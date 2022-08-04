ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleville, KS

Great Bend Post

Homeward bound: Dog returns north after care in Great Bend

There is no distance some won't go to help an injured animal. In May, Cuba's Nicki Havel found a "pile" of dogs some 145 miles north of Great Bend, just outside Belleville in Republic County. Months later, and with the help of the Golden Belt Humane Society, the story has a happy ending. Two weeks ago, Havel adopted Maggie, the most seriously injured of the dogs she found that day.
GREAT BEND, KS
KSNT

One more hot day before a cold front arrives

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for Anderson, Clay, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Ottawa Pottawatomie, Riley, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties until 8 PM. We struggled to cool down through the night as breezes continue from the south. Many are starting out in the lower...

