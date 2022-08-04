China announces it carried out precision missile strikes in the Taiwan Strait

Read on www.npr.org
Related
China-Taiwan news – live: Top Taiwan official found dead as China accused of attack simulation
A top Taiwanese defence ministry official was found dead on Saturday as the self-governing territory accused China of carrying out a “simulated attack” with the country’s warships and planes conducting missions in the Taiwan Strait.Ou Yang Li-hsing, the deputy head of the Taiwan defence ministry’s research and development unit, died from a heart attack on Saturday in his hotel room, reported state media.The room had no signs of ‘intrusion’ and his family had a history of heart disease, said the official Central News Agency.Meanwhile, the defence ministry tweeted on Saturday that multiple Chinese craft conducted missions in the Taiwan...
Nancy Pelosi’s Beijing Arrest for 'Hooliganism' Is Trending on Weibo
Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan on Tuesday has been all the buzz on Chinese social media Weibo. The latest trending topic is titled “U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi detained by Beijing police station,” which has nearly two million views and over a thousand discussion posts. The...
Mars bows down to China: Chocolate maker issues grovelling apology after describing Taiwan as a country as part of Snickers promotion
Chocolate and candy purveyor Mars Wrigley made a grovelling apology on Friday for a Snickers product launch which Chinese social media users said suggested that Taiwan was a country. Videos and pictures of an event promoting a limited edition Snickers bar that was said to be only available in the...
NPR
Pelosi's Taiwan trip had major significance — and potential consequences
NPR's Scott Simon talks with U.S. Rep. Andy Kim, D-N.J., about his trip to Taiwan with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other foreign policy issues. Speaker Nancy Pelosi was on Taiwanese soil for less for less than 24 hours this week. But China, which claims the island nation as Chinese territory, has demonstrated its dismay with military exercises and by shutting down avenues of cooperation. We're joined now by somebody who joined the speaker on that trip, Rep. Andy Kim of New Jersey. Thanks so much for being with us, Mr. Kim.
RELATED PEOPLE
NPR
Are Russian sanctions working?
Let's turn now to Russia. In response to its war in Ukraine, Western countries levied unprecedented sanctions targeting Russian leadership, its economy. The war continues - nearly six months now. So how are the sanctions working? Oleg Itskhoki joins us now. He is an economist at the University of California, Los Angeles.
Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die
A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
POLITICO
Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.
Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
‘Absolute evil’: inside the Russian prison camp where dozens of Ukrainians burned to death
Entrepreneur Anna Vorosheva accuses Moscow of murder after spending 100 days in the Olenivka detention centre
IN THIS ARTICLE
NPR
Experts widely condemn Amnesty International report alleging Ukrainian war crimes
Ukrainian and international experts and commentators have responded critically to an Amnesty International report implicating Ukrainian troops in potential war crimes. On Thursday, the human rights group Amnesty International published a scathing report accusing the Ukrainian military of stationing its troops near civilian areas in ways that may amount to war crimes. Almost as quickly as it was released, Ukrainian and international experts condemned the report as misleading. Joining us now from Kyiv is NPR's Julian Hayda, who has been following this for us. Welcome.
NPR
A cease-fire between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza appears to be holding
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Steve Hendrix, the Jerusalem bureau chief for The Washington Post, about the ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza.
NPR
Former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva went from jail to frontrunner
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Non-English language spoken). JOHN OTIS, BYLINE: The crowd roared when Lula, as the former president is widely known, took the stage for a recent campaign rally here in the northeast city of Garanhuns. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) LUIZ INACIO LULA DA SILVA: (Speaking Portuguese). OTIS: Lula is now...
NPR
Russia is open to freeing Brittney Griner in a prisoner swap
Brittney Griner may get her freedom yet. On Thursday, a Moscow court sentenced her to nine years in prison for carrying less than a gram of cannabis oil into Russia where she plays professional basketball during the WNBA's off-season. But there are hints Moscow and Washington may be moving toward a possible prisoner swap that could free her. NPR's Charles Maynes has been following the trial and joins us from Moscow. Thank you for being with us.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NPR
These Ukrainian volunteers recover soldiers' remains to return them to their families
DNIPRO, Ukraine — Outside a morgue in the central eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro, a scene plays out all day, every day. Coffin lids are brought out and leaned against a wall, along with large crosses and flowers. The coffins soon follow, the pale face of a dead soldier sometimes visible inside. They're slid inside a waiting van; the lids put on.
NPR
Killing of al-Qaeda leader renews tensions with the Taliban
How Afghan citizens and the Taliban government are reacting to the revelation that al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was living among them and was killed in a U.S. drone strike last Sunday. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. There are still many questions that swirl around the U.S. drone strike that killed the leader...
NPR
Moscow's ex-chief rabbi warns of growing pressures fraying Russia's Jewish community
Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt was chief rabbi of Moscow for nearly three decades. NPR's Daniel Estrin talks to him about why he fled Russia following the invasion of Ukraine. It's been nearly six months since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and we're going to spend this next part of the program hearing two very different voices of protest against Vladimir Putin's Russia. First, we turn to a leader in Russia's Jewish community who has fled the country. Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt moved to Russia as the Soviet Union was crumbling to build up the Jewish community that had been suppressed under Soviet rule. And as Moscow's chief rabbi for almost 30 years, he became one of Russia's most influential Jewish figures. But then, two weeks after Russia launched its war on Ukraine, Rabbi Goldschmidt and his wife packed two suitcases and quietly fled the country. Now he's speaking out about his decision to leave. Last week, I spoke with Rabbi Goldschmidt about why he left and what the war has meant for Russia's Jewish community.
NPR
Girls and women in Afghanistan have been blocked from receiving an education
NPR's Alina Selyukh speaks with Pashtana Durrani, executive director of LEARN, an education nonprofit in Afghanistan that helps Afghan girls access education. Removing women from public life was one of the first orders of business when the Taliban took control of Afghanistan almost one year ago. This includes keeping female students out of classrooms. And the result has been devastating to a generation of Afghan girls and women who, for decades, fought for the right to access education. So what now? Pashtana Durrani is the executive director of LEARN. It's a nonprofit based in Afghanistan that helps girls access education. She joins us now. Welcome.
NPR
The tiger count in Nepal has tripled in recent years
There was good news out of the forests of Nepal last month. On World Tiger Day, the country announced the results of the latest national survey. Three hundred and fifty-five tigers now roam Nepal - nearly triple the number in recent years. But at the same time, there is an increase in conflict with humans. Danielle Preiss has the story.
NPR
Saudi Arabia sees massive cultural shift after crown prince's reforms
In Saudi Arabia, each day brings something new. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has received ongoing criticism internationally for human rights abuses, is forging on with his plan to reform the kingdom socially and economically. He calls it Vision 2030, and it ranges from minor laws that affect how people do business to mega urban projects. NPR's Fatma Tanis has been in Saudi Arabia since President Biden's visit there last month. She joins us now to talk about how the changes are affecting daily life, how they are being seen by Saudis. Welcome.
NPR
Deep sea mining could provide materials to help us quit fossil fuels — but at a cost
Building the things that we need to fight climate change - things like electric cars, wind turbines, solar panels - it's going to require a lot of metal. And as it turns out, there is plenty of metal lying on the ocean floor. But getting that metal is controversial. Daniel Ackerman is a climate reporter for Gimlet Media, and he's been covering international talks in Jamaica about deep-sea mining. Welcome.
NPR
Former White House COVID adviser on how the pandemic might play out next
COVID is still here, folks. Despite the vaccine rollouts, the boosters, the second boosters, these last few weeks, daily infections in the U.S. have been at about 130,000 cases a day, which leaves many of us wondering, are we going to need to live like this forever? Andy Slavitt has been thinking about that question, and he offers some answers in an essay in The Atlantic this week. Slavitt was a senior COVID adviser in the Biden administration. He also served as acting administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid under President Obama. Andy Slavitt, thank you for being here.
Comments / 0