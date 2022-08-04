Seamless To Go Public Through Combination With INFINT Acquisition Corporation; Transaction Values Seamless At Enterprise Value Of $400M

Read on www.benzinga.com
Tesla, Inc. TSLA confirmed a 3:1 stock split through a press release late Friday, following approval by shareholders at the annual meeting held on Thursday. The split is implemented as a stock dividend, which will be paid on Aug. 24 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 17. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25.
Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading higher by 3.38% to $18.66 Monday afternoon amid strength in clean energy stocks following Senate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes funding to address climate change and promote clean energy. What Happened?. The over $430 billion spending package, will now be...
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, following the release of strong jobs data on Friday. The Dow traded up 0.50% to 32,965.86 while the NASDAQ rose 0.67% to 12,742.92. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.48% to 4,164.93. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares climbed 1.8% on Monday. Meanwhile, top...
Intel Corporation INTC shares are trading lower by 2.50% to $34.52 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of semiconductor companies at large are trading lower following weak guidance from Micron Technology, Inc. MU. Micron said said its fourth-quarter revenue may come in at or below the low end of its guidance range provided in its June earnings call.
Cryptocurrency platform Coinbase Global Inc COIN had one of the biggest public listings of all time when it went public via direct listing in April 2021. Here’s a look at how shares have done since the Coinbase IPO. What Happened: Coinbase went public on April 14, 2021. The company...
Social Security recipients are expected to receive the largest increase in benefit payments in over 40 years.
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk has said that the U.S. recession is inevitable and will last for the next year and a half. Speaking at the electric-vehicle maker's annual shareholder meeting last week, Musk said that inflation would "drop rapidly" soon and the U.S. is past peak inflation. "We...
Heron Therapeutics Inc HRTX reported Q2 sales of $27.63 million, +23.1% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $24.31 million. Oncology sales reached $25.1 million, up from $22.4 million a year ago. The company reported an EPS loss of $(0.55), narrower from $(0.62) a year ago but missing the consensus of $(0.50).
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Verona Pharma plc VRNA shares jumped 83.6% to $12.70 after the company announced ensifentrine met its primary endpoint and secondary endpoints in the Phase 3 ENHANCE-2 trial for COPD. The company also reported Q2 earnings results. eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. EFTR shares surged 49.3% to $1.3405. eFFECTOR Therapeutics appointed Douglas Warner,...
Coinbase Global Inc COIN shares jumped more than 30% over the last week after the company announced a partnership with BlackRock Inc BLK. As the crypto firm prepares to report earnings after the bell, one investor is arguing that Bitcoin BTC/USD is the better bet. "If you want to be...
CrossAmerica Partners CAPL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CrossAmerica Partners beat estimated earnings by 6.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.33. Revenue was up $615.67 million from the same...
Several electric vehicle stocks are on the move Monday after the U.S. Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act in a 51-50 vote over the weekend. O'Shares ETFs chairman and "Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary criticized the bill Monday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," despite it being favorable for the EV names in his portfolio, including Tesla Inc TSLA, Ford Motor Co F and General Motors Co GM.
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on IBM IBM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Adobe. Looking at options history for Adobe ADBE we detected 27 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 51% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 48% with bearish.
Within the last quarter, SpringWorks Therapeutics SWTX has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $80.25 versus the current price of SpringWorks Therapeutics at $37.01, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
DHT Holdings DHT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that DHT Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.04. DHT Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Shares of video game accessories Turtle Beach Corporation HEAR are falling after hours Monday after reporting second quarter financial results and an update to a strategic review. What Happened: Turtle Beach reported second-quarter revenue of $41.3 million, down from $78.6 million in the prior year’s second quarter. Analysts were estimating...
Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, whose net worth has outperformed peers like Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk and Amazon.com Inc AMZN founder Jeff Bezos this year, took 'nil' salary home for a second consecutive year in the financial year 2021-22. What Happened: According to the latest annual report of Reliance...
