Kansans voted overwhelmingly to protect abortion. Will other states follow?

NPR
What legal implications arise after Indiana approves an abortion ban?
Audio will be available later today. NPR's A Martínez speaks with law professor Melissa Murray about Indiana's new abortion ban, which is the first law restricting abortion since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade.
NPR
Indiana becomes the first state to approve an abortion ban post-Roe
Indiana lawmakers worked late into the night yesterday to pass an abortion ban. Gov. Eric Holcomb quickly signed the law, and it makes Indiana the first state to enact new restrictions since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this summer. That comes on the heels of a vote in Kansas that rejected efforts to restrict abortion. NPR national correspondent Sarah McCammon, who covers abortion rights, joins us. Sarah, thanks for being with us.
NPR
Senate pulls an all-nighter to negotiate Inflation Reduction Act
And while you were sleeping... (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Senators voting in the affirmative - Barrasso, Blackburn, Blunt, Boozman... SELYUKH: ...Bleary-eyed senators and congressional staff worked through the night and the early morning... (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: My motion would simply prohibit the IRS...
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
NPR
At CPAC, some Trump supporters aren't totally in love with the idea of a 2024 run
Former President Trump is giving closing remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas tonight. Despite his popularity, some attendees at the gathering say they're concerned that Trump's ongoing legal and political issues might make him a liability for Republicans in 2024. NPR's Ashley Lopez is in Dallas covering the event. Ashley, thanks so much for being with us.
NPR
Republicans have long feuded with the mainstream media. Now many are shutting them out
I went to Wisconsin in June to report on how abortion rights are affecting the Senate and governor primaries – the idea was to do one story on the Democrats and one on the Republicans. Long story short: I heard back from the Democrats but not the Republicans. Phone...
NPR
Former Republicans and Democrats form a new 3rd political party
NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Andrew Yang and Christine Todd Whitman, two of the co-chairs of the new national political third party, called "Forward." Third parties in the U.S. have often tried and failed to break through the traditional Democratic-Republican divide. The co-founders of a new political party insist this time will be different. Forward describes itself as a home for centrists who reject extremism. Two of the co-chairs are former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang and former Republican governor of New Jersey, Christine Todd Whitman. Good to have you both here.
NPR
Senate Dems are closer to passing the Inflation Reduction Act, but there's work ahead
The Senate is getting ready for a long weekend of work on what Democrats call the Inflation Reduction Act. It's a wide-ranging bill tackling climate change, manufacturing, health care, prescription drugs and taxes. And now that it's earned the blessing of Arizona Democrat Kyrsten Sinema, the last Democratic holdout, the bill has the 50 votes it needs to pass. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer celebrated this development today.
NPR
Texas Gov. Abbott's lead over Democratic challenger O'Rourke is narrowing
Audio will be available later today. The Texas gubernatorial race is tightening, despite polls earlier this year that indicated an overwhelming lead by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott over former Rep. Beto O'Rourke.
NPR
Democrat senators kick off weekend debate over climate, tax and health bill
Democrats could be on the brink of a major victory in Congress. Tonight, the Senate is taking up their bill that includes historic climate investments, measures to reduce drug prices and tax changes to lower the deficit. Democrats call it the Inflation Reduction Act. Republicans, though, argue the spending will make inflation worse. NPR's Deepa Shivaram is on Capitol Hill following this rare weekend session. Hi there.
NPR
Rep. Peter Meijer on his loss to Trump-endorsed challenger in Michigan primary
Rep. Peter Meijer lost his Republican primary to represent Michigan's 3rd district this week. The first-term congressman served in the Iraq war and cast one of his first House votes to impeach former President Donald Trump. He lost to John Gibbs, a former Trump official who has pushed false claims about the 2020 election. Congressman Meijer has criticized the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which spent big money on ads to boost his opponent. Democrats have used that tactic in several states, hoping the more extreme Republican candidates will be easier opponents in the fall. Congressman Meijer joins us now. Thanks so much for being with us.
NPR
Eastern Kentucky's people looked for a fresh start after coal. Then came the floods
WHITESBURG, Ky. — When the small creek in front of Brian Lucas' Kentucky home turned into a roaring river one night in late July, he fled with his wife, two kids, dog and cat out the back and up the side of a hill. Since then, they have been...
NPR
Week In Politics: Job growth in a shrinking economy
Something unusual going on in the U.S. economy - inflation hit a 41-year high. The output of goods and services is shrinking. But employers keep adding jobs - more than half a million last month. And wages increased 5.2% compared to a year earlier. We now turn to NPR senior editor and correspondent Ron Elving.
NPR
Sunday Puzzle: Cities of America!
And it's time to play The Puzzle. SELYUKH: Joining us is Will Shortz. He is puzzle editor of The New York Times and puzzlemaster of WEEKEND EDITION. Good to talk to you, Will. WILL SHORTZ, BYLINE: Good morning, Alina. SELYUKH: So remind us, please, of last week's challenge. SHORTZ: Yes,...
NPR
Meet this new gun owner: a single mom in Colorado
To understand what's driving gun sales, Weekend Edition is featuring conversations with new gun owners. Today, NPR's Scott Simon talks with Misheika Gaddis, a single mom in Aurora, Colo. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. We caught up this week with a busy mother after work. By way of introduction, she told us...
