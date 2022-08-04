ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

China announces it carried out precision missile strikes in the Taiwan Strait

NPR
 4 days ago
Read on www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

China-Taiwan news – live: Top Taiwan official found dead as China accused of attack simulation

A top Taiwanese defence ministry official was found dead on Saturday as the self-governing territory accused China of carrying out a “simulated attack” with the country’s warships and planes conducting missions in the Taiwan Strait.Ou Yang Li-hsing, the deputy head of the Taiwan defence ministry’s research and development unit, died from a heart attack on Saturday in his hotel room, reported state media.The room had no signs of ‘intrusion’ and his family had a history of heart disease, said the official Central News Agency.Meanwhile, the defence ministry tweeted on Saturday that multiple Chinese craft conducted missions in the Taiwan...
CHINA
NPR

Pelosi's Taiwan trip had major significance — and potential consequences

NPR's Scott Simon talks with U.S. Rep. Andy Kim, D-N.J., about his trip to Taiwan with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other foreign policy issues. Speaker Nancy Pelosi was on Taiwanese soil for less for less than 24 hours this week. But China, which claims the island nation as Chinese territory, has demonstrated its dismay with military exercises and by shutting down avenues of cooperation. We're joined now by somebody who joined the speaker on that trip, Rep. Andy Kim of New Jersey. Thanks so much for being with us, Mr. Kim.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
NPR

Are Russian sanctions working?

Let's turn now to Russia. In response to its war in Ukraine, Western countries levied unprecedented sanctions targeting Russian leadership, its economy. The war continues - nearly six months now. So how are the sanctions working? Oleg Itskhoki joins us now. He is an economist at the University of California, Los Angeles.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
MILITARY
POLITICO

Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.

Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China#Taiwan Strait#Missiles#House#Npr#Chinese
NPR

Experts widely condemn Amnesty International report alleging Ukrainian war crimes

Ukrainian and international experts and commentators have responded critically to an Amnesty International report implicating Ukrainian troops in potential war crimes. On Thursday, the human rights group Amnesty International published a scathing report accusing the Ukrainian military of stationing its troops near civilian areas in ways that may amount to war crimes. Almost as quickly as it was released, Ukrainian and international experts condemned the report as misleading. Joining us now from Kyiv is NPR's Julian Hayda, who has been following this for us. Welcome.
MILITARY
NPR

Russia is open to freeing Brittney Griner in a prisoner swap

Brittney Griner may get her freedom yet. On Thursday, a Moscow court sentenced her to nine years in prison for carrying less than a gram of cannabis oil into Russia where she plays professional basketball during the WNBA's off-season. But there are hints Moscow and Washington may be moving toward a possible prisoner swap that could free her. NPR's Charles Maynes has been following the trial and joins us from Moscow. Thank you for being with us.
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
China
NPR

These Ukrainian volunteers recover soldiers' remains to return them to their families

DNIPRO, Ukraine — Outside a morgue in the central eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro, a scene plays out all day, every day. Coffin lids are brought out and leaned against a wall, along with large crosses and flowers. The coffins soon follow, the pale face of a dead soldier sometimes visible inside. They're slid inside a waiting van; the lids put on.
MILITARY
NPR

Killing of al-Qaeda leader renews tensions with the Taliban

How Afghan citizens and the Taliban government are reacting to the revelation that al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was living among them and was killed in a U.S. drone strike last Sunday. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. There are still many questions that swirl around the U.S. drone strike that killed the leader...
POLITICS
NPR

Moscow's ex-chief rabbi warns of growing pressures fraying Russia's Jewish community

Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt was chief rabbi of Moscow for nearly three decades. NPR's Daniel Estrin talks to him about why he fled Russia following the invasion of Ukraine. It's been nearly six months since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and we're going to spend this next part of the program hearing two very different voices of protest against Vladimir Putin's Russia. First, we turn to a leader in Russia's Jewish community who has fled the country. Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt moved to Russia as the Soviet Union was crumbling to build up the Jewish community that had been suppressed under Soviet rule. And as Moscow's chief rabbi for almost 30 years, he became one of Russia's most influential Jewish figures. But then, two weeks after Russia launched its war on Ukraine, Rabbi Goldschmidt and his wife packed two suitcases and quietly fled the country. Now he's speaking out about his decision to leave. Last week, I spoke with Rabbi Goldschmidt about why he left and what the war has meant for Russia's Jewish community.
RELIGION
NPR

Girls and women in Afghanistan have been blocked from receiving an education

NPR's Alina Selyukh speaks with Pashtana Durrani, executive director of LEARN, an education nonprofit in Afghanistan that helps Afghan girls access education. Removing women from public life was one of the first orders of business when the Taliban took control of Afghanistan almost one year ago. This includes keeping female students out of classrooms. And the result has been devastating to a generation of Afghan girls and women who, for decades, fought for the right to access education. So what now? Pashtana Durrani is the executive director of LEARN. It's a nonprofit based in Afghanistan that helps girls access education. She joins us now. Welcome.
EDUCATION
NPR

The tiger count in Nepal has tripled in recent years

There was good news out of the forests of Nepal last month. On World Tiger Day, the country announced the results of the latest national survey. Three hundred and fifty-five tigers now roam Nepal - nearly triple the number in recent years. But at the same time, there is an increase in conflict with humans. Danielle Preiss has the story.
ANIMALS
NPR

Saudi Arabia sees massive cultural shift after crown prince's reforms

In Saudi Arabia, each day brings something new. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has received ongoing criticism internationally for human rights abuses, is forging on with his plan to reform the kingdom socially and economically. He calls it Vision 2030, and it ranges from minor laws that affect how people do business to mega urban projects. NPR's Fatma Tanis has been in Saudi Arabia since President Biden's visit there last month. She joins us now to talk about how the changes are affecting daily life, how they are being seen by Saudis. Welcome.
MIDDLE EAST
NPR

Deep sea mining could provide materials to help us quit fossil fuels — but at a cost

Building the things that we need to fight climate change - things like electric cars, wind turbines, solar panels - it's going to require a lot of metal. And as it turns out, there is plenty of metal lying on the ocean floor. But getting that metal is controversial. Daniel Ackerman is a climate reporter for Gimlet Media, and he's been covering international talks in Jamaica about deep-sea mining. Welcome.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NPR

Former White House COVID adviser on how the pandemic might play out next

COVID is still here, folks. Despite the vaccine rollouts, the boosters, the second boosters, these last few weeks, daily infections in the U.S. have been at about 130,000 cases a day, which leaves many of us wondering, are we going to need to live like this forever? Andy Slavitt has been thinking about that question, and he offers some answers in an essay in The Atlantic this week. Slavitt was a senior COVID adviser in the Biden administration. He also served as acting administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid under President Obama. Andy Slavitt, thank you for being here.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy