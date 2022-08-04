Pittsburgh Pirates Vs Milwaukee Brewers: Betting Odds and Matchup Stats – August 4, 2022

When Bucs rookie Logan Hall was a sophomore at Houston, he kept having the same problem. “The dude couldn’t stay on his feet,” Cougars coach Dana Holgorsen said. Because Hall had no control when he rushed the quarterback during practice, he ended up on the ground regularly. Holgorsen kicked Hall out of drills and threatened to move him from the defensive line to offensive tackle.

