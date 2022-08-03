Countdown to Kickoff (No. 5): Sissonville

Read on wvah.com
Related
Metro News
Charleston High football three-peat to be celebrated at covid-delayed 50th reunion
The glory days of Charleston High School football, which featured three consecutive Class AAA championships from 1968-1970, will be celebrated Friday during a covid-delayed 50th reunion of the program’s three-peat in Class AAA. More than 40 former players and assistant coach Keith Pritt are expected to be on hand...
2022 Multifest is underway in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Multifest is in full swing on Kanawha Boulevard in Charleston. The event runs from Friday to Sunday. On Friday, participants heard music and got to eat plenty of good food. On Saturday, there’s a hip-hop workout, along with Zumba and yoga. Former NBA player and current Assistant Marshall Basketball Coach Tamar […]
WSAZ
Changes in Multifest entertainment line-up
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ)- Multifest returns to Haddad Riverfront Park in Charleston this weekend. The festival, which kicked off Friday, brings together different cultures through art, music, education, programs and food. Jon B will no longer be performing Saturday evening, according to Multifest organizers. Flight issues prevented the artist from arriving...
wchstv.com
W.Va. K9 search and rescue team returns home after serving in Eastern Ky.
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — As members of the K9 Search and Rescue Services of West Virginia watched floodwaters wreak havoc on Eastern Kentucky from afar, they felt a calling to offer their unique services to neighbors. “It brought back the memories of 2016 when we deployed there," founder...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
earnthenecklace.com
Melanie Shafer Leaving WSAZ: Meet West Virginia’s Inspiring Anchor
Huntington residents in West Virginia woke up to Melanie Shafer’s newscasts for at least 22 years. But that will end in August 2022. Melanie Shafer announced she is leaving WSAZ NewsChannel 3 and retiring from a three-decade-long career. The award-winning news anchor is an inspiration to young journalists, but she is also a strong voice of support for parents in the local community. She is now ready to give more time to her family. Find out more about them in this Melanie Shafer wiki.
Metro News
NWS: Parts of northeast West Virginia receive flooding
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston wasn’t the only area of West Virginia to receive flooding from Friday’s storm. The National Weather Service in Charleston told MetroNews on Saturday morning that flooding was also reported in parts of Randolph, Braxton, Upshur, Calhoun, Roane and Webster counties. “It looks like...
Torrential downpours to just muggy, more of the same ahead
(WOWK) — Two major downpours hit the city of Charleston proper on Friday causing city street flooding while just a few miles to the west there was no rain at all in adjacent South Charleston. A massive downpour at West Virginia International Yeager Airport at about 4:20 p.m. also had a wind gust of 64 […]
WV, KY, PA Texas Roadhouse locations to donate profits to flood relief
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Aug. 9, 28 Texas Roadhouse locations in West Virginia, Kentucky and western Pennsylvania will donate 100% of their profits to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund. The Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund was established to help victims of the flooding that hit eastern Kentucky starting on July 26, […]
RELATED PEOPLE
New Marshall University facility taking shape
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The newest addition to Marshall University’s campus is starting to take shape. The Brad D. Smith Center for Business and Innovation had its steel beams placed. Marshall University says the center will be 77,000 square feet. It will have a forum, auditorium, computer and...
Farmers markets to visit in north central West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — National Farmers Market week is being celebrated by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture starting Monday, Aug. 8. Buying locally is better for the environment, helps the local community and, honestly, just tastes better. According to WVDA, over the last four years, the number of farmers’ markets in West Virginia has […]
wvah.com
On Stage: The Charleston Light Opera Guild is ready to cut loose with "Footloose"
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Leaping from the big screen to the Great White Way, "Footloose" has had quite a journey. Adapted from the 1984 iconic movie starring Kevin Bacon, it's the story of a young man forced to move from the big city of Chicago to the middle of nowhere town of Bomont.
wchsnetwork.com
Multifest begins Friday in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Multifest will begin its 32nd year of celebrating diversity in West Virginia this weekend with various events in Charleston. Multifest will feature various musical performances at Haddad Riverfront Park through Sunday as well as a basketball clinic Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wchsnetwork.com
Capital City pounded in Friday afternoon storm
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More than 2 inches of rain fell on downtown Charleston in less than a half hour Friday evening causing street flooding included flooded parking lots and underpasses. According to meteorologists there were more than 800 strikes of lightening in less than 15 minutes during the height...
Chief Logan to host Supermoon Spectacular event
LOGAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It has been announced that Chief Logan State Park and Lodge will host a Supermoon Spectacular event next weekend. The event will take place on Friday, August 12, 2022 at the fire pit location from 9:00pm to 12:00am. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy...
What’s the latest on West Virginia’s top highway project?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There’s been a big development in the completion of Corridor H, West Virginia’s top highway project. Governor Jim Justice says the Department of Transportation in West Virginia and Virginia are now in talks about the completion of Corridor H, which runs from I-79 in Weston, West Virginia, to eventually connect with […]
meigsindypress.com
July 2022 Meigs Grand Jury Returns Indictments
POMEROY, Ohio – Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley announces that on July 13, 2022 the Meigs County Grand Jury returned twenty-two indictments. Those indicted include the following cases presented by the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office:. Christopher Caldwell, 40, of Tuppers Plains, Ohio, was indicted for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
PM Company founder Pat Minnite dies at 82
PARKERSBURG — A developer who became known for his philanthropy in the Mid-Ohio Valley passed away on Friday. Pat Minnite of the PM Company was 82. Minnite was the son of Italian immigrants who settled in Harrison County after World War I. He moved to Ohio and attended school where he learned to design buildings.
WSAZ
Emergency management officials on high alert after Ky. flooding; more rain on the way
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Just one week after deadly flash floods in eastern Kentucky, more rain and potential flash flooding is headed toward the region. “It’s been two steps forward, three steps back,” said Tim England, emergency management director in Boyd County. Boyd County was spared from...
WDTV
Dolly Parton coming to West Virginia for Imagination Library
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Dolly Parton will be coming to West Virginia to celebrate the successful statewide coverage of her Imagination Library. The program provides a high quality, age-appropriate book each month to enrolled children from birth to age five at no cost to families in all 55 counties. The...
Late-night fire at Nitro Supermarket
UPDATE: The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating to see what caused a fire at the Nitro Supermarket. Nitro Fire Chief Casey Mathes says the fire started on the second floor and the whole store is heavily smoke damaged. He says additionally, the store lost power in the fire so all of the […]
Comments / 0