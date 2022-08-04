Read on www.fox17online.com
Fox17
A Glimpse of Africa brings multiple nations & cultures to downtown Grand Rapids on August 6
Celebrate the different nations and cultures of Africa in a fun-packed festival happening in downtown Grand Rapids this weekend. A Glimpse of Africa Festival, one of its kind and the largest African cultural Festival in West Michigan, will showcase the rich, diverse, beautiful African cultures through fashion, art, crafts, food, dance, music, and interactive activities for both adults and kids.
Fox17
Craig's Cruisers adds The 360 and more new attractions for maximum summer fun
There's always something fun happening at Craig's Cruisers, and once again there are new attractions and rides at the fun center in Grand Rapids. Todd went to check out the new rides like The 360. Craig's Cruisers can be found at the following locations:. 5730 Clyde Park SW, Wyoming, MI.
Fox17
GR-based youth sailing program expands to Muskegon
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A youth sailing organization in Grand Rapids is expanding their outreach to Muskegon. The Jolly Madison Sailing Club (JMSC) says it will host a program along Muskegon Lake Aug. 8–19. We’re told the club, which launched last year, endeavors to get inner-city youngsters between...
Fox17
Celebrate Reptile Days at Boulder Ridge Animal Park this weekend
ALTO, Mich. — The Michigan Society of Herpetologists will be at Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park on August 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and August 7 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. to give families a hands-on experience with dozens of reptiles. The event will raise awareness...
Fox17
Holland man wins $50K in LMCU's 2022 Home Makeover Giveaway
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lake Michigan Credit Union (LMCU) has announced this year’s winner in their $50,000 Home Makeover Giveaway!. Nate from Holland was randomly selected as the lucky winner out of 1.2 million entrants, according to LMCU. “This means so much to me and my family,” says...
Fox17
Safe Kids Greater South Haven to install life jacket stations with $1,640 gift
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Safe Kids Greater South Haven (SKGSH) received $1,640 toward installing life jacket stations in South Haven. The Rotary Club of South Haven says drowning is the number one cause of injury-related deaths among kids between the ages of 1 and 4, according to SKGSH, and adding loaner stations along the north and south beaches will help prevent future tragedies.
Fox17
LPGA Classic champion donates $25K to Kids' Food Basket
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer announced it is donating $25,000 to Kids’ Food Basket (KFB) on 2022 LPGA Classic Champion Jennifer Kupcho’s behalf. It comes one year after 2021 Champion Nelly Korda did the same, the grocery retailer tells us. “It speaks volumes to the spectacular community...
Fox17
Mary Free Bed ranks 17th in the nation for 2nd straight year
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation (MFB) has ranked high among the United States’ best rehabilitation hospitals for the second consecutive year!. MFB ranked number 17 in the country out of the 799 reviewed by the U.S. News & World Report. The Grand Rapids rehabilitation center...
Fox17
Paw Paw man charged in Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood arson
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man suspected of deliberately setting fire to a Planned Parenthood location in Kalamazoo late last month has been charged. The U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan says 25-year-old Paw Paw resident Joshua Brereton broke through a fence on July 31 and lit the bushes outside the structure with combustible fuel and tossed a flaming log onto the roof.
Fox17
Consumers Energy Foundation gives grant to City of Muskegon Heights to transform downtown area
The Consumers Energy Foundation is dedicated to ensuring Michigan businesses and communities are growing by providing them with world-class cultural resources. Most recently, Consumers Energy partnered with the city of Muskegon Heights in helping them transform their downtown into something new, beautiful, and more energy efficient. The city of Muskegon...
Fox17
Brother of Norton Shores teen found dead transferred to Circuit Court
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The man accused of torturing his younger brother in Norton Shores will stand trial, Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson confirmed with FOX 17 on Friday. We’re told 20-year-old Paul Ferguson waived his preliminary hearing on a first-degree child abuse charge and was transferred to Muskegon County Circuit Court on Monday.
Fox17
Car fire closes I-94
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County Consolidated Dispatch tells us a car fire near Portage Road caused police to close the westbound lanes early Friday morning. The first alert went out just after 2 a.m. and the road reopened nearly three hours later. Traffic was diverted off of the Sprinkle Road ramp.
Fox17
GR Housing Commission to conduct rent survey in Kent County
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Housing Commission (GRHC) plans to issue surveys to 25,000 residences in Kent County in order to determine how much renters are paying each month. GRHC says the survey, which is being conducted via a contract with Econometrica, will ascertain the county’s actual...
Fox17
Portage woman in critical condition after domestic altercation leads to head injury
PORTAGE, Mich. — A Portage woman is critically hurt after a domestic dispute ended with a head injury. The Portage Department of Public Safety (PDPS) says the 18-year-old woman entered a dispute with a 20-year-old man from Kalamazoo Friday morning when the man tried to exit a parking lot in a car.
Fox17
South Haven Twp. plane crash victims identified
SOUTH HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The two people killed in a South Haven Township plane crash Wednesday morning have been identified. The South Haven Police Department (SHPD) says 70-year-old David Peahl from Wayland and 70-year-old Douglas Golike from Lawton were found dead among the wreckage near 73rd Street and 12th Avenue.
