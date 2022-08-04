ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

High Violent Offender Dies in Yakima Shooting

By Lance Tormey
94.5 KATS
94.5 KATS
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on katsfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
KIMA TV

Suspect in Sunnyside killed in shootout with police

The Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Saturday morning around 1:25 a.m. near the 3900 block of Gilbert road. According to a press release, the Sunnyside Police Department responded to shots fired at a gathering at the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Police...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Standoff and fire active in Wapato, unrelated

WAPATO, Wash. - UPDATE: AUGUST 5, 2022. Law enforcement left the standoff around 8 p.m. after arriving before 11 a.m. After using pepper spray inside the trailer, one man was arrested. Tribal police and the FBI are leading the case now, according to Schilperoort. A stolen vehicle was found on...
WAPATO, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Yakima County, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Yakima, WA
Yakima, WA
Crime & Safety
Yakima County, WA
Crime & Safety
News Talk KIT

Father Dead Son Injured in Violent Shooting Near Sunnyside

A man is dead and his son is injured in a shooting reported near Sunnyside on Wednesday. Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies say they were called to the 900 block of South Lester Road for a report of a house fire. On the way to the call Deputies were told people were shooting at the home. When Deputies arrived they found a 60-year-old man dead in the front yard and his son injured nearby. The son, who has not been identified was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gang Related#Violent Crime#Yakima Police#Rocky Mart#West Nob
KIMA TV

1 dead 1 injured in Sunnyside gun battle

SUNNYSIDE -- One person is dead and another is in the hospital after what investigators describe as a shootout between people in a car and a house in Sunnyside early Wednesday morning. Deputies responded to the 900 block of S Lester Road to reports of shots fired at 4:20 a.m.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Latest: Cow Canyon Fire Now A Type 2 Team Blaze

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- The Cow Canyon Fire has transitioned from a Type 3 to a Type 2 team fire. This means fire crews can seek help from a larger area of the pacific northwest, rather than just Washington state. As a Type 2 team fire incident command has also combined...
YAKIMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kpq.com

Crime On The Rise In Wenatchee Valley

Crime is on the rise in the Wenatchee Valley. Wenatchee Police Chief, Steve Crown, says a report released by the Washington Association of Sheriff’s & Police Chiefs on July 19 detailed the sobering statistics. “There was an eleven percent increase in crime in 2021 from 2020.”. Crown adds the...
WENATCHEE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima man wanted in shooting of 19-year-old Toppenish man in Sunnyside

A 28-year-old Yakima man is wanted in connection with a Sunnyside shooting that left one wounded Monday night. Sunnyside police say Julian Miguel Juarez is wanted on suspicion of first-degree assault. Police called to the 1300 block of South Sixth St. for shots fired around 8:30 p.m. found a 19-year-old...
94.5 KATS

Fatal Hit and Run Case in Yakima Still Under Investigation

No arrests and no decisions yet in the fatal hit and run case of 66-year-old Wendy Baker. Baker was killed June 12 while riding a bike along Summitview Avenue. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic tells KIT News "we are actively awaiting results from a search warrant." There's no word on how long that may take but Brusic says once that happens he'll meet with the investigative team from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office so he can make a final charging decision in the case.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Benton County child rapist sentenced to life and more

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Mark Kevin Serban, born in 1986, was sentenced to life on August 3, 2022, with the possibility of release after 76.5 months for second degree attempted child rape, plus 34 months for third degree child rape. He will spend a minimum of nine years in prison with this sentence and will be under the Department of Corrections supervision for the rest of his life.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

More aircraft called in as uncontained Cow Canyon fire moves west

As of Friday afternoon, the Cow Canyon Fire was moving west, following drainages, said Heather Appelhoff, public information officer for the Type 2 Incident Management Team managing the fire. She said there was also increased fire activity on the north flank of the fire. Additional aircraft, including both “scooper” airplanes...
NACHES, WA
kpq.com

UPDATE: Cow Canyon Fire Surpasses 4,500 Acres

The Cow Canyon Fire south of Ellensburg has burned through 4,633 acres as of August 6, with 15% currently contained. The Cow Canyon fire began on August 3 and has a Level 3 evacuation notice for both Yakima and Kittitas counties. Both the Cow Canyon fire and the Vantage Highway...
ELLENSBURG, WA
94.5 KATS

94.5 KATS

Yakima, WA
5K+
Followers
13K+
Post
944K+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy