Senate hopes to vote on $700 billion climate change, inflation bill before recess

Sen. Rick Scott accuses Democrats of "pushing us into a recession"
GOP Sen. Rick Scott says Democrats are "pushing us into a recession" with the expected passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.
By 51-50 margin, Senate votes to begin debate on Inflation Reduction Act
Democrats started pushing their election-year economic bill through the Senate on Saturday, starting the sprawling collection of President Joe Biden's priorities on climate, energy, health and taxes on a pathway through Congress that the party hopes will end in victory by the end of this week. In a preview of...
What's next for Democrats' historic spending bill
The U.S. Senate has approved a sweeping bill on climate, health care and taxes. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion and senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joined Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers to discuss what's next for this historic legislation and what else is on the horizon for the White House.
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Barr calls Jan. 6 subpoenas "significant," says nominating Trump would be "really bad" for GOP
Former Attorney General Bill Barr says recent federal grand jury subpoenas in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot suggest that prosecutors are "taking a hard look" at high-ranking Trump allies and the former president himself. He also said he thinks it would be "really bad for the party" if Trump were the 2024 Republican nominee. Barr spoke with CBS News' Catherine Herridge in an exclusive interview Friday.
Kari Lake's Chances of Beating Katie Hobbs for Arizona Governor
Republican Kari Lake has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump and has called for the decertification of the 2020 election.
Former Attorney General Bill Barr says Jan. 6 grand jury activity suggests prosecutors "taking a hard look at the group at the top, including the president"
Former Attorney General Bill Barr called the newest federal grand jury subpoenas probing the Jan. 6, 202, Capitol riot "a significant event," one that suggests that government prosecutors are probing high-ranking Trump administration officials and allies, and even former President Donald Trump. "This suggests to me that they're taking a...
Lawmakers, agency look for ways to safely round up 82,000 wild horses spread across 10 states
The federal government is corralling some of the 82,000 wild horses living on public lands in ten western states. This year the bureau, known as BLM, is tasked with slimming the herds of wild horses and burros to 20,000. To help heard the animals, the bureau uses special tools like helicopters.
Pentagon rejects D.C. mayor's request for National Guard to help with bused migrants
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has rejected a request from the District of Columbia mayor for the National Guard to help receive migrants bused to Washington, D.C., after determining it would hurt troop readiness. The Pentagon has concluded that providing the requested support would negatively impact the readiness of the D.C....
Meijer warns Democrats that boosting Trump-backed candidates could backfire
Washington — Rep. Peter Meijer, a Republican from Michigan who was defeated last week in his primary, warned Sunday that Democrats' strategy of boosting GOP candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump could backfire in a "spectacular way" when voters go to the polls for the general election in November.
CBS News
Senate Republicans block $35 cap on price of insulin from Democratic bill
Washington — Senate Republicans on Sunday blocked a $35 monthly cap on the cost of insulin in the private market from being included in Democrats' economic tax and spending package, voting down an amendment to the measure during a marathon session leading up to what Democrats hope will be final passage of the bill.
Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on Aug. 7, 2022
On this "Face the Nation" broadcast moderated by Margaret Brennan:. Mary Daly, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco. Click here to browse full transcripts of "Face the Nation." MARGARET BRENNAN: I'm Margaret Brennan in Washington. And this week on Face the Nation, finally, some good...
Senate passes Democrats' sweeping climate, health and tax bill, delivering win for Biden
Washington — The Senate on Sunday passed Democrats' sweeping economic package designed to combat climate change, address health care costs and raise taxes on large corporations, marking a crucial achievement for President Biden and his party as they look to maintain their hold on Congress in the November midterm elections.
Senate advances massive healthcare, climate and tax reform legislation
After a weekend of contentious debate, the Inflation Reduction Act was passed by the Senate. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joins "CBS News Mornings" to break down what's inside the bill.
U.S. faces international crises with Russia and China
Tensions between the U.S. and both Russia and China ratcheted up this week with the imprisonment of WNBA star Brittney Griner dragging on and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's defiant visit to Taiwan. Steven Portnoy reports.
H.R. McMaster on China-Taiwan tensions, and the dynamics of working in the Trump administration
China says it will continue to conduct military drills near Taiwan following House Speak Nancy Pelosi's controversial visit to the island. Former national security adviser H.R. McMaster joins CBS News to discuss the tension between the two governments and the U.S. role. He also shares insights about the dynamics of working in the Trump administration and responds to a new book excerpt calling him part of the "axis of adults."
Russia tells U.S. it is suspending inspections under START weapons treaty
MOSCOW, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Russia has told the United States it is suspending inspection activities under the START arms control treaty, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday, adding that Moscow remains committed to all provisions of the treaty.
President and first lady visit Kentucky to tour aftermath of state's deadly floods
President Biden is out of isolation after testing negative for COVID-19. He and the first lady are visiting Kentucky to tour the recent flooding damage and will join Gov. Andy Beshear and his wife as they meet with families affected by the deadly storm. CBS News senior White House correspondent Ed O'Keefe has more on his trip and the presidents' reaction to the Senate passing the Inflation Reduction Act.
