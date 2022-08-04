Orange Co. Pitbull on the road to recovery after found abandoned

Read on www.whsv.com
Nearly 50 beagles from Envigo facility to arrive at Williamsburg rescue, SPCA
The beagles headed to Williamsburg will be bathed, fitted for collars and harnesses, and moved to foster homes later this afternoon.
theriver953.com
Algal Mat Alert for Shenandoah River
The Virginia Department of Health issued an Algal Mat Alert for the North Fork of the Shenandoah River near Strasburg. The affected area begins at Route 644 and continues for approximately 11.5 miles to Route 611 including the boat ramp at Deer Rapids and other public access points. Signs have...
PHOTOS: Hiker rescued from Shenandoah National Park after alleged 30-foot fall
Rockingham County Fire and Rescue crews responded Friday morning to an incident at the Skyline Drive in the Shenandoah National Park, where a visitor had allegedly fallen approximately thirty feet down a cliff from the back of a campsite.
Fairfax Times
Fairfax County Animal Shelter takes in beagles saved from research facility
The Fairfax County Animal Shelter is helping with a mass rescue of more than 4,000 beagles from an Envigo breeding and research facility in Cumberland, Va. The U.S. Department of Agriculture found the facility to have several violations of federal regulations, with the animals being hungry, sick, and generally mistreated.
CDC Map: Masks urged for 65 Virginia localities, Metro Richmond
Universal masking is now recommended for 65 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
WTOP
Eight taken to hospital, 80 more treated due to heat at Stafford schools convocation
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Eight people were taken to the hospital and dozens more treated Friday after suffering heat-related illness at the Stafford County Public Schools 2022 convocation. About 4,300 staff...
Highland Springs residents shaken after woman found dead in car
Neighbors in the Highland Springs community of Henrico County were left shaken up after police found a 22-year-old woman shot dead in a car early Friday morning.
royalexaminer.com
Front Royal father and son perish in Potomac River drowning
A Front Royal, Va. man and his son drowned Monday afternoon in the Potomac River at Swan Point in Charles County, Md., according to the Maryland Natural Resources Police Department. According to Maryland Natural Resources Police Captain Chris Morris, around 4:55 p.m. on Monday, August 1, officers were dispatched to...
WHSV
Harrisonburg Fire Museum reopens
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Fire Museum has reopened to the public. Located on the third floor of the public safety building, the museum is a wrap-around self-guided tour. The museum is filled with memorabilia and historical pieces from not only the Harrisonburg Fire Department but the city as...
3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If one of your favorite things to order when you go out is a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy delicious food in an amazing atmosphere with an even more amazing service. All of these restaurants are great choices for both casual meals with friends or family members but are also a good option if you are looking for a place where to celebrate a special occasion:
crozetgazette.com
Secrets of the Blue Ridge: Home Sweet Blue Ridge Home
Frances Walker Hill (1919–2011) grew up on Carter Street in the village of Crozet, the ninth of eleven children born to William and Mary (Brown) Walker. Referring to the size of her family, she said, “I thought it was a big group, but when I went to the [Albemarle] Training School, there was a family there named Jackson. The father was a school teacher, Silas Jackson. That family had seventeen children. No twins. One at a time. That’s the truth.
northernvirginiamag.com
The Largest County Fair in Virginia Features an Open Rodeo for Amateurs
The Prince William County Fair gives amateur bull riders a shot at stardom. As the largest county fair in the state of Virginia, the Prince William County Fair will have an abundance of attractions, from a tractor pull to a petting zoo to a demolition derby. But one event stands out as the quintessential fair experience: bull riding.
Deputies ID young woman found dead in Hanover
Officials with the Hanover County Sheriff's Office identified the body found off Winns Church Road on Thursday, July 21 is that of 20-year-old Raquiah Paulette King.
WHSV
Page County cleanup begins with newspaper tubes
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Cleaning up the county one newspaper tube at a time. “For me, it had to begin with cleaning up Page County,” Jerry Carter, who is picking up the tubes said. Carter is looking to spruce up the roadside by removing old newspaper tubes that aren’t...
cbs19news
One killed, three hurt in Augusta County crash
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An adult was killed and three children hurt in a crash in Augusta County. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 7:35 p.m. Thursday on Limestone Road, more than a mile north of the intersection of Quicks Mill Road. Police say...
leisuregrouptravel.com
Finding Your Outdoor Spots in Spotsylvania, Virginia
This itinerary at a glance: Ready for a new king of adventure? Spotsylvania County offers a harmonious blend of rural landscapes and outdoor adventure all in a setting as unique as its name. Spotsylvania is a one-of-a-kind destination offering water sports and fishing on Lake Anna, award-winning-wineries and breweries, a world-famous distillery, diverse dining options, as well as a vibrant history, all ready to be shared with you. We invite you to “find your spot” is Spotsylvania, Virginia.
rewind1051.com
Another phone scam, this time in Augusta County
Residents of the county have been getting calls from 540-997-3149. The person calling is identifying themselves as Sgt. Davis, Deputy Cruz, Lt. Daniels or another deputy from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. Those who don’t answer are getting a voicemail that they need information from them, and to call...
wina.com
rewind1051.com
COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate climbs to 23.7%
In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health.
