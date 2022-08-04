ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NPR

Lower gas prices provide some relief to inflation-weary consumers

We're going to turn now to economist Julia Coronado for the bigger picture. She's the founder of an economic research service, Macropolicy Perspectives. Good morning, Julia. Thanks for being on the program. JULIA CORONADO: My pleasure. Good morning. FADEL: So, as I said, I really want to start with the...
NPR

Planet Money

Waiters, lifeguards, airline pilots, all professions hurting for workers - also, certified public accountants. CPAs earn a special license that gives them a kind of accounting superpower, like being able to audit publicly traded companies. Wailin Wong and Adrian Ma from our daily economics podcast The Indicator look at the CPA crunch and what the industry is doing about it.
NPR

The Indicator from Planet Money: What happens when there aren't enough CPAs?

Nearly all professions are hurting for workers. That includes accounting firms in need of certified public accountants, who are responsible for tasks from balancing the books to fraud probes. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Waiters, lifeguards, airline pilots, all professions hurting for workers - also, certified public accountants. CPAs earn a special...
NPR

Three inflation indicators

According to the latest CPI (Consumer Price Index) numbers, inflation is still high at 8.5% from a year earlier. But that doesn't mean the prices of all goods and services are shooting up at the same rate. Today on the show, we're talking about the lagging indicators in the economy....
