ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mariah Carey and Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Hold Hands While Spotted on a Rare Date Night Outing

Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 2 days ago

Quality time! Mariah Carey and her longtime boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka , were spotted out during a rare public date night in New York on Wednesday, August 3.

Mariah Carey and Boyfriend Bryan’s Cutest Moments in Photos

The “We Belong Together” artist and her beau were all smiles while holding hands as they entered upscale restaurant Mr. Chow, according to photos obtained by HollywoodLife . Mariah looked fabulous in a long-sleeve black minidress with a plunging V-neck and a studded Dolce and Gabbana belt. She completed the casual and chic ensemble by showing off her voluminous natural curls in an updo. Bryan, on the other hand, seemingly wanted to be under the radar by wearing all-black casual attire and a maroon baseball cap.

The choreographer and Mimi have kept their relationship very private, even online. Unless it’s a special occasion or milestone between the pair, they tend not to flaunt each other excessively on their social media accounts. Once in a while, however, Bryan uploads a precious selfie with his powerhouse vocal woman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19TX1L_0h4xEvPT00 “My valentine,” he captioned his 2022 Valentine's Day tribute to Mariah alongside a sweet photo of the two.

The couple sparked romance rumors in fall 2016 when the Glitter star was newly single after calling off her engagement to ex-fiancé James Packer . Less than a year later, the “Hero” singer referred to the Washington native as her boyfriend during an interview with the A ssociated Press .

“I just don’t feel comfortable talking about my personal life . Can we just keep that private between us? Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that,” the “All I Want For Christmas” songstress told the publication in February 2017.

Although the pair put a brief pause on their relationship in late 2017, they rekindled their love and have been happy in love ever since and even embarked on family vacations together. Bryan joined Mariah and her twins, Moroccan and Monroe, whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon , on an Italian getaway in July 2022.

A Proud Twin Mom! Meet Mariah Carey’s Kids Monroe and Moroccan

While spending the summer in luxury, the pop diva went for a swim with her lover and kids while still looking fabulous in a wetsuit, according to photos obtained by Daily Mail .

The pair also spend fun nights at home together with the little ones, that they still manage to make just as fabulous as a European vacation. In January 2022, Mariah and Bryan decorated their home while watching the premiere of Hotel Transylvania: Transformania , and the creative director really got in the spirit of the event by painting his face like a vampire and rocking a spooky cape and fangs. “Movie nights are festive round here,” he captioned his Instagram post of the family night.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

Bre Tiesi gives birth to her first baby with Nick Cannon, his eighth

Baby No. 8 is here! Nick Cannon’s partner, Bre Tiesi, gave birth to their first child together – his eighth – a baby boy named Legendary. “I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience,” she captioned a carousel of photos from the birth of her son. “I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely. This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn’t of done it...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Leave Their Baby, 2 Months, At Home For A Sexy Date Night In NYC

Rihanna, 34, and A$AP Rocky, 33, looked like the cool parents when they stepped out for a date night along together on July 24. The singer and rapper left their newborn son at home as they held hands and showed off stylish outfits during the New York City outing, which led them to a restaurant where they enjoyed dinner. Both stars kept their heads down and covered their eyes with sunglasses as they walked by cameras.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
State
Washington State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Black Enterprise

Wendy Williams Doesn’t Back Down On Being Newly Married After Her Rep Denies Report

The latest controversy in the world of Wendy Williams swirls around an alleged “confirmed” rumor that the talk show host has recently married. According to Hollywood Unlocked, Williams recently married a police officer who works in New York City. Jason Lee, the media outlet’s owner, states that Williams called him to tell him the shocking and unexpected news. Williams has allegedly married an NYPD officer named Henry.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
StyleCaster

Malia Obama Was Just Seen With a 33-Year-Old Producer After Her Split With Her College Boyfriend

Click here to read the full article. As a former First Daughter, there’s been interest in who Malia Obama is dating now and what she’s been up to since her family left the White House. Malia—the eldest daughter of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama—was last linked to her Harvard University classmate, Rory Farquharson, whom she started dating in 2017 and split from in the past few years. Now, there seems to be a new man in Malia’s life. In photographs obtained by Page Six, Malia, 24, was seen on what seemed to be a date with music...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Cannon
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Bryan Tanaka
Person
James Packer
Teen Vogue

Beyoncé, Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy Look Identical in Newly Shared Picture

One thing we can all anticipate with a new Beyoncé project is that we'll get a little glimpse into her personal life and the people who support her greatness. On tours, she's shared videos from her wedding day. With the release of an Ivy Park collection, she shared her love of down-home Houston cowboy culture. And now, with the debut of Renaissance, the singer shared an intimate photo of her with her kids Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy.
THEATER & DANCE
HollywoodLife

Goldie Hawn, 76, Pairs Black Swimsuit With Sexy Sarong On Italian Getaway With Kurt Russell: Photos

Ciao bella! Goldie Hawn, 76, looked like she was having a great time while vacationing in Nerano, Italy with her fabulous family on Monday, Jul. 11, 2022. The First Wives Club actress was spotted enjoying a relaxing lunch at Lo Scoglio with famous daughter Kate Hudson, 43, her husband Danny Fujikawa, 36, and Goldie’s longtime love Kurt Russell, 71, before making a splash on a private yacht.
CELEBRITIES
101.1. The Wiz

Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert

If them girls from Texas know how to do anything at all, it’s shake what their mothers gave them. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu. Our favorite Houston Hottie posted a reel to her Instagram that showed Badu hopping on stage during her concert in Switzerland. Dressed comfortable in denim shorts, a white tee shirt, and a pair of sneakers, the eclectic Neo-soul singer blessed the crowd with a lil rump shaking before getting on all fours and twerking her life away to Megan’s song, Kitty Kat.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holding Hands#Date Night
Page Six

Brad Pitt gushes about ‘very beautiful’ daughter Shiloh

Just call him Dad Pitt. Brad Pitt gushed over his 16-year-old daughter Shiloh and her dance skills Monday while walking the red carpet at the “Bullet Train” premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. “It brings a tear to the eye,” the actor told “Entertainment Tonight” when asked about a viral video of his daughter dancing to Doja Cat’s “Vegas,” adding that she is “very beautiful.” Pitt, 58, also joked about not knowing where Shiloh got her moves from, as he admitted he does not have the sharpest dance skills. “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here,” he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking

4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Apologizes To Kim Kardashian After Pete Davidson Is Chosen As Her ‘Lover’ On TikTok: Watch

Katy Perry is all about living in a mansion and driving a Tesla — but she’s a bit wary on calling Pete Davidson her “lover.” While playing with the popular MASH (mansion, apartment, shack or house) filter via TikTok on Thursday, August 4, the “Fireworks” singer was hilariously predicted to live in a giant abode, zip around in a luxury electric car and romance the Saturday Night Live comedian. Upon seeing the name of her hypothetical future beau, Katy grimaced and apologized to Pete’s girlfriend and her own fiancé in the caption, writing, “No offense @KimKardashian (and Orlando?).”
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Lizzo reveals why her relationship with boyfriend Myke Wright ‘hits different’

Lizzo has revealed how her relationship with her boyfriend Myke Wright “hits different,” and why she values him so much.The 34-year-old singer discussed her romance during an appearance on 105.1 FM’s The Breakfast Club, where she acknowledged how her loved ones have supported her before her success. She also noted how her friends love her for who she is and met her before she started going by Lizzo, as her original name is Melissa Jefferson. According to Lizzo, Wright is someone she met before rising to fame, as they were “friends” first, which is something she said is “important”...
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

43K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy