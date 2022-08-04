ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansans voted overwhelmingly to protect abortion. Will other states follow?

NPR
 4 days ago
Read on www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

Indiana becomes the first state to approve an abortion ban post-Roe

Indiana lawmakers worked late into the night yesterday to pass an abortion ban. Gov. Eric Holcomb quickly signed the law, and it makes Indiana the first state to enact new restrictions since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this summer. That comes on the heels of a vote in Kansas that rejected efforts to restrict abortion. NPR national correspondent Sarah McCammon, who covers abortion rights, joins us. Sarah, thanks for being with us.
INDIANA STATE
NPR

Senate pulls an all-nighter to negotiate Inflation Reduction Act

And while you were sleeping... (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Senators voting in the affirmative - Barrasso, Blackburn, Blunt, Boozman... SELYUKH: ...Bleary-eyed senators and congressional staff worked through the night and the early morning... (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: My motion would simply prohibit the IRS...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Florida State
NPR

At CPAC, some Trump supporters aren't totally in love with the idea of a 2024 run

Former President Trump is giving closing remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas tonight. Despite his popularity, some attendees at the gathering say they're concerned that Trump's ongoing legal and political issues might make him a liability for Republicans in 2024. NPR's Ashley Lopez is in Dallas covering the event. Ashley, thanks so much for being with us.
POTUS
NPR

Former Republicans and Democrats form a new 3rd political party

NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Andrew Yang and Christine Todd Whitman, two of the co-chairs of the new national political third party, called "Forward." Third parties in the U.S. have often tried and failed to break through the traditional Democratic-Republican divide. The co-founders of a new political party insist this time will be different. Forward describes itself as a home for centrists who reject extremism. Two of the co-chairs are former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang and former Republican governor of New Jersey, Christine Todd Whitman. Good to have you both here.
ELECTIONS
NPR

Senate Dems are closer to passing the Inflation Reduction Act, but there's work ahead

The Senate is getting ready for a long weekend of work on what Democrats call the Inflation Reduction Act. It's a wide-ranging bill tackling climate change, manufacturing, health care, prescription drugs and taxes. And now that it's earned the blessing of Arizona Democrat Kyrsten Sinema, the last Democratic holdout, the bill has the 50 votes it needs to pass. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer celebrated this development today.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Constitutional Amendment#Legislature#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Kansans
NPR

Democrat senators kick off weekend debate over climate, tax and health bill

Democrats could be on the brink of a major victory in Congress. Tonight, the Senate is taking up their bill that includes historic climate investments, measures to reduce drug prices and tax changes to lower the deficit. Democrats call it the Inflation Reduction Act. Republicans, though, argue the spending will make inflation worse. NPR's Deepa Shivaram is on Capitol Hill following this rare weekend session. Hi there.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NPR

Rep. Peter Meijer on his loss to Trump-endorsed challenger in Michigan primary

Rep. Peter Meijer lost his Republican primary to represent Michigan's 3rd district this week. The first-term congressman served in the Iraq war and cast one of his first House votes to impeach former President Donald Trump. He lost to John Gibbs, a former Trump official who has pushed false claims about the 2020 election. Congressman Meijer has criticized the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which spent big money on ads to boost his opponent. Democrats have used that tactic in several states, hoping the more extreme Republican candidates will be easier opponents in the fall. Congressman Meijer joins us now. Thanks so much for being with us.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NPR

Week In Politics: Job growth in a shrinking economy

Something unusual going on in the U.S. economy - inflation hit a 41-year high. The output of goods and services is shrinking. But employers keep adding jobs - more than half a million last month. And wages increased 5.2% compared to a year earlier. We now turn to NPR senior editor and correspondent Ron Elving.
BUSINESS
NPR

Sunday Puzzle: Cities of America!

And it's time to play The Puzzle. SELYUKH: Joining us is Will Shortz. He is puzzle editor of The New York Times and puzzlemaster of WEEKEND EDITION. Good to talk to you, Will. WILL SHORTZ, BYLINE: Good morning, Alina. SELYUKH: So remind us, please, of last week's challenge. SHORTZ: Yes,...
MUSIC
NPR

Meet this new gun owner: a single mom in Colorado

To understand what's driving gun sales, Weekend Edition is featuring conversations with new gun owners. Today, NPR's Scott Simon talks with Misheika Gaddis, a single mom in Aurora, Colo. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. We caught up this week with a busy mother after work. By way of introduction, she told us...
AURORA, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy