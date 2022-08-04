ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Lizzo Explained Why She Didn't Like "About Damn Time" As A Lead Single At First

By Chelsea Stewart
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

When you think about Lizzo 's Special album, one of the first songs that comes to mind is probably "About Damn Time," amirite?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iwj2q_0h4y4eKE00
Bravo / Michael Greenberg/Bravo via Getty Images

It was the first single she released from the album and has been played into oblivion ever since.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42UuEn_0h4y4eKE00

The song wound up becoming Lizzo's second No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart behind her 2019 mega-hit, "Truth Hurts."

Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

But early on, Lizzo admits she was unsure about the song.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PuMzr_0h4y4eKE00
Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images

"'About Damn Time' was the last song I wrote for the album," she shared during an appearance on Hot Ones , the show from First We Feast where celebrities answer spicy questions while eating increasingly hotter chicken wings. "I was turning in my masters in March, I wrote 'About Damn Time' in February. And I was like, this one? I don't know about this one, 'cause the hook wasn't done, verses wasn't [complete], it wasn't there yet."

But when it was finished, Lizzo knew it was the one. "When I finished it, I was like, oh fuck," she recalled. "This song needs to come out right motherfucking now. The ‘I’ve been so down and under pressure, I’m way too fine to be this stressed’ — it’s like, hello! We needed that right then when I dropped that motherfucker.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LITRd_0h4y4eKE00
Kevin Winter / Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Lizzo added that in general, she's "bad" with picking lead singles because she thinks "everything [she does] is incredible," but clearly she made the right call here.

You can watch more from Lizzo's Hot Ones interview here .

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Beyonce to Change Offensive Lyric on ‘Renaissance’ Song After Backlash

Beyoncé will replace an offensive lyric on her just-released Renaissance album after a line in the track “Heated” drew backlash from users on social media. A spokesperson for the singer told Billboard in a statement on Monday morning that “the word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced.” At press time, it appeared the recorded version — which includes the offending lyric — was still available on Apple Music and Spotify. In the uptempo dance song, Beyoncé drops into a frenzied, explicit sex rap near the end in which she growls, “Yadda yadda yah, yadda yaddah yah, yah/ Yadda yadda yadda, bom bom,...
MUSIC
Vibe

Lizzo Tops Billboard Chart With “About Damn Time”

Click here to read the full article. Lizzo has reached another career milestone. The singer’s latest single, “About Damn Time,” has claimed the No. 1 spot on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart for the week ending on July 30, 2022. Since its debut at No. 50 in April, the high-energy pop track climbed steadily to the peak position after 14 weeks. The latest feat marks Lizzo’s first chart-topping record since 2019’s “Truth Hurts,” which kept Lizzo at No. 1 for seven weeks. “We got the #1 song in the country YALL” the Grammy Award-winning performer exclaimed on Twitter. More from VIBE.comLizzo...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Saucy Santana Shakes His Thing With ‘Booty’ Performance on ‘Fallon’

Click here to read the full article. Saucy Santana made his late-night television debut on The Tonight Show with a performance of “Booty.” Joined by a DJ and a group of dancers, the Florida rapper went all in, dancing around in an outfit with the song’s titled emblazoned over his rear end. Santana, known for his 2020 hit “Material Girl,” released “Booty” in June after teasing it on social media. The upbeat single samples the same song as Beyoncé’s momentous 2003 hit “Crazy in Love”: the Chi-Lites “Are You My Woman? (Tell Me So).” The recorded version includes an appearance by...
MUSIC
Glamour

Beyoncé Dropped a Never-Before-Seen Photo With All of Her Children

Beyoncé dropped her new album, Renaissance, today—and we are fully drinking the Bey Kool-Aid. To add to the hype, Queen Bey shared an intimate family snap just hours before the drop—and fans are losing it. In a rare family selfie, Bey posed with all of her children: 10-year-old Blue Ivy and 5-year-old twins Sir and Rumi Carter. Our hearts can't take it.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lizzo
PopSugar

Diddy Drops Teyana Taylor-Directed Video Starring His Sons and Tiffany Haddish

Diddy has released a new video for his song "Gotta Move On" featuring Bryson Tiller — and it stars some very special guests. The video, which premiered on July 20, was directed by Teyana Taylor and features Tiffany Haddish as a bouncer who checks the vibes of anyone looking to enter her club. Meanwhile, Diddy attempts to flirt with a woman who seems to be an old flame, but this starts an argument that leads Diddy to retreat to a bathroom where he loses his cool. Fortunately, things go uphill from there. Diddy's sons, Quincy, Justin, and King, also make appearances.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

7 Songs You Didn’t Know Eminem Wrote for Other Artists

Credited as Marshall Mathers, Eminem has released dozens of his own hits since the release of his 1999 breakthrough album The Slim Shady LP, but the rapper has also shared plenty of verses with a mix of artists throughout the past two decades. Aside from working with longtime collaborator Dr....
MUSIC
Star 93.9

Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Is Finally Out and Fans Are Absolutely Shook: ‘A No Skips Album’

After much anticipation, it is finally here. For, Beyonce has unleashed her long-awaited seventh studio album, Renaissance. The new album sees Beyonce head to the dance floor with its anthemic songs. However, across the album, Queen Bey also shows love for the LGBTQ+ community. In fact, she goes on to credit her late Uncle Johnny - who was a queer man - in the Renaissance booklet.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenberg#Lead Single#Iheartradio Lizzo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
hypebeast.com

Eminem Unveils 'Curtain Call 2' Tracklist Featuring Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Beyoncé and More

Eminem has unveiled the official tracklist of his upcoming project, Curtain Call 2. The 34-track greatest hits collection is set to include several of his No. 1 hits including “Love The Way You Lie” and “The Monster” featuring Rihanna, and “Crack a Bottle” with 50 Cent and Dr Dre, along with more recent releases such as “Godzilla” featuring the late Juice WRLD. Fans can also look forward to Em’s unreleased 50 Cent collab titled “Is This Love (‘09),” which is supposedly produced by Dr. Dre.
MUSIC
Complex

DJ Khaled Confirms Jay-Z Will Appear on New Album ‘God Did’

DJ Khaled confirmed in his signature highly energized fashion that he’s secured yet another verse from Jay-Z for his forthcoming album God Did. Khaled shared a carousel of photos on Instagram that included a pic of Roc Nation executive Lenny “Kodak Lens” Santiago, and a series of shocked reactions from the We The Best CEO after he heard the verse in question. SZA shared in Khaled’s excitement by commenting, “oh my actual fucking God.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy