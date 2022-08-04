ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Steph Curry fires back at critical comments from Mike James

Shaquille O’Neal may have competition for the “Petty White” nickname. Former Brooklyn Nets guard Mike James turned on the hot take stove this week and called Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry “one-dimensional” on an episode of the Players Choice podcast. James ranked Curry outside of his top five current NBA players, listing Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Luka Doncic above Curry.
Yardbarker

Carmelo Anthony And Dwight Howard? This Team Should Sign Both

I believe that the New York Knicks should sign both of them. The Knicks are coached by Tom Thibodeau, who is known to love playing veterans. Anthony had some of the best years of his career playing for the Knicks, and he is a scorer that can be relied upon to hit the open shot.
Yardbarker

Every Time The Chicago Bulls Come To Boston, Dennis Rodman Would Buy Out Toys-R-Us And Deliver To The Boston Children's Hospital: No Cameras, No Reporters

Dennis Rodman is one of the most colorful personalities the sport of basketball has ever seen. While he was considered outlandish for his time, Rodman never let anything off the court stop him from achieving great success on the court. Rodman is a 5-time champion and is regarded as one of the greatest rebounders of all time.
Yardbarker

LOOK: LeBron James' Wife Posts Amazing Instagram Story

James just finished up his fourth season playing for the Lakers, and he averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. At 37-years-old, he is still one of the best players in the world. The wide presumption is that he is one of the top-five players to ever...
Yardbarker

Could Andrew Wiggins And The Cavaliers Be “Reunited”?

In 2018, the Cavaliers got oh so close to adding one of the brightest young stars to its rotation. But Andrew Wiggins was sent north to Minnesota. But the story doesn’t have to end there. How does that saying go?. If you love something, let it go, and if...
Yardbarker

NBA Fan Goes Viral After Calling Kyrie Irving The Biggest Liar In The League

Love him or hate him, nobody can deny that Kyrie Irving hasn't always kept his word when it comes to announcing his loyalties. On Twitter, one fan went semi-viral after flaming him for his track record of abandoning teams after verbally committing to stay with them. They even went so far as to call Uncle Drew 'the biggest liar in NBA history.' Check it out:
Sports Illustrated

Yankees, Dodgers Tied for Best Title Odds

Good morning! Preseason Week 1 gets going this week after the Hall of Fame Game last Thursday kicked things off. The best indicator that the season is right around the corner is coming to screens soon: Hard Knocks, featuring the lovable Detroit Lions, premieres Tuesday night. In today’s Winners ...
Yardbarker

Jalen Rose Claims The Brooklyn Nets Have No Reason To Panic With Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving: "Ther're In Contract And They're Going To Be As Motivated As Players In The League"

The Brooklyn Nets for the last two seasons have been expected to challenge for an NBA championship, but for some reason or the other, that has not been the case. Be it injuries or some players simply quitting on the team, the Nets have never even made it to the Eastern Conference Finals despite boasting the likes of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden.
Yardbarker

Skip Bayless Questions Whether Kyrie Irving Wants To Go To The Lakers: "If Kyrie So Badly Wants To Reunite With LeBron James In LA, Why Hasn't He Gone Public With His Trade Demand?"

Kyrie Irving is in an odd situation at the moment. Reports suggest that the Nets man opted into the final year of his deal so that he could spend another season and see through his commitment to the team. However, it was expected across the NBA that he would end up joining the Los Angeles Lakers because the Lakers' stars were reported to want him to join the team.
Yardbarker

Fans React to Cody Bellinger Selling His Insane AZ Mansion

If you need a home with a private jet hangar, indoor basketball court, practice facility, three bedrooms, and a pool, look no further than the mansion that Cody Bellinger recently put on the market for a cool four million dollars. The 2019 NL MVP clearly knows how to live the...
Yardbarker

Grizzlies post Draymond Green quote about team in weight room

After a brief ceasefire, the Memphis Grizzlies are coming out blazing again. An image went viral this week of a motivational quote that the Grizzlies apparently wrote on a chalkboard in their team facility. The quote read, “‘Memphis is going to get their reality check’ -Draymond Green”
Yardbarker

Isaiah Livers is ready to rise up in second season with Pistons

In March 2021, Isaiah Livers was at the heart of perhaps his strongest year at the University of Michigan as a senior, preparing for a conference tournament and March Madness run that would catapult his NBA Draft stock heading into June. Unfortunately, that campaign ended prematurely when he broke his...
Yardbarker

Heat’s Plan C if they don’t get Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell

The Miami Heat came within a game of making the NBA Finals last year. Throughout the offseason Pat Riley has made strong plays for both Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell. Because of the standard that the Rudy Gobert trade set, neither the Nets nor...
