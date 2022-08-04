Read on www.yardbarker.com
3 Great Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Local Restaurant Shockingly Closes, Despite PopularityGreyson FChandler, AZ
L.A. Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FLos Angeles, CA
Freshest Seafood Restaurant in Town OpensGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
New Detroit-Style Pizza Restaurant Now Open in PhoenixGreyson FDetroit, MI
Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis And Ben Simmons Spotted Hanging Out In Los Angeles Amid Trade Rumors
The 2022 NBA offseason has brought us many rumors, especially regarding the top title favorites before the start of last season. The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets were a complete disaster last campaign, getting zero playoff wins combined after looking like the best candidates to come out of their respective conferences.
Steph Curry fires back at critical comments from Mike James
Shaquille O’Neal may have competition for the “Petty White” nickname. Former Brooklyn Nets guard Mike James turned on the hot take stove this week and called Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry “one-dimensional” on an episode of the Players Choice podcast. James ranked Curry outside of his top five current NBA players, listing Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Luka Doncic above Curry.
Carmelo Anthony And Dwight Howard? This Team Should Sign Both
I believe that the New York Knicks should sign both of them. The Knicks are coached by Tom Thibodeau, who is known to love playing veterans. Anthony had some of the best years of his career playing for the Knicks, and he is a scorer that can be relied upon to hit the open shot.
Every Time The Chicago Bulls Come To Boston, Dennis Rodman Would Buy Out Toys-R-Us And Deliver To The Boston Children's Hospital: No Cameras, No Reporters
Dennis Rodman is one of the most colorful personalities the sport of basketball has ever seen. While he was considered outlandish for his time, Rodman never let anything off the court stop him from achieving great success on the court. Rodman is a 5-time champion and is regarded as one of the greatest rebounders of all time.
Scottie Pippen Drops Major Truth Bomb On The Chicago Bulls: "They’re Just Not A Team That’s Built For The Postseason.”
Former Chicago Bulls superstar Scottie Pippen is one of the most accomplished players the basketball world has ever seen. As a 7x All-Star, 10x All-Defensive player, and 6x champion, there isn't much that he hasn't seen or done at the NBA level. So when he was asked to give his...
LOOK: LeBron James' Wife Posts Amazing Instagram Story
James just finished up his fourth season playing for the Lakers, and he averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. At 37-years-old, he is still one of the best players in the world. The wide presumption is that he is one of the top-five players to ever...
Colin Cowherd Says The Lakers Think Russell Westbrook Is Too Toxic And Want Him Out Of The Franchise
Russell Westbrook remains a hot topic around the NBA after a tumultuous 2021/22 season, his first with the Los Angeles Lakers. Right now, other than Darvin Ham, nobody wants Westbrook on the Lakers, and the team is reportedly looking for ways to part with the player, but nothing has happened so far.
Could Andrew Wiggins And The Cavaliers Be “Reunited”?
In 2018, the Cavaliers got oh so close to adding one of the brightest young stars to its rotation. But Andrew Wiggins was sent north to Minnesota. But the story doesn’t have to end there. How does that saying go?. If you love something, let it go, and if...
NBA Fan Goes Viral After Calling Kyrie Irving The Biggest Liar In The League
Love him or hate him, nobody can deny that Kyrie Irving hasn't always kept his word when it comes to announcing his loyalties. On Twitter, one fan went semi-viral after flaming him for his track record of abandoning teams after verbally committing to stay with them. They even went so far as to call Uncle Drew 'the biggest liar in NBA history.' Check it out:
"Memphis Is Going To Get Their Reality Check": Grizzlies Have Kept Draymond Green's Quote As Motivation In Their Weight Room
The Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies are setting up to be the next juicy rivalry in the NBA. The two teams clashed in the Conference Semifinals this past postseason and tempers flared often in that series as the Warriors triumphed in 6 games. The series ending didn’t stop...
Yankees, Dodgers Tied for Best Title Odds
Good morning! Preseason Week 1 gets going this week after the Hall of Fame Game last Thursday kicked things off. The best indicator that the season is right around the corner is coming to screens soon: Hard Knocks, featuring the lovable Detroit Lions, premieres Tuesday night. In today’s Winners ...
Jalen Rose Claims The Brooklyn Nets Have No Reason To Panic With Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving: "Ther're In Contract And They're Going To Be As Motivated As Players In The League"
The Brooklyn Nets for the last two seasons have been expected to challenge for an NBA championship, but for some reason or the other, that has not been the case. Be it injuries or some players simply quitting on the team, the Nets have never even made it to the Eastern Conference Finals despite boasting the likes of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden.
Skip Bayless Questions Whether Kyrie Irving Wants To Go To The Lakers: "If Kyrie So Badly Wants To Reunite With LeBron James In LA, Why Hasn't He Gone Public With His Trade Demand?"
Kyrie Irving is in an odd situation at the moment. Reports suggest that the Nets man opted into the final year of his deal so that he could spend another season and see through his commitment to the team. However, it was expected across the NBA that he would end up joining the Los Angeles Lakers because the Lakers' stars were reported to want him to join the team.
Derrick Rose Once Revealed That He Hates The Attention That Comes With Being An NBA Star: "I Hate Fame. It's Just Not Who I Am."
Derrick Rose has found himself becoming a role player in his last few seasons in the NBA. It's easy to forget that Rose was once MVP of the league, a player touted to become one of the greatest ever. His stint with the Chicago Bulls was epic, and young DRose was as exciting a talent as the league had seen since LeBron James.
Fans React to Cody Bellinger Selling His Insane AZ Mansion
If you need a home with a private jet hangar, indoor basketball court, practice facility, three bedrooms, and a pool, look no further than the mansion that Cody Bellinger recently put on the market for a cool four million dollars. The 2019 NL MVP clearly knows how to live the...
The New York Knicks Won 18 Playoff Series And 81 Playoff Games With Patrick Ewing And Only 1 Playoff Series And 10 Playoff Games After Trading Him
The New York Knicks are one of the most popular and prestigious franchises in the NBA. Although the Knicks might not have won the NBA title as many times as other legendary teams like the Boston Celtics or the Los Angeles Lakers, the Garden is known as the home of basketball for a reason.
Grizzlies post Draymond Green quote about team in weight room
After a brief ceasefire, the Memphis Grizzlies are coming out blazing again. An image went viral this week of a motivational quote that the Grizzlies apparently wrote on a chalkboard in their team facility. The quote read, “‘Memphis is going to get their reality check’ -Draymond Green”
Isaiah Livers is ready to rise up in second season with Pistons
In March 2021, Isaiah Livers was at the heart of perhaps his strongest year at the University of Michigan as a senior, preparing for a conference tournament and March Madness run that would catapult his NBA Draft stock heading into June. Unfortunately, that campaign ended prematurely when he broke his...
Heat’s Plan C if they don’t get Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell
The Miami Heat came within a game of making the NBA Finals last year. Throughout the offseason Pat Riley has made strong plays for both Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell. Because of the standard that the Rudy Gobert trade set, neither the Nets nor...
