U.S. companies seem to be doing fine — but below the surface, there are warning signs
At first glance, American companies seem to be doing all right in the face of high inflation and rising interest rates. But underneath the surface, there are warning signs, and the country's top executives are getting nervous about what's to come. NPR's David Gura joins us now to explain. Hi, David.
Lower gas prices provide some relief to inflation-weary consumers
We're going to turn now to economist Julia Coronado for the bigger picture. She's the founder of an economic research service, Macropolicy Perspectives. Good morning, Julia. Thanks for being on the program. JULIA CORONADO: My pleasure. Good morning. FADEL: So, as I said, I really want to start with the...
We partied for June’s jubilee, but a winter recession won’t be an easy ride
Data on jobs, prices and sales this week will add to the gloom, but might an inflation-led return to work take the edge off?
Planet Money
Waiters, lifeguards, airline pilots, all professions hurting for workers - also, certified public accountants. CPAs earn a special license that gives them a kind of accounting superpower, like being able to audit publicly traded companies. Wailin Wong and Adrian Ma from our daily economics podcast The Indicator look at the CPA crunch and what the industry is doing about it.
Magnet fishing got people hooked, but China and green tech are threatening its future
A World War I-era warhead and a dead blacktip shark attached to a metal hook are just some of the things magnet fishers have retrieved around the U.S. since the hobby spiked in popularity following the advent of the coronavirus pandemic. The hobby, which involves people throwing powerful magnets into...
The Indicator from Planet Money: What happens when there aren't enough CPAs?
Nearly all professions are hurting for workers. That includes accounting firms in need of certified public accountants, who are responsible for tasks from balancing the books to fraud probes. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Waiters, lifeguards, airline pilots, all professions hurting for workers - also, certified public accountants. CPAs earn a special...
Three inflation indicators
According to the latest CPI (Consumer Price Index) numbers, inflation is still high at 8.5% from a year earlier. But that doesn't mean the prices of all goods and services are shooting up at the same rate. Today on the show, we're talking about the lagging indicators in the economy....
Gas prices have dropped $1 in a little over a month. What's driving the dip?
The national average for a gallon of gas has dropped below $4, according to AAA. It's a sharp drop from where prices were a little over a month ago, when the average hit $5 for the first time ever. MARTINEZ: For more on where gas prices may be headed, we're...
Belinda Huijuan Tang's debut novel explores family, forgiveness in times of change
The novel "A Map For The Missing" opens in the United States in the 1990s. A young academic named Tang Yitian gets a phone call from his mother back in a small Chinese village. She shouts, your father's gone missing. That first line of the book is written in Chinese characters.
