ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 5

Philip Mann
4d ago

just my opinion. did anyone think that no matter what they do they get no backup from City Hall from the district attorney. that to them it may seem like no matter what they do they're in the wrong I'm just saying

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
WWEEK

Readers Respond to the Emptying of the Taft Home

Last week’s cover story examined a baffling vacancy at the heart of Portland: a 115-year-old hotel called the Taft Home, which for decades housed people with mental and physical disabilities around the corner from the Crystal Ballroom (“The Mystery of the Taft Home,” WW, July 27). In December, the home’s operator shuttered rather than fix neglect discovered by state regulators. The building now stands vacant—despite being owned by the largest nonprofit provider of subsidized housing in Portland and receiving financing from the city’s Housing Bureau. One of its former residents, Josephine Allen, spent much of the past eight months sleeping in a tent across the street. Here’s what our readers had to say:
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KTVZ News Channel 21

Redmond pair arrested on return from Portland, home raided; fentanyl, methamphetamine seized

A Redmond man and woman were arrested as they arrived home late last week, allegedly returning from a trip to the Portland area to buy drugs to distribute, and were found to possess fentanyl and methamphetamine, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. Their home was raided as well. The post Redmond pair arrested on return from Portland, home raided; fentanyl, methamphetamine seized appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
The Portland Mercury

YOUR SUNDAY READING LIST: Unaccountable Cops, Killer Mormons, and Everybody Celebrate—It's BLT Season! 😋

GOOD MORNING, SUNDAY! It's the perfect time to catch up on some of the great reporting and stories the Mercury churned out this week! (PRO TIP: If you despise being "the last to know," then be one of the first to know by signing up for Mercury newsletters! All the latest stories shipped directly to your email's in-box... and then... YOUR HEAD.)
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Portland gun violence continues Friday, Saturday

One person is killed 24 hours after two men are arrested for firing dozens of bullets in Old Town.Police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting that left one person dead in North Portland. The name of the victim in the Aug. 6 shooting was not immediately released. No one was arrested. The shooting happened 24 hours after police responded to a shooting in Old Town where police recovered 88 shell casings. No one was injured but police arrested two people. According to the Portland Police Bureau, in the Saturday incident, officers responded to a reported shooting in the East Columbia...
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: A Peek Back at Pickathon, Portland Parks Welcome Cancerous Weedkiller, and Seantors Pass Significant Climate Bill

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! You made it...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy