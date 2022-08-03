ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WA

Three COVID-19 Deaths and Slight Decline in Cases Reflected in Lewis County’s Weekly Report

By The Chronicle staff
 3 days ago
A sign sits on display outside the Lewis County Mall as cars drive up and passengers meet with medical professionals last year in Chehalis.

Three new deaths from COVID-19 were reported in Lewis County in the most recent reporting week, from July 22-28, and 15 people were hospitalized due to the virus, an increase from the previous week.

New case counts of the viral disease fell slightly to 118 after hitting 136 in the previous reporting period, according to the weekly report from Lewis County Public Health & Social Services (LCPHSS).

Four active outbreaks were reported in congregate care settings, the same as the previous week.

Lewis County’s rate of new cases in two weeks per population of 100,000 residents stands at 316.5, under the state average of 408.7. However, the county’s weekly hospitalization rate from the disease is twice that of the state average — 9.1 per 100,000 — at 18.7.

Public health officials in the past have theorized the statistical disparity may be due to under-testing or under-reporting of case totals in the county. At the Lewis County Mall testing site from July 22-28, 204 individuals were tested for COVID-19, bringing the site’s total number of tests administered since opening in November 2021 to 11,387.

As of the most recent report, 57.5% of all Lewis County residents had initiated the primary vaccination series and 52.2% of all residents had completed the primary vaccination series. To find and schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, visit https://vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov/.

