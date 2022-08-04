Lizzo Explained Why She Didn't Like "About Damn Time" As A Lead Single At First

Related
Beyonce to Change Offensive Lyric on ‘Renaissance’ Song After Backlash
Beyoncé will replace an offensive lyric on her just-released Renaissance album after a line in the track “Heated” drew backlash from users on social media. A spokesperson for the singer told Billboard in a statement on Monday morning that “the word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced.” At press time, it appeared the recorded version — which includes the offending lyric — was still available on Apple Music and Spotify. In the uptempo dance song, Beyoncé drops into a frenzied, explicit sex rap near the end in which she growls, “Yadda yadda yah, yadda yaddah yah, yah/ Yadda yadda yadda, bom bom,...
Lizzo Tops Billboard Chart With “About Damn Time”
Click here to read the full article. Lizzo has reached another career milestone. The singer’s latest single, “About Damn Time,” has claimed the No. 1 spot on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart for the week ending on July 30, 2022. Since its debut at No. 50 in April, the high-energy pop track climbed steadily to the peak position after 14 weeks. The latest feat marks Lizzo’s first chart-topping record since 2019’s “Truth Hurts,” which kept Lizzo at No. 1 for seven weeks. “We got the #1 song in the country YALL” the Grammy Award-winning performer exclaimed on Twitter. More from VIBE.comLizzo...
Saucy Santana Shakes His Thing With ‘Booty’ Performance on ‘Fallon’
Click here to read the full article. Saucy Santana made his late-night television debut on The Tonight Show with a performance of “Booty.” Joined by a DJ and a group of dancers, the Florida rapper went all in, dancing around in an outfit with the song’s titled emblazoned over his rear end. Santana, known for his 2020 hit “Material Girl,” released “Booty” in June after teasing it on social media. The upbeat single samples the same song as Beyoncé’s momentous 2003 hit “Crazy in Love”: the Chi-Lites “Are You My Woman? (Tell Me So).” The recorded version includes an appearance by...
Beyoncé Dropped a Never-Before-Seen Photo With All of Her Children
Beyoncé dropped her new album, Renaissance, today—and we are fully drinking the Bey Kool-Aid. To add to the hype, Queen Bey shared an intimate family snap just hours before the drop—and fans are losing it. In a rare family selfie, Bey posed with all of her children: 10-year-old Blue Ivy and 5-year-old twins Sir and Rumi Carter. Our hearts can't take it.
Diddy Drops Teyana Taylor-Directed Video Starring His Sons and Tiffany Haddish
Diddy has released a new video for his song "Gotta Move On" featuring Bryson Tiller — and it stars some very special guests. The video, which premiered on July 20, was directed by Teyana Taylor and features Tiffany Haddish as a bouncer who checks the vibes of anyone looking to enter her club. Meanwhile, Diddy attempts to flirt with a woman who seems to be an old flame, but this starts an argument that leads Diddy to retreat to a bathroom where he loses his cool. Fortunately, things go uphill from there. Diddy's sons, Quincy, Justin, and King, also make appearances.
7 Songs You Didn’t Know Eminem Wrote for Other Artists
Credited as Marshall Mathers, Eminem has released dozens of his own hits since the release of his 1999 breakthrough album The Slim Shady LP, but the rapper has also shared plenty of verses with a mix of artists throughout the past two decades. Aside from working with longtime collaborator Dr....
Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Is Finally Out and Fans Are Absolutely Shook: ‘A No Skips Album’
After much anticipation, it is finally here. For, Beyonce has unleashed her long-awaited seventh studio album, Renaissance. The new album sees Beyonce head to the dance floor with its anthemic songs. However, across the album, Queen Bey also shows love for the LGBTQ+ community. In fact, she goes on to credit her late Uncle Johnny - who was a queer man - in the Renaissance booklet.
Bobby Shmurda’s First Project In Eight Years Drops Tonight: ‘I’m Excited’
Bobby Shmurda has announced that he’s going to be releasing his first project in eight years later tonight in the form of a new EP called BodBoy. The Brooklyn, New York, native hopped on Instagram on Thursday (August 4) to get fans riled up for the highly-anticipated release. In...
JAY-Z Crowned 'Greatest Of All Time' As DJ Khaled Confirms 'God Did' Collaboration
JAY-Z’s appearance on DJ Khaled’s new album will only solidify his status as the “greatest of all time” — according to his longtime engineer Young Guru. On Monday (August 1), Khaled confirmed in a typically hyped-up Instagram post that he’s secured a collaboration with Hov for his upcoming 13th studio album God Did.
Watch Diddy’s New Video for ‘Gotta Move On,’ Directed by Teyana Taylor
Diddy has paired his recent Bryson Tiller-featuring single “Gotta Move On” with a new video directed by Teyana Taylor. The visual takes the viewer into “Club Love,” where denizens include Tiffany Haddish, Serayah McNeill, producer London on da Track, Joie Chavis and three of Sean Combs’ kids.
Patti LaBelle Says 2Pac's 1995 Single 'California Love' Made Her Learn To Crip Walk
Patti LaBelle has spoken about her love for 2Pac and Dr. Dre‘s “California Love” in a new interview, revealing that the classic hit inspired her to learn how to Crip Walk. The Philadelphia singer’s recent appearance on Drink Champs, saw her detail her first interactions with Hip...
Eminem Unveils 'Curtain Call 2' Tracklist Featuring Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Beyoncé and More
Eminem has unveiled the official tracklist of his upcoming project, Curtain Call 2. The 34-track greatest hits collection is set to include several of his No. 1 hits including “Love The Way You Lie” and “The Monster” featuring Rihanna, and “Crack a Bottle” with 50 Cent and Dr Dre, along with more recent releases such as “Godzilla” featuring the late Juice WRLD. Fans can also look forward to Em’s unreleased 50 Cent collab titled “Is This Love (‘09),” which is supposedly produced by Dr. Dre.
Miranda Cosgrove Has Reacted To Jennette McCurdy's "iCarly" Allegations And It's Heartbreaking
“You can’t imagine that people around you are having much harder struggles."
DJ Khaled Confirms Jay-Z Will Appear on New Album ‘God Did’
DJ Khaled confirmed in his signature highly energized fashion that he’s secured yet another verse from Jay-Z for his forthcoming album God Did. Khaled shared a carousel of photos on Instagram that included a pic of Roc Nation executive Lenny “Kodak Lens” Santiago, and a series of shocked reactions from the We The Best CEO after he heard the verse in question. SZA shared in Khaled’s excitement by commenting, “oh my actual fucking God.”
