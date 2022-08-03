Read on appleinsider.com
Apple TV+ film 'Luck' takes over Apple's homepage
As animated comedy "Luck" starts streaming onApple TV+, the film is being promoted with characters tumbling down around the regular iPads, iPhones and Macs.
No redesign coming to Apple Watch Series 8, says leaker
A new leak suggests Apple won't be redesigning the standard "Apple Watch Series 8," with more significant updates planned for the rumored "Pro" model. A Twitter leaker named ShrimpApplePro has apparently obtained final production information for the "Apple Watch Series 8." While the leaker wasn't clear, it seems they have access to at least one of the sealed boxes the new devices will ship in.
Apple is recording the iPhone 14 & Apple Watch Series 8 event now
Apple events have, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, been a virtual affair that used pre-recorded videos instead of a live audience. For September, it seems that Apple will be continuing with that presentation style for yet another iPhone launch. According to Mark Gurman's "Power On" newsletter for Bloomberg,...
Indonesia says Tesla strikes $5 billion deal to buy nickel products - media
JAKARTA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. carmaker Tesla (TSLA.O) has signed contracts worth about $5 billion to buy materials for their batteries from nickel processing companies in Indonesia, a senior cabinet minister told CNBC Indonesia.
Kids’ tech: the best children’s gadgets for summer holidays
From tablets and fitness trackers to robot toys, here are some tech ideas to keep the kids entertained
Mobile gaming market falls nearly 10% in the first half of 2022
The majority of mobile game genres saw a decline in sending and downloads in the first half of 2022, with the total mobile gaming market falling 9.6% year-over-year.
Rare Pegasus screenshots depict NSO Group's spyware capabilities
A new investigation has revealed rare screenshots of NSO Group's PegasusiPhone spyware in action, showing off its user interface, capabilities, and more.
Instagram tries to please photographers by testing fullscreen images
Instagram will soon start testing a new format for photographs, allowing users to post 9:16 images to the main feed that matches the full-screen videos the app continues to push. The Meta-owned app has gradually pushed towards greater use of video, at the expense of leaving photography behind. However, it...
China may block Apple supplier shipments if strict labeling requirements aren't met
Apple has warned its suppliers that China is now strictly enforcing a rule about labeling Taiwanese shipments, after Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan stoked fears of trade problems.
The cheesegrater Mac Pro is 16 year old, and still the best Mac ever made -- for now
It was when Apple made its previous huge transition, the move from PowerPC to Intel processors, when the original Mac Pro came out. On June 6, 2005, Steve Jobs had formally revealed that the long-standing rumor was true, Apple was switching to Intel processors for the Mac. That year he detailed the company's roadmap.
This weekend's best Apple deals: $119 Apple TV 4K, $299 iPad, $179 AirPods Pro, $354 off Mac
Save up to $354 this weekend on a variety of Apple products, ranging from the Apple TV 4K to iPads and the latestM2 MacBook Air.
iPadOS 16 delayed, iPhone 14 rumor roundup, and macOS utilities on the AppleInsider podcas...
Listener suggestions lead the AppleInsider podcast into a discussion about the bestmacOS utilities. And, while there's news that iPadOS 16 is delayed, there are more rumors about the iPhone 14, and it's time to start the iOS 17 wishlist. Host Stephen Robles asked you for obscure Mac utilities you can't...
Apple Leather Link long term review: Still holds up after almost two years
It's been almost two years since Apple released the Leather Link band forApple Watch and while it has signs of wear, it has held up remarkably well.
Amazon buying iRobot in a $1.7 billion all-cash deal
Amazon is set to acquire Roomba manufacturer iRobot in a deal valued at $1.7 billion, the two companies announced on Friday.
Daily deals August 5: $100 off M2 MacBook Pro, Apple TV 4K for $120, $180 off Beats Studio3, more
Friday's bestdeals include a Netgear AC1600 Dual Band Gigabit Wifi Router for $28, $450 off a PNY GeForce 3090 graphics card, 28% off an Insignia 70-inch 4K TV, and much more.
Daily deals August 6: $49 Meta Portal, Half-Price Arris Surfboard Max Router, $200 31.5-inch Acer Monitor
Saturday's bestdeals include a refurbished 2TB Samsung SSD for $171, an AMD Radeon RX 6600 8GB for $295, a Pioneer 50-inch smart TV for $240, and much more.
Reolink Go PT Plus review: Feature packed, completely wireless security camera
The Reolink Go PT Plus is a solar-powered, cellular-connected outdoor security camera with robust features and great reliability.
Updated HomePod, new HomePod mini rumored for early 2023
Apple may be lining up updates to theHomePod range, with a report claiming the full-size smart speaker will be returning in early 2023, while the HomePod mini will receive some form of update in the future.
Updated 2022 iPad Pro models could use four-pin Smart Connectors
Apple could provide users of the 2022iPad Pro with more connectivity to accessories, with a rumor claiming a pair of "four-pin connectors" will be added to the tablet's casing.
