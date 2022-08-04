ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Score 20% Off This ‘Instant Face Lift’ Serum From Dermelect — Exclusive Deal

By Bernadette Deron
 2 days ago

If you've ever wished you could receive the benefits of a face lift without going under the knife (or opening up your purse), today is your lucky day! There are certain skincare products on the market which are much more affordable and may mimic an actual professional treatment.

One of these at-home treatments is Dermelect's GET LIFTED Instant Face Lift serum. It's been able to give reviewers "lifting" results over time, and we have an exclusive offer that's bound to get any savvy shopper excited. Right now, for a limited time, our readers will receive 20% off this incredible treatment! Want to know how? Keep on reading to snag the scoop!

All you have to do to grab the exclusive discount on this serum is enter code: US20 at checkout before placing your order. It's seriously that simple! This is a limited-time offer that expires after August 25, 2022, so make sure you jump on it as soon as possible. Reviewers love this serum because it utilizes unique ingredients to help give their skin the youthful appearance they crave, and we have a breakdown of the most important ingredients below.

Believe it or not, egg whites actually play a major role in this product. They're said to have natural firming and tightening properties which may help your skin look more taut and streamlined. This could result in your fine lines and wrinkles looking less prominent on the skin — and it also may prevent them from developing prematurely! Manuka honey also plays a part in this serum, as it helps soften and moisturize the skin while the anti-aging elements work their magic.

This is your chance to see if this serum can work wonders for you, but the fun doesn't stop there! With our exclusive offer, you'll also be able to snag a free lip treatment as an added bonus that will automatically be added to your cart at checkout. Take advantage of this deal before time runs out. The clock is ticking!

