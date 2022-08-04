Consumers Energy Foundation gives grant to City of Muskegon Heights to transform downtown area

Read on www.fox17online.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen WaltersMuskegon, MI
Mother who allegedly murdered disabled son to undergo competency evaluationLavinia ThompsonNorton Shores, MI
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
We Discovered Lots of Michigan's Local Blueberry Farms for U-Pick Berries and Incredible Blueberry Treats and GoodiesDeanLandMichigan State
Mother accused of giving disabled son ice baths and starving him, charged with his murderLavinia ThompsonMuskegon County, MI
Related
WOOD
Consumers Energy providing Otsego and surrounding communities with free ice cream as crews continue restoration efforts
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- On Friday afternoon, Consumers Energy will provide free ice cream to residents of Otsego and surrounding communities that were affected by Wednesday’s severe thunderstorms. Customers are invited to stop by Dairy Freeze on M-89 in Otsego for a free medium ice cream cone or scoop compliments of Consumers Energy.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity launches townhome project
A housing organization will bring a new townhome development to the Hudsonville area. Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity this week will kick off its first multifamily development, Buttermilk Creek Townhomes, as an affordable option for the area. The development will feature five units for homeownership on a vacant lot on the...
Fox17
GR Housing Commission to conduct rent survey in Kent County
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Housing Commission (GRHC) plans to issue surveys to 25,000 residences in Kent County in order to determine how much renters are paying each month. GRHC says the survey, which is being conducted via a contract with Econometrica, will ascertain the county’s actual...
La Colombe coffee’s $1.75M expansion gets tax exemption from Norton Shores
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A coffee production and bottling company has found so much success, it’s planning a $1.75 million expansion in Norton Shores with even more in the future. La Colombe Coffee Roasters, a Pennsylvania-based company, first established a production facility in Norton Shores in 2016. It...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Michigan Town Defunds Tax-Funded Library Due to LGBTQ+ Book Fight
A Michigan town has voted to defund its tax-funded public library due to a fight that began over LGBTQ+ books. Jamestown Township, a historically conservative community in Ottawa County, Michigan, voted to defund Patmos Library on Tuesday, August 2.
It’s Rent Pay Day! Grand Rapids is 6th Most Competitive Rent Market in the Country
Moving to Grand Rapids felt like I was on a track tournament to finding the perfect apartment. I felt like I was racing against every single person in Grand Rapids. Thankfully, I found a fantastic space that is close to work. On average, a single apartment has as many as...
WOOD
The Great Dewey Hill Fire of 2005
Saturday is the 17th anniversary of the Great Dewey Hill Fire in Grand Haven. Check out video of the fire here. One of the highlights of the annual Coast Guard Festival in Grand Haven is the evening fireworks show. In the past, the fireworks used to be launched from a barge in the river. In recent decades, the fireworks have been shot into the air from Dewey Hill, the home of the famous Musical Fountain.
Fox17
GR-based youth sailing program expands to Muskegon
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A youth sailing organization in Grand Rapids is expanding their outreach to Muskegon. The Jolly Madison Sailing Club (JMSC) says it will host a program along Muskegon Lake Aug. 8–19. We’re told the club, which launched last year, endeavors to get inner-city youngsters between...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss issues proclamation honoring Cherry Health
Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss has issued a proclamation honoring Cherry Health for its work in local health care.
Federal investigation reveals what Michigan tribes already knew about abusive boarding schools
Tribal communities are hoping to see palpable change after the U.S. Department of Interior released the first installment of its’ investigation into the history of federal Indian boarding schools, where Indigenous children, stripped of their cultural identities, endured abuse in the name of assimilation. Five of the institutions, two...
Fair Market Rent Survey would create more accurate assistance for low-income renters
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Over the past two years, the housing market has fluctuated wildly, and rent prices have grown significantly. For families in need of housing and rent assistance, the programs designed to help aren't able to keep up. The Grand Rapids Housing Commission administers Housing Choice Vouchers...
Ultimate Toddler Activities Guide: 20+ Things to Do in West MI
Toddler Activities in West Michigan & Grand Rapids. You may think you know of the things to do with kids in Grand Rapids, but when your toddler is on the move and ready to play, it’s time to go!. To help you search for the “best toddler activities near...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bookriot.com
A Michigan Public Library May Close Due to Conservative Propaganda
Jamestown Conservatives, a right-wing group in Jamestown Township, Michigan, is responsible for helping defund their public library. After a year-long battle with the Patmos Library, which has included the departure of the Library Director Amber McLain after a harassment campaign by the group, the library did not win its primary ballot measure to renew its millage rate (also known as the tax rate).
Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
Marquette to Muskegon: Cruise ships bring big tourism dollars to the Great Lakes
The Pearl Mist cut through the smooth water of Muskegon Lake on a cloudy early June morning. Six decks lined with dozens of private balconies towered over Heritage Landing as about 200 people walked down a ramp ready to explore the small lakeshore town that’s bursting with local art, breweries and cultural landmarks.
Muskegon Humane Society acquires animal clinic
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Humane Society is saving an animal clinic in Muskegon. There are big plans in the works to renovate the space and expand services, but they need your help to make this vision a reality. Pay it Forward Animal Outreach started in the fall of...
Muskegon Township street closing for several days for sewer work
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A portion of Sheridan Drive in Muskegon Township will be shut down for several days to accommodate sewer work. Sheridan between Apple and Madalene avenues will be closed for five days beginning Monday, Aug. 8, according to a notice from the Muskegon County Road Commission.
This Michigan City Is Nicknamed “Pancake Town” After Helping 200 People Not Starve To Death
Being born in Michigan and spending the majority of my life here, I love finding out new things about the Mitten state. Recently I learned about a town in Michigan that earned the nickname "Pancake Town" after what happened back in 1937. This is how Glenn Earned The Nickname "Pancake...
Grand Rapids Public Schools appoints new deputy superintendent, communications director
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A new deputy superintendent and communications director are joining the administrative ranks at Grand Rapids Public Schools. The Grand Rapids Board of Trustees has appointed Brandy Lovelady Mitchell as the district’s new deputy superintendent of preK-12 academics and leadership, and Leon Hendrix as the new executive director of communications and external affairs, the district announced in a news release this week.
WOOD
Celebrate African culture this weekend downtown
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re still making your weekend plans, we’ve got one event you don’t want to miss! The Glimpse of Africa Festival is taking place in downtown Grand Rapids all day on Saturday! Today we have the creator of the festival, Fridah and Umi from Lolo’s Kitchen in studio with us today.
Comments / 1