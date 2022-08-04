ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Durant reportedly told Nets owner to trade him or fire GM Sean Marks, HC Steve Nash

"Durant and Tsai spoke in London on Saturday and sources described the discussion as transparent and professional. The meeting took place a year to the day that Durant agreed to a four-year, $198 million contract extension with the Nets and barely over a month after his initial trade request on June 30. He is now entering the first of that extension," Charania wrote. "The Nets have direct knowledge of the reasons behind Durant’s request, sources said, and understand that the 12-time All-Star will continue to be resolute in his stance. Durant is believed to want a change of scenery heading into his 16th season."
Yardbarker

Could Andrew Wiggins And The Cavaliers Be “Reunited”?

In 2018, the Cavaliers got oh so close to adding one of the brightest young stars to its rotation. But Andrew Wiggins was sent north to Minnesota. But the story doesn’t have to end there. How does that saying go?. If you love something, let it go, and if...
Yardbarker

The Blockbuster Mega Trade Idea Of The Summer: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving For Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker, 2027 First-Round Pick, And 2029 First-Round Pick

This summer has been that has featured a lot of trade rumors. Much speculation has been regarding the futures of Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Ever since Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Nets, there has been no shortage of reports linking both stars to one franchise or another.
John Salley Says Phil Jackson Wanted Chicago Bulls Players To Dress Professional: "Michael And Everybody, We Were In The Suits. You're Holding More Than Just You. You're Carrying The League And Your Family And You."

If you think fashion among NBA players being weird is a recent thing, then you would be mistaken. These unique fashion trends, to put it mildly, have been a feature in the league for decades at this point as players somehow fancy themselves as fashion icons. One prominent example from...
Skip Bayless Questions Whether Kyrie Irving Wants To Go To The Lakers: "If Kyrie So Badly Wants To Reunite With LeBron James In LA, Why Hasn't He Gone Public With His Trade Demand?"

Kyrie Irving is in an odd situation at the moment. Reports suggest that the Nets man opted into the final year of his deal so that he could spend another season and see through his commitment to the team. However, it was expected across the NBA that he would end up joining the Los Angeles Lakers because the Lakers' stars were reported to want him to join the team.
NBA Fans React To Nets Owner Joe Tsai's Tweet About Kevin Durant's Ultimatum: "KD Is Going To The Boston Celtics, Kyrie Irving Will Be Traded To The Los Angeles Lakers."

Kevin Durant is still a member of the Brooklyn Nets despite having requested a trade over a month back and it seems he has decided to force the team into making a decision. Durant had a meeting with owner Joe Tsai this past weekend and reports indicate that he gave Tsai an ultimatum that GM Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash have to be fired if he is stay in Brooklyn.
Report: Kevin Durant reiterated trade request, gave Nets owner ultimatum

Kevin Durant has given the Brooklyn Nets owner an ultimatum. Durant met with team owner Joe Tsai in London over the weekend. During the meeting, Durant told Tsai two things, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Durant reportedly reiterated his trade request. Durant also apparently told Tsai he was...
Kyrie Irving 'hates' Nets head coach Steve Nash?

It seems that Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant share a similar dislike of Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks. The growing schism between the Nets and superstar Kevin Durant has been the biggest story in the NBA offseason. The question of where he could be traded or if it will even happen has raged on for over a month. But just when things seemed to be quiet on the Brooklyn front, there was a new explosion of news on Monday when it was revealed that Durant gave Nets governor Joe Tsai the ultimatum of trading him or firing team’s coach and GM combo. Tsai can’t have both in 2022.
Former Celtics All-Star Antoine Walker On The 2022 NBA Finals: "If You Go Back And Watch The Film, Boston Gave The Warriors That Championship.”

It has been weeks now since the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, but Celtics Nation is still thinking about the series that cost them the title. After a stunning performance in the second half of the season, the Cs made a run to the Finals before being crushed by the powerful and experienced Golden State Warriors.
Blackhawks Should Target These 4 Dallas Stars in Kane Trade

Recently, NHL insider David Pagnotta reported that the Dallas Stars have expressed interest in Chicago Blackhawks superstar Patrick Kane . At the time of this writing, the Stars still need to re-sign top restricted free agents (RFA) Jason Robertson and Jake Oettinger, so it would be challenging for them financially to bring in Kane before the start of the 2022-23 campaign. Yet, with the future Hall of Famer being in the final year of his deal, this could be something that both teams explore before this upcoming season’s trade deadline passes.
Nets owner Joe Tsai responds to Kevin Durant's ultimatum

Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai on Monday issued a public response to Kevin Durant’s ultimatum. Durant reportedly met with Tsai in London over the weekend to talk about his status with the team. According to a report, Durant issued an ultimatum to the owner. Durant reportedly told Tsai that...
