:. 1. -- Stock Futures Waver After Two-Day Rebound Ahead of Key Jobs Data. U.S. stock-index futures were flat on Thursday after the major averages snapped a two-day slide as investors weighed positive earnings reports and U.S. economic news against the prospect of continued tensions surrounding Asia and Taiwan.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy