Read on www.sprintcarandmidget.com
Related
sprintcarandmidget.com
Reutzel Banks $30,000 In Record Time
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Aaron Reutzel wired the field to capture the 32nd annual 360 Knoxville Nationals Presented by Great Southern Bank Saturday night at Knoxville Raceway. With a $15,000 prize, and an equal amount of lap money, the Clute, Texas, native took home $30,000 for his drive aboard the Ridge & Sons Racing No. 8. Reutzel bested fellow Texas native, Sam Hafertepe Jr., who closed late.
sprintcarandmidget.com
Jeffrey To Lead 360 Nationals Field
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Knoxville Raceway veteran Lynton Jeffrey will lead the field for Saturday night‘s 32nd annual 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank at Knoxville Raceway. Jeffrey accumulated 490 out of 500 possible points during Friday‘s preliminary program to have the high point total over two...
sprintcarandmidget.com
Brown Delivers In 360 Nationals Run
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Brian Brown led wire to wire to on Mid-Am Building Supply 360 Knoxville Nationals Presented by Great Southern Bank night two at the Knoxville Raceway Friday. Lynton Jeffrey emerged as the high point man for both qualifying nights and will sit on the pole for Saturday‘s...
sprintcarandmidget.com
Hafertepe Jr. Leads 'Mr. Sprint Car' Standings
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — A strong 360 Nationals has propelled Sam Hafertepe Jr. to the fore in the Beaver Drill & Tool Jesse Hockett “Mr. Sprint Car” standings heading into Sunday’s Xtream Powered by Mediacom Capitani Classic Presented by Great Southern Bank at Knoxville Raceway. Points are...
Comments / 0