ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, VA

Orange Co. Pitbull on the road to recovery after found abandoned

By Isabel Cleary
WHSV
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.whsv.com

Comments / 0

Related
theriver953.com

Algal Mat Alert for Shenandoah River

The Virginia Department of Health issued an Algal Mat Alert for the North Fork of the Shenandoah River near Strasburg. The affected area begins at Route 644 and continues for approximately 11.5 miles to Route 611 including the boat ramp at Deer Rapids and other public access points. Signs have...
STRASBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, VA
Lifestyle
Local
Virginia Government
County
Orange County, VA
Local
Virginia Pets & Animals
Orange County, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
City
Barboursville, VA
royalexaminer.com

Front Royal father and son perish in Potomac River drowning

A Front Royal, Va. man and his son drowned Monday afternoon in the Potomac River at Swan Point in Charles County, Md., according to the Maryland Natural Resources Police Department. According to Maryland Natural Resources Police Captain Chris Morris, around 4:55 p.m. on Monday, August 1, officers were dispatched to...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pitbull
WHSV

Harrisonburg Fire Museum reopens

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Fire Museum has reopened to the public. Located on the third floor of the public safety building, the museum is a wrap-around self-guided tour. The museum is filled with memorabilia and historical pieces from not only the Harrisonburg Fire Department but the city as...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If one of your favorite things to order when you go out is a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy delicious food in an amazing atmosphere with an even more amazing service. All of these restaurants are great choices for both casual meals with friends or family members but are also a good option if you are looking for a place where to celebrate a special occasion:
VIRGINIA STATE
crozetgazette.com

Secrets of the Blue Ridge: Home Sweet Blue Ridge Home

Frances Walker Hill (1919–2011) grew up on Carter Street in the village of Crozet, the ninth of eleven children born to William and Mary (Brown) Walker. Referring to the size of her family, she said, “I thought it was a big group, but when I went to the [Albemarle] Training School, there was a family there named Jackson. The father was a school teacher, Silas Jackson. That family had seventeen children. No twins. One at a time. That’s the truth.
CROZET, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

The Largest County Fair in Virginia Features an Open Rodeo for Amateurs

The Prince William County Fair gives amateur bull riders a shot at stardom. As the largest county fair in the state of Virginia, the Prince William County Fair will have an abundance of attractions, from a tractor pull to a petting zoo to a demolition derby. But one event stands out as the quintessential fair experience: bull riding.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nestle#On The Road#Dog#Orange Co
WHSV

Page County cleanup begins with newspaper tubes

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Cleaning up the county one newspaper tube at a time. “For me, it had to begin with cleaning up Page County,” Jerry Carter, who is picking up the tubes said. Carter is looking to spruce up the roadside by removing old newspaper tubes that aren’t...
PAGE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

One killed, three hurt in Augusta County crash

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An adult was killed and three children hurt in a crash in Augusta County. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 7:35 p.m. Thursday on Limestone Road, more than a mile north of the intersection of Quicks Mill Road. Police say...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
leisuregrouptravel.com

Finding Your Outdoor Spots in Spotsylvania, Virginia

This itinerary at a glance: Ready for a new king of adventure? Spotsylvania County offers a harmonious blend of rural landscapes and outdoor adventure all in a setting as unique as its name. Spotsylvania is a one-of-a-kind destination offering water sports and fishing on Lake Anna, award-winning-wineries and breweries, a world-famous distillery, diverse dining options, as well as a vibrant history, all ready to be shared with you. We invite you to “find your spot” is Spotsylvania, Virginia.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
rewind1051.com

Another phone scam, this time in Augusta County

Residents of the county have been getting calls from 540-997-3149. The person calling is identifying themselves as Sgt. Davis, Deputy Cruz, Lt. Daniels or another deputy from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. Those who don’t answer are getting a voicemail that they need information from them, and to call...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
wina.com

Man dead, 3 children seriously hurt, in Augusta County crash

VERONA (WINA) – A Mount Sidney man is dead and 3 children seriously hurt in a Thursday night crash in Augusta County near Verona. State Police say 36-year old Wallace Blackwell was driving a Honda Civic north on Limestone Road around 7:30pm when it ran off the right side of the road a-mile-and-a-half north of Quicks Mill Road, overcorrected, than ran off the left side into a tree. Blackwell was wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
rewind1051.com

One killed, three with serious injuries in Verona crash

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Thursday evening in Augusta County. Spokesperson Shelby Crouch reports the single-vehicle crash happened just after 7:30 on Limestone Road about a mile and a half north of Quicks Mill Road near Verona. The driver of the vehicle, 36-year-old Wallace Blackwell...
VERONA, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy