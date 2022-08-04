ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seamless To Go Public Through Combination With INFINT Acquisition Corporation; Transaction Values Seamless At Enterprise Value Of $400M

By Bill Haddad
Benzinga
 5 days ago
Benzinga

Why Tesla Rival Lucid Shares Are Rising Monday

Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading higher by 3.38% to $18.66 Monday afternoon amid strength in clean energy stocks following Senate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes funding to address climate change and promote clean energy. What Happened?. The over $430 billion spending package, will now be...
Benzinga

Dow Jumps Over 150 Points; Karuna Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, following the release of strong jobs data on Friday. The Dow traded up 0.50% to 32,965.86 while the NASDAQ rose 0.67% to 12,742.92. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.48% to 4,164.93. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares climbed 1.8% on Monday. Meanwhile, top...
Benzinga

Heron Shares Jump After Equity Financing, Q2 Earnings

Heron Therapeutics Inc HRTX reported Q2 sales of $27.63 million, +23.1% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $24.31 million. Oncology sales reached $25.1 million, up from $22.4 million a year ago. The company reported an EPS loss of $(0.55), narrower from $(0.62) a year ago but missing the consensus of $(0.50).
Benzinga

10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Benzinga

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Benzinga

Recap: CrossAmerica Partners Q2 Earnings

CrossAmerica Partners CAPL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CrossAmerica Partners beat estimated earnings by 6.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.33. Revenue was up $615.67 million from the same...
Benzinga

Kevin O'Leary Slams Inflation Reduction Act: Why The 'Shark Tank' Investor Says He's Going To A Funeral For Dead Money

Several electric vehicle stocks are on the move Monday after the U.S. Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act in a 51-50 vote over the weekend. O'Shares ETFs chairman and "Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary criticized the bill Monday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," despite it being favorable for the EV names in his portfolio, including Tesla Inc TSLA, Ford Motor Co F and General Motors Co GM.
Benzinga

IBM Whale Trades For August 09

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on IBM IBM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Adobe

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Adobe. Looking at options history for Adobe ADBE we detected 27 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 51% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 48% with bearish.
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics

Within the last quarter, SpringWorks Therapeutics SWTX has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $80.25 versus the current price of SpringWorks Therapeutics at $37.01, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For DHT Holdings

DHT Holdings DHT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that DHT Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.04. DHT Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Why Shares Of Turtle Beach Are Diving Monday

Shares of video game accessories Turtle Beach Corporation HEAR are falling after hours Monday after reporting second quarter financial results and an update to a strategic review. What Happened: Turtle Beach reported second-quarter revenue of $41.3 million, down from $78.6 million in the prior year’s second quarter. Analysts were estimating...
