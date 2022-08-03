ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Insider

Apple TV+ film 'Luck' takes over Apple's homepage

As animated comedy "Luck" starts streaming onApple TV+, the film is being promoted with characters tumbling down around the regular iPads, iPhones and Macs.
MOVIES
Apple Insider

No redesign coming to Apple Watch Series 8, says leaker

A new leak suggests Apple won't be redesigning the standard "Apple Watch Series 8," with more significant updates planned for the rumored "Pro" model. A Twitter leaker named ShrimpApplePro has apparently obtained final production information for the "Apple Watch Series 8." While the leaker wasn't clear, it seems they have access to at least one of the sealed boxes the new devices will ship in.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Apple is recording the iPhone 14 & Apple Watch Series 8 event now

Apple events have, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, been a virtual affair that used pre-recorded videos instead of a live audience. For September, it seems that Apple will be continuing with that presentation style for yet another iPhone launch. According to Mark Gurman's "Power On" newsletter for Bloomberg,...
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Mobile gaming market falls nearly 10% in the first half of 2022

The majority of mobile game genres saw a decline in sending and downloads in the first half of 2022, with the total mobile gaming market falling 9.6% year-over-year.
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

Rare Pegasus screenshots depict NSO Group's spyware capabilities

A new investigation has revealed rare screenshots of NSO Group's PegasusiPhone spyware in action, showing off its user interface, capabilities, and more.
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

Instagram tries to please photographers by testing fullscreen images

Instagram will soon start testing a new format for photographs, allowing users to post 9:16 images to the main feed that matches the full-screen videos the app continues to push. The Meta-owned app has gradually pushed towards greater use of video, at the expense of leaving photography behind. However, it...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Apple Insider

China may block Apple supplier shipments if strict labeling requirements aren't met

Apple has warned its suppliers that China is now strictly enforcing a rule about labeling Taiwanese shipments, after Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan stoked fears of trade problems.
ECONOMY
Apple Insider

Apple Leather Link long term review: Still holds up after almost two years

It's been almost two years since Apple released the Leather Link band forApple Watch and while it has signs of wear, it has held up remarkably well.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Amazon buying iRobot in a $1.7 billion all-cash deal

Amazon is set to acquire Roomba manufacturer iRobot in a deal valued at $1.7 billion, the two companies announced on Friday.
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

Daily deals August 5: $100 off M2 MacBook Pro, Apple TV 4K for $120, $180 off Beats Studio3, more

Friday's bestdeals include a Netgear AC1600 Dual Band Gigabit Wifi Router for $28, $450 off a PNY GeForce 3090 graphics card, 28% off an Insignia 70-inch 4K TV, and much more.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Daily deals August 6: $49 Meta Portal, Half-Price Arris Surfboard Max Router, $200 31.5-inch Acer Monitor

Saturday's bestdeals include a refurbished 2TB Samsung SSD for $171, an AMD Radeon RX 6600 8GB for $295, a Pioneer 50-inch smart TV for $240, and much more.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Reolink Go PT Plus review: Feature packed, completely wireless security camera

The Reolink Go PT Plus is a solar-powered, cellular-connected outdoor security camera with robust features and great reliability.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Updated HomePod, new HomePod mini rumored for early 2023

Apple may be lining up updates to theHomePod range, with a report claiming the full-size smart speaker will be returning in early 2023, while the HomePod mini will receive some form of update in the future.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Updated 2022 iPad Pro models could use four-pin Smart Connectors

Apple could provide users of the 2022iPad Pro with more connectivity to accessories, with a rumor claiming a pair of "four-pin connectors" will be added to the tablet's casing.
TECHNOLOGY

