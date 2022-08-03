Read on www.yourcentralvalley.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Who owns college football? No one – and that’s the problemClay KallamFresno, CA
Fresno rent for a one-bedroom apartment soars to $1,500 a month, up 30 percent over a yearBeth TorresFresno, CA
My review of the chicken club at The Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno, CA.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My updated review on the Fresno hidden food scene.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of on the hunt for pizza in Fresno or Clovis.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
yourcentralvalley.com
Welcome to a little oasis inside Fresno’s Woodward Park
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – As soon as you walk into the Shinzen Friendship Garden the greenery and terrain make you think you are in the far east. “When they built the garden, they purposely constructed it in that kind of pattern out of Japan. Which is about 80 % mountains,” said Roger Tsuruda, Shinzen Friendship Garden.
Where is the real center of California?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Search the center point of California online and you will likely be directed to a plaque outside of North Fork. The Madera County community famously advertises itself as the center point of the Golden State on its entrance sign (just below the name itself). A little bit more digging and you […]
clovisroundup.com
Let’s Talk Clovis: The educational excellence of the 1872 Academy School
The following is quoted in full from Leon L. Loofbouros’s 1950 book, “In Search of God’s Gold.” It was published under the auspices of the Historical Society of the California-Nevada Annual Conference of the Methodist Church and in cooperation with the College of the Pacific, Stockton.
Fresno businesses face watering restrictions
Those healthy, green grass strips lining Fresno businesses will soon dry up because of watering restrictions imposed by the state.
kingsriverlife.com
Reedley’s Native People Being Recognized
The simultaneous, yet conflicting, demoralization and romanticism of the Native Peoples of the Americas throughout modern American history is a fascinating and sad phenomenon. They were often portrayed as savages, attacking the pioneers heading west to claim their virgin land under Manifest Destiny. Yet, many amateur genealogists lay claim to Native American inheritance. The divergence of the historical truths of the nature of the American Native Peoples and their treatment throughout recent history continues today. But some are trying to restore some justice.
GV Wire
Clovis Hospital Expansion Is Exactly What the Doctor Ordered and the Valley Needs
As construction crews approach the finish of the $430 million Clovis Community Medical Center expansion, let’s take a moment to appreciate the life-saving impact this marvel of modern medicine will have on Valley residents for decades to come. Bill McEwen. Opinion. As we’ve been reminded again during the pandemic,...
yourcentralvalley.com
The Jurassic Empire comes to the Fresno Fairgrounds
Jurassic Empire is coming to the Fresno Fairgrounds this weekend, Aug. 6 and 7. Abe Issa, the event organizer, said this is the biggest and most realistic dinosaur exhibit in California. He stopped by the show to give us all the details and quiz us with some dino trivia. Jurassic...
thesungazette.com
Tulare County wins a ‘Good Job Challenge’
TULARE COUNTY – A partnership between Fresno, Madera, Kings and Tulare County is one of 509 applicants in the nation to receive millions in grant funding aimed at helping boost the local economy through workforce training programs. Tulare, Fresno, Madera and Kings counties joined in collaboration to create an...
yourcentralvalley.com
‘Biggest Baddest BBQ’ and car show returns to Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- The search is on for the best BBQ in the Central Valley while visitors can also enjoy the rumbles of engines during the car show. The Biggest Baddest BBQ and Car Show will take places Saturday, August 6 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The event is...
Courthouse News Service
A battle for safe drinking water grows heated amid drought in California’s Central Valley
WEST GOSHEN, Calif. (CN) — Thousands of acres of crops, from corn to nectarines, surround Melynda Metheney’s community in West Goshen, California — one of the key battlegrounds where residents say irrigation and overpumping have depleted drinkable water. “You know what you’re up against when you live...
KMPH.com
2 injured following solo vehicle crash in Visalia
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two people were sent to the hospital following a solo vehicle crash in Visalia Saturday afternoon. A Honda Accord crashed into a tree near School Ave just east of Shirk Rd. According to first responders, the crash happened due to the driver having a medical...
GV Wire
Fresno Wakes Up to Rain. How Will It Affect Weekend Temperatures?
No, you are not having a fever dream brought on by the summer’s extreme heat. It really is raining in Fresno this morning. Monsoonal moisture from the Gulf of California brought rain across the Valley and Sierra starting Thursday night and continuing into Friday morning. The rains are forecast to taper off by midday Friday, said J.T. Kalb, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hanford.
montanaoutdoor.com
Fresno Reservoir Fishing Report by Brian Olson 8.5.22
Fresno is 39% full. Inflow is 499 cfs and outflow is 1039 cfs. The water level is dropping fast. Walleye fishing is good. Find the rock piles and humps looking for fish using your sonar. Bottom bouncers with spinners and slow death rigs are working well coupled with crawlers are working well. In the same areas try crank baits. Check out the Fresno Chapter WUM webcam and call Fresno Tavern or Stromberg Sinclair in Havre for current ramp conditions.
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford's Barnhart sworn in as CHP officer
Jeremy Barnhart of Hanford, Calif., has successfully completed cadet training at the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Academy, according to a release from the CHP. He is assigned to duty at the CHP’s Redwood City Area office. Officer Barnhart graduated from Hanford High School in 2013. Following high school, he attended West Hills College Lemoore. Prior to attending the CHP Academy, Officer Barnhart worked as an assistant manager for Aldi Supermarket in Hanford, according to the CHP.
yourcentralvalley.com
Fresno State researchers study effects of LED lights on plants
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Students at Fresno State’s Jordan College of Agriculture are studying the effects of different colored LED lights on plants grown indoors. “The lighting systems and the carbon dioxide supplementation– it’s going to change the industry,” said Fresno State Professor Gurreet Brar.
WATCH: Thieves strike again at Fresno non-profit, no arrests made
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Employees at non-profit Fresno Moose Lodge said they are scared to go to work after a series of break-ins there. Fresno Police officers are still looking for the two suspects who broke into the lodge located near Fresno Yosemite International airport around 6:00 am on Friday. “They were on a mission, […]
Dinuba donor search finds success with its organizer
DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Every day, thousands of people remain on organ donor waiting lists. For a match with a living donor, it can take time – but a recent high school graduate in Dinuba got lucky. In school, Alissa Ortiz never had classes with Ms. Tonya Pennebaker while she was a student at Dinuba […]
Hanford Sentinel
See the world as Van Gogh did at Fresno art installation
“I’d like to walk with you there to find out whether we look at things the same way,” artist Vincent Van Gogh wrote to his brother in the fall of 1885. Nearly 140 years later, millions of people around the world — thousands of them from the Valley — can see the world the way Van Gogh did.
clovisroundup.com
GillysGirls Band Performs Live at BlueGrass in the Park
The GillysGirls band performed to a large crowd Friday night for the August, 5 Bluegrass in the Park concert. The family band of sisters, consisting of two pairs of twins, Savannah and Morgan, along with Hailey and Jillian performed at Liberty Park in Clovis as part of the Bluegrass in the Park concert series which provides free bluegrass and old-time music in the park for community members to enjoy.
'We are excited!': Visalia Unified gears up to welcome back students on campus
Unlike the last two school years, over 30,000 Visalia Unified School District students are gearing up for the new year - in person.
