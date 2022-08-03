Centralia Back to School Drive to Take Place on Friday and Saturday at Chehalis Walmart

Peter Abbarno sorts through boxes of supplies in a school bus parked outside Walmart on Friday during the Centralia Back to School Supply Drive in 2021.

The Centralia Back to School Supply Drive will take place on Aug. 5 and 6 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Chehalis Walmart.

The drive will be accepting all school supply donations, such as new backpacks, pens, pencils, crayons, wet wipes, tissues, sanitizer, notebooks, paper, shoes and back-to-school clothing to the “stuff-the-bus” event at the Chehalis Walmart.

Monetary donations will be accepted at the event or delivered to the United Way of Lewis County, c/o Centralia Supply Drive, 450 NW Pacific Ave., Chehalis.

To learn more, donate or volunteer, contact Holly Abbarno at hollyabbarno@yahoo.com.