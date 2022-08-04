ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, OH

cleveland19.com

Tents line Detroit Avenue for 45th annual Lakewood Arts Festival

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - The 45th annual Lakewood Arts Festival is underway on Detroit Avenue today, taking place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The festival features over 160 artists from across the country practicing all types of fine arts and crafts such as painting, photography, ceramics, glass, wood, jewelry and more.
LAKEWOOD, OH
News-Herald.com

United Way of Lake County announces Jen Yorko as 2022 campaign chair

United Way of Lake County has announced that Jen Yorko, the general manager of the Lake County Captains, a High-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, will serve as its 2022 Campaign Chair. Currently celebrating 100 years, UWLC’s annual campaign will begin in the fall and run through the spring of...
LAKE COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Plans underway to demolish PearlBrook shopping center to build a Sheetz

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Plans are underway to demolish the PearlBrook shopping center on the border of Cleveland and Parma to make way for a Sheetz gas station. The new gas station would sit on the northwest corner of Brookpark and Pearl roads — just south of Interstate 480 — and be built on the west side of the property, according to a site plan submitted to the Cleveland Planning Commission. The plan leaves space for “future development” on the north and east side of the parcel.
CLEVELAND, OH
cityofmentor.com

Mentor Breaks Ground on Boardwalk Project

Members of Mentor City Council, other elected officials, and representatives from other agencies broke ground on the new Mentor Lagoons boardwalk project during a brief ceremony on August 4th at the Mentor Lagoons Nature Preserve. Phases 1 and 2 of the project include construction of an ADA-accessible, 442-foot boardwalk connected...
MENTOR, OH
614now.com

Our favorite small towns for a cozy Ohio getaway

Who says a getaway has to be complicated? Sometimes all you need in a vacation is an escape to the simple, quaint life in a storybook-esque small town. Assimilating into each village’s traditions and everyday life is an experience in itself to get lost in. Here, we’ve compiled five of the most charming villages and towns in Ohio for a long weekend.
OHIO STATE
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: Rummi the puppy

CLEVELAND — This weekend, the Cleveland APL is featuring a cute little pup named Rummi. He needs a home that can provide some extra care for some health issues he has. "Rummi is a very special little guy, who has simply won the hearts of all the staff and volunteers here at the APL. Rummi is looking for a family just as special as he is," the APL said.
CLEVELAND, OH
thelandcle.org

Healthy Homes Initiative in West Park aims to boost city’s housing stock

The city of Cleveland-funded Healthy Homes Initiative has given many West Park residents the resources they need to improve their homes, properties, and quality of life. The program’s success is due in part to outreach by city staff housed at local community development corporations, according to residents and program leaders.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio

Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
OHIO STATE
cityofmentor.com

LEGAL NOTICE: Hydraulic Elevator Modernization and Maintenance Project

Sealed proposals will be received at the Purchasing Department, City of Mentor, 8500 Civic Center Boulevard, 2nd Floor Conference Room, Mentor, Ohio until 12 NOON on August 19, 2022 and will be opened and read immediately thereafter for the following project:. Bids must be in accordance with specifications and on...
MENTOR, OH
oberlin.edu

Anthony Traska Named Director of Campus Safety

Anthony Traska has been selected to lead the Office of Campus Safety, bringing with him more than 20 years of experience in higher education. Traska comes to Oberlin from Mercy Health Hospital in Lorain, Ohio, where he was the chief of police and led the daily operation and administration for all Mercy Lorain Health Partners (MLHP) and associated facilities.
OBERLIN, OH
cleveland19.com

Berea neighbors file petition to remove councilman as flooding fight continues

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - Just the mention of rain sends one Northeast Ohio community into a panic, because the rain is often followed by flooding. Dennis Knowles told 19 News, “People have lost their insurance, you’re losing personal property out of your home, photographs, and mementos. We’re losing things that you can’t replace.”
BEREA, OH
WKYC

Dan's Dogs Diner unexpectedly closes in Medina

MEDINA, Ohio — Customers of Dan's Dogs Diner in Medina were surprised to learn earlier this week that the popular restaurant was closing its doors on West Liberty Street. The restaurant shared the news on their Facebook page earlier this week saying they're currently looking for a new location.
MEDINA, OH

Community Policy