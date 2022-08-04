Read on www.sprintcarandmidget.com
Related
Homeward bound: Dog returns north after care in Great Bend
There is no distance some won't go to help an injured animal. In May, Cuba's Nicki Havel found a "pile" of dogs some 145 miles north of Great Bend, just outside Belleville in Republic County. Months later, and with the help of the Golden Belt Humane Society, the story has a happy ending. Two weeks ago, Havel adopted Maggie, the most seriously injured of the dogs she found that day.
KSNT
One more hot day before a cold front arrives
A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for Anderson, Clay, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Ottawa Pottawatomie, Riley, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties until 8 PM. We struggled to cool down through the night as breezes continue from the south. Many are starting out in the lower...
Single vehicle rollover at Hayes Drive & Gross Street in MHK
Just before 5:00 pm Thursday evening, Riley County Police Department asked people to avoid the area while emergency crews work the scene of a single vehicle rollover crash at the intersection of Hayes Drive and Gross Street. This is a developing story, additional details will be added as they become...
Comments / 0