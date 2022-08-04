Stuart Varney on Pelosi's Taiwan visit: Biden must deal with the aftermath

Read on www.foxbusiness.com
Marco Rubio Fires Warning to Biden Over Trump Mar-a-Lago Raid
The Florida Senator compared the raid at the former president's home to the actions of "Marxist dictatorships."
MSNBC
The problem with Trump’s response to the FBI ‘raid’ at Mar-a-Lago
There are so many scandals surrounding Donald Trump that when news broke about federal law enforcement executing a search warrant at the former president’s home, the political world had to collectively pause to ask an uncomfortable question: Which of the many ongoing investigations surrounding the Republican generated these developments?
Photos show documents Trump purportedly flushed down toilet: Report
Newly released photos show documents that Donald Trump purportedly attempted to flush down the toilet, offering some credence to previous reports that the former president attempted to destroy Oval Office records during his term.
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
FOXBusiness
Senate Dems pass social spending, tax bill, working from home disparaged and more: Monday's 5 things to know
Here are five key things that could impact Monday's trading. MAJOR WIN FOR DEMS: The Senate Sunday passed the Democrats' social spending and taxation bill after a marathon "vote-a-rama" session that lasted more than 15 hours, marking a major win for the Democratic agenda just over three months before Election Day.
Large explosions rock Russian military air base in Crimea
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Powerful explosions rocked a Russian air base in Crimea and sent towering clouds of smoke over the landscape Tuesday in what may mark an escalation of the war in Ukraine. At least one person was killed and several others were wounded, authorities said. Russia’s Defense Ministry denied the Saki base on the Black Sea had been shelled and said instead that munitions had blown up there. But Ukrainian social networks were abuzz with speculation that it was hit by Ukrainian-fired long-range missiles. Videos posted on social networks showed sunbathers on nearby beaches fleeing as huge flames and pillars of smoke rose over the horizon from multiple points, accompanied by loud booms. Crimea Today News said on Telegram that witnesses reported fire on a runway and damage to nearby homes as a result of what it said were dozens of blasts. Russia’s state news agency Tass quoted an unidentified ministry source as saying the explosions’ primary cause appeared to be a “violation of fire safety requirements.” The ministry said no warplanes were damaged.
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Nasdaq slides on Micron warning, CPI inflation data on tap
Coverage for this event has ended. Chipotle agrees to $20 million settlement in New York City over schedules and sick leave. Chipotle Mexican Grill agreed to pay $20 million to 13,000 workers to settle alleged violations of the right to predictable schedules and paid sick leave under the Fair Workweek and Paid Safe and Sick Leave laws.
'The risk is very high': Ukraine's nuclear chief warns shelling of Zaporizhzhia power plant endangers spent fuel containers which would spill a 'radiation cloud' if hit
Ukraine's nuclear chief warned last night that the shelling of the Zaporizhzhia power plant endangers spent fuel containers, which would create a 'radiation cloud' if hit. Energoatom's chief Petro Kotin said the level of risk is 'very high' in the Russian-occupied south, and insisted it was vital Kyiv regains control over the facility in time for winter.
FOXBusiness
Crude oil prices rise as Russia suspends exports to Europe through pipeline
Russia announced it is suspending crude oil exports through its Druzhba pipeline, leading to price increases. The move cuts off the flow of oil to Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic. Russian pipeline operator Transneft blamed the situation on its counterpart in Ukraine, telling Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti that the Ukrainian company stopped the oil transport because of a problem with Russia's ability to pay.
FOXBusiness
Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey responds to China's draconian COVID policies: 'End the CCP'
Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey responded to a news segment on the Chinese government's current approach to COVID-19 policies with a simple message. After Dorsey saw a report highlighting the strict COVID-19 policies the Chinese government has in place, over two and a half years since the pandemic began, he offered a solution: "End the CCP."
