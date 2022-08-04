Michigan abortion providers scramble to figure out what a court ruling means

Read on www.npr.org
What legal implications arise after Indiana approves an abortion ban?
Audio will be available later today. NPR's A Martínez speaks with law professor Melissa Murray about Indiana's new abortion ban, which is the first law restricting abortion since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade.
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Kari Lake's Chances of Beating Katie Hobbs for Arizona Governor
Republican Kari Lake has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump and has called for the decertification of the 2020 election.
Rep. Peter Meijer on his loss to Trump-endorsed challenger in Michigan primary
NPR's Scott Simon talks with U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan about his loss in the Republican primary this week. His Trump-backed opponent received money from Democrats. Rep. Peter Meijer lost his Republican primary to represent Michigan's 3rd district this week. The first-term congressman served in the Iraq war and cast one of his first House votes to impeach former President Donald Trump. He lost to John Gibbs, a former Trump official who has pushed false claims about the 2020 election. Congressman Meijer has criticized the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which spent big money on ads to boost his opponent. Democrats have used that tactic in several states, hoping the more extreme Republican candidates will be easier opponents in the fall. Congressman Meijer joins us now. Thanks so much for being with us.
Historic climate bill faces state schism on clean energy
The sweeping package that passed the Senate yesterday is raising several critical energy questions for the nation's climate future: Where would new wind turbines and solar panels go? And would a surge in renewable energy bridge a sharp red-state, blue-state political divide that has defined the climate issue for the past decade?
Democrat senators kick off weekend debate over climate, tax and health bill
Democrats could be on the brink of a major victory in Congress. Tonight, the Senate is taking up their bill that includes historic climate investments, measures to reduce drug prices and tax changes to lower the deficit. Democrats call it the Inflation Reduction Act. Republicans, though, argue the spending will make inflation worse. NPR's Deepa Shivaram is on Capitol Hill following this rare weekend session. Hi there.
Senate pulls an all-nighter to negotiate Inflation Reduction Act
And while you were sleeping... (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Senators voting in the affirmative - Barrasso, Blackburn, Blunt, Boozman... SELYUKH: ...Bleary-eyed senators and congressional staff worked through the night and the early morning... (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: My motion would simply prohibit the IRS...
Young activists have pushed Florida to set clean energy goals
Audio will be available later today. The state is expected to transition to 100% renewable energy by 2050. The new climate targets are thanks to about 200 young activists who demanded change from state leaders.
Senate Dems are closer to passing the Inflation Reduction Act, but there's work ahead
Democrats are one step closer to passing the Inflation Reduction Act, but they still have a long weekend ahead on Capitol Hill. The Senate is getting ready for a long weekend of work on what Democrats call the Inflation Reduction Act. It's a wide-ranging bill tackling climate change, manufacturing, health care, prescription drugs and taxes. And now that it's earned the blessing of Arizona Democrat Kyrsten Sinema, the last Democratic holdout, the bill has the 50 votes it needs to pass. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer celebrated this development today.
Republicans have long feuded with the mainstream media. Now many are shutting them out
I went to Wisconsin in June to report on how abortion rights are affecting the Senate and governor primaries – the idea was to do one story on the Democrats and one on the Republicans. Long story short: I heard back from the Democrats but not the Republicans. Phone...
For decades, conservatives have perceived the mainstream press as biased against them. Donald Trump dubbed reporters the enemy of the people, and this year a lot of Republicans running for office are simply shunning mainstream press on the campaign trail. NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben has more.
DANIELLE KURTZLEBEN, BYLINE: I went to Wisconsin in June to report on how abortion is affecting primaries there. The idea was to do one story on the Democrats and one on the Republicans. Long story short, after phone calls, emails, Facebook messages, I heard back from the Democrats but not the Republicans. The top GOP governor candidates posted no events, though their social media showed they were out talking to voters.
At CPAC, some Trump supporters aren't totally in love with the idea of a 2024 run
Donald Trump's ongoing legal and political issues might be too much baggage for some conservative voters. During the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas this week, some attendees said all the controversy following Trump could be a liability as they weigh who could possibly run against President Joe Biden in 2024.
Week In Politics: Job growth in a shrinking economy
Something unusual going on in the U.S. economy - inflation hit a 41-year high. The output of goods and services is shrinking. But employers keep adding jobs - more than half a million last month. And wages increased 5.2% compared to a year earlier. We now turn to NPR senior editor and correspondent Ron Elving.
Sunday Puzzle: Cities of America!
And it's time to play The Puzzle. SELYUKH: Joining us is Will Shortz. He is puzzle editor of The New York Times and puzzlemaster of WEEKEND EDITION. Good to talk to you, Will. WILL SHORTZ, BYLINE: Good morning, Alina. SELYUKH: So remind us, please, of last week's challenge. SHORTZ: Yes,...
Meet this new gun owner: a single mom in Colorado
To understand what's driving gun sales, Weekend Edition is featuring conversations with new gun owners. Today, NPR's Scott Simon talks with Misheika Gaddis, a single mom in Aurora, Colo. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. We caught up this week with a busy mother after work. By way of introduction, she told us...
