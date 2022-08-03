Countdown to Kickoff (No. 4): South Charleston

Read on wvah.com
Carolina safety returns the favor with "great" visit to WVU
Does WVU Have The Best Corner in the Big 12? ShaDon Brown Thinks So
A big year is expected for WVU's senior cornerback.
Position Change: WVU Has a New Running Back
Chad Scott has another body to work with in the backfield.
earnthenecklace.com
Melanie Shafer Leaving WSAZ: Meet West Virginia’s Inspiring Anchor
Huntington residents in West Virginia woke up to Melanie Shafer’s newscasts for at least 22 years. But that will end in August 2022. Melanie Shafer announced she is leaving WSAZ NewsChannel 3 and retiring from a three-decade-long career. The award-winning news anchor is an inspiration to young journalists, but she is also a strong voice of support for parents in the local community. She is now ready to give more time to her family. Find out more about them in this Melanie Shafer wiki.
WHSV
20-Yard Dash: Waynesboro
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro High School football team continues to trend in a positive direction. The Little Giants engineered a remarkable turnaround in 2021 and will look to continue building on that success this fall. After back-to-back winless season in 2018 & 2019, Waynesboro ended its losing streak with a victory during the 2021 spring campaign before earning five wins and advancing to the playoffs last fall.
WTKR
757 Countdown to Kickoff: Wilson era begins at Hampton
HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- Hampton High School football is in some uncharted territory, taking the field for preseason camp with a new head coach for the first time in more than a half-century. Of course, Woodrow Wilson isn't new to the Crabber program, just the big chair. "It's a little different,"...
Metro News
Charleston High football three-peat to be celebrated at covid-delayed 50th reunion
The glory days of Charleston High School football, which featured three consecutive Class AAA championships from 1968-1970, will be celebrated Friday during a covid-delayed 50th reunion of the program’s three-peat in Class AAA. More than 40 former players and assistant coach Keith Pritt are expected to be on hand...
Garnet Trust Exclusive: Corey Rucker talks South Carolina transition - presented by 360clean
As the South Carolina football team returns to the practice fields Friday for the start of preseason camp, the Gamecocks’ rebuilt receiving corps will get a potential big boost from the addition of Arkansas State transfer Corey Rucker. Rucker, who joined the team in late May, is one of...
WRDW-TV
Four teams across the CSRA compete in the Dixie Youth Softball World Series
BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Team Georgia (10U) fell to Florida, but due to a bye in the championship series the team finished tied with Team South Carolina as runner-ups. “Our team worked through all kinds of adversity to achieve great things in this tournament and we are extremely proud of the resilience and effort this team put in,” said Head Coach Kristin Martin.
bartowsportszone.com
Bartow County Junior Little League (14U) wins Southeast Regional opener over Tennessee
The Bartow County Junior Little League (14U) baseball team won its opening game of the Southeast Regional in Broadway, Virginia Friday, defeating Smith County, Tennessee 6-2. The game, originally scheduled for 12 noon on Friday, was delayed several hours due to rain and storms in the area. Bartow (1-0) advances...
Four-star OT Oluwatosin Babalade commits to South Carolina
Four-star offensive tackle Oluwatosin Babalade already had a strong feeling toward South Carolina, and was leaning toward a commitment there. However, the Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha standout wanted one more look at the school and the program, and he got that during an unofficial visit to campus late last week. It...
WVNews
Walk-off home run ends Bridgeport's season
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WV News) — The Bridgeport Little League 10-12 All-Stars scored twice in the top of the sixth inning to tie the game, but a familiar face struck again. Durham (N.C.)’s Owen Joines hit a walk-off solo home run in the bottom of the seventh to lift Durham to a 6-5 victory over Bridgeport in the Southeast Region Tournament on Friday in Warner Robins, Georgia.
Spartanburg High defensive tackle Cam Jackson is No. 7 on the Dandy Dozen list
Spartanburg senior and defensive tackle Cam Jackson is No. 7 on the 864Huddle Dandy Dozen, a ranking of the Upstate's top Class of 2023 football recruits. Cameron Jackson has the size, speed and strength, at 6-foot-4, 300 pounds, to be a factor on the interior defensive line, and is the No. 20 player in the 2023 class in South Carolina, the No. 127 defensive linemen in the country and a three-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite.
